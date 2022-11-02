Asia Shares to Drop as Powell Primes Further Hikes: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were headed for declines after Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates more than previously anticipated, sapping risk appetite and sending global equities to their worst day in nearly a month.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Equity futures for Japan and Australia fell, indicating the markets in the region would follow the S&P 500, which dropped 2.5%. US-listed China shares climbed nearly 1% as investors continued to focus on speculation that the country may scrap its Covid-zero policy.

The Fed response was “a textbook cross asset move to a hawkish surprise,” said Chamath De Silva, a senior portfolio manager for BetaShares Holdings. He anticipated equities across Asia would fall, although defensive sectors including healthcare and consumer staples may offer shelter.

The Fed raised rates 75 basis points for the fourth time in a row, bringing the top of its target range to 4%, the highest level since 2008. Traders immediately raised the market-implied peak in interest rates for next year to around 5.1% after it dipped below 5% earlier in the day.

“Factoring in the bond market’s assessment, markets are becoming increasingly convinced that the path towards the terminal rate will include a recession,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial.

Megacap tech bore the brunt of the selling, with giants like Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. tumbling more than 3.5%.

Two-year US yields -- which are more sensitive to imminent Fed moves -- reversed course and pushed higher. The dollar gained.

Australian and New Zealand bonds tumbled early Thursday in the wake of the Fed meeting. Australia’s policy-sensitive three-year yield jumped 15 basis points to 3.50%.

Story continues

“Every time the market gets a little bit of dovish hope, it gets smacked on the nose with a rolled up newspaper,” said Scott Rundell, chief investment officer at Mutual Ltd. “There’s a lot of volatility still ahead.”

Key events this week:

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US factory orders, durable goods, trade, initial jobless claims, ISM services index, Thursday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday

US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 7:56 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 2.5%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 3.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 1.6%

Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $0.9815

The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.98 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3425 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $20,091.4

Ether fell 0.1% to $1,509.47

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 4.10%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 3.92%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $89.22 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

--With assistance from Georgina Mckay and Matthew Burgess.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.