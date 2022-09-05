Asia shares ease, euro slugged by energy crisis

A man walks under an electronic screen showing Japan's Nikkei share price index inside a conference hall in Tokyo
Wayne Cole
·3 min read

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares slipped on Monday while the euro took a fresh spill after Russia shut a major gas pipeline to Europe, leading some governments there to announce emergency measures to ease the pain of soaring energy prices.

The euro was down 0.4% at $0.9908 and looking likely to test its recent 20-year low of $0.99005 as markets priced in more risk of a European recession.

Germany announced plans to spend 65 billion euros ($64.7 billion) on shielding customers and businesses from rising costs, while Finland and Sweden offered liquidity guarantees to keep power companies open.

Oil prices jumped along with the whole energy complex as a holiday in U.S. markets made for thin trading conditions. News of more coronavirus lockdowns in China only added to the jittery mood.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1%, and Japan's Nikkei was off 0.3%.

Wall Street fared better as S&P 500 futures edged up 0.3% and Nasdaq futures 0.2%, though EUROSTOXX 50 futures were expected to open lower.

The energy crisis is an added complication for the European Central Bank (ECB) as it meets this week to consider how much to raise interest rates.

"Europe is faced with a dire energy outlook, with numerous anecdotes of firms cutting back production," said Tapas Strickland, head of market economics at NAB.

"The ECB will undoubtedly decide to hike rates this week," he added "Markets are close to fully pricing in a 75bp hike after numerous ECB officials said they were leaning that way, though there is still likely to be a debate around 50 v 75."

EURO, STERLING STRUGGLE

Central banks in Canada and Australia are also expected to raise interest rates this week, while Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and several other policy makers will make appearances and are likely to sound hawkish on inflation.

While the August U.S. jobs report showed some welcome signs of cooling in the labour market, investors are still leaning toward a hike of 75 basis points from the Fed this month.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield did fall almost 12 basis points on Friday and futures were trading flat on Monday amid general risk aversion.

The shift to safety again benefited the U.S. dollar, which hit another two-decade high on a basket of major currencies at 110.040.

The dollar was firm at 140.50 yen, just short of Friday's 24-year top of 140.80.

Sterling was struggling at $1.1481, after diving as deep as $1.1458 and levels last seen in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

"We now expect the EUR/USD and GBP/USD rates to reach $0.90 and $1.05 respectively next year as the economic slowdown and the terms of trade shock hitting the region take their toll," said Jonas Goltermann, a senior economist at Capital Economics.

British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Sunday she would set out immediate action in her first week in power to tackle rising energy bills and increase energy supplies if she is, as expected, appointed prime minister on Monday.

The strong dollar kept gold flat at $1,709 an ounce. [GOL/]

Oil prices were supported by expectations gas prices would leap in Europe later in the day.

"Ultimately, Germany would need to cut natural gas consumption by 15% to keep gas storage facilities from running empty," said analysts at ANZ. "Gas rationing looks very likely, as even at 95% full, storage would only last 2.5 months."

OPEC+ is meeting on Monday and is likely to keep oil output quotas unchanged for October, although some sources would not rule out a small production cut to bolster prices that have slid due to fears of an economic slowdown. [O/R]

Brent was up $1.54 at $94.56, while U.S. crude rose $1.38 to $88.25 per barrel.

(This story corrects euro's 20-year low vs dollar to $0.99005, not $0.90005, in second paragraph)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Soros-Backed Fund’s Christmas Night Trading Frenzy Led to Arrest

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54NASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany Takes Aim at Cost of Living Crisis in €65 Billion PlanAs the clock crept toward midnight on Christmas 2017, many London traders headed to bed with bellies full, but in South Africa, Glen Point Capital co-founder Neil Phillips

  • WATCH: Alabama’s Will Anderson announces his presence with authority

    Watch Alabama's Will Anderson pick up where he left off, as the most dominant player in all of college football

  • Europe Girds for Energy Market Turbulence After Russian Gas Cut

    Governments in Sweden and Finland announced billions of dollars in guarantees over the weekend to keep power markets functioning.

  • Scholz promises 65 billion euros to shield Germans through tough winter

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will spend at least 65 billion euros ($64.7 billion) on shielding customers and businesses from soaring inflation, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday, two days after Russia announced it was suspending some gas deliveries indefinitely. The measures, agreed after 22 hours of talks between the three coalition parties, included benefit hikes and a public transport subsidy, to be paid for from a tax on electricity companies and by bringing forward Germany's implementation of the planned 15% global minimum corporate tax. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February has led to inflation worldwide and prompted warnings of social and economic turmoil as the world weans itself off cheap energy and flexible global supply chains.

  • Annuity vs. Perpetuity: Which Can Make You Money Cash?

    Annuities and perpetuities are insurance products that make payments on a fixed schedule. An annuity makes these payments over a fixed period of time and then ends. A perpetuity makes these payments indefinitely. Here's what you need to know about … Continue reading → The post Annuity vs. Perpetuity appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Workday Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Stocks Drop, Europe Futures Sink on Energy Crunch: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European equity futures tumbled and the euro fell Monday as the region’s worsening energy crisis added to concerns about a global economy already facing high inflation and a wave of monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54NASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany Takes Aim at Cost of Li

  • EPA rejects permit for offshore Bluewater oil export project due to pollution concerns

    In a reversal, the EPA advised Bluewater Texas Terminal to withdraw its applications and revise it to add more stringent pollution control standards.

  • Chinese E-Commerce Companies Suffer as Economy Sours

    Consumers in China are becoming more thrifty as the economic slowdown drags on, dragging down the once-inexorable growth of Alibaba and JD.com.

  • Oil Rallies at Week’s Open as All Eyes Turn to Key OPEC+ Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged on the possibility that OPEC+ may decide to trim production, and as Europe’s energy crisis worsened after the Group-of-Seven nations endorsed a plan to try to cap the price of Russian crude.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54NASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany Takes Aim at Cost of Liv

  • Gasoline Prices Should Keep Falling Unless This Happens

    Gasoline prices are at their lowest levels since March and are likely to keep falling, analysts say.

  • 3 IPO Stocks to Watch in September

    Let’s talk about IPOs, the most common route for companies to enter the public trading markets. Last year, and the year before, saw record-breaking and record-setting numbers, in total number of public offerings, and in capital raised, but that blistering pace has slowed down this year. The first half of 2022 saw a mere 92 IPOs raise some $9 billion, and analysts are projecting that this year will see a total of 184 companies go public through initial offerings. For comparison, just the first qu

  • It took ‘a whole year to find the person I’m hiring’: Small biz owner

    Small business owner Nesha Pai says it took her a year to find a solid bookkeeper for her accounting business based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

  • How to Handle Required Withdrawals From Retirement Accounts

    Is there a recommended strategy for taking required withdrawals from retirement savings in this horrible market? Unfortunately, the Internal Revenue Service makes me sell stocks at the worst time. As it happens, the timing of these questions works well: Many retirees wait until late in the year to withdraw the necessary funds from IRAs and the like.

  • Metal Plants Feeding Europe’s Factories Face an Existential Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- In the aluminum industry, closing a smelter is an agonizing decision. Once power is cut and the production “pots” settle back to room temperature, it can take many months and tens of millions of dollars to bring them back online.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54NASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGerm

  • Surge in Real Rates Hits Every Asset on Wall Street and Beyond

    (Bloomberg) -- A big pandemic-era distortion in the world of finance is well and truly over -- and the new normal is helping fuel the worst cross-asset selloff in decades. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54NASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany Takes Aim at Cost of Living Crisis in €65 Billion PlanAfter being tr

  • 4 Sources of Income for Your Retirement

    Generating income without going to work can be a murky concept. Here's four ways it might happen.

  • Unemployment just went up. Economists are thrilled.

    'In our view, the August employment report contains enough good news for the Fed that will lead them to slow the pace of rate hikes beginning in September,' wrote Bank of America Research

  • Two people are dead after a plane crash in Galt

    Two people have died in a plane crash in Galt.

  • Era of through-the-roof house prices in Australia set to end: Reuters poll

    Australian house prices will fall sharply this year and next as rising mortgage rates and cost of living pressures drag on demand, a Reuters poll found, but for many people buying a home will still remain far out of reach. Pandemic-related stimulus and cheap loans have nearly doubled house prices since the 2007-09 global financial crisis, increasing homeowners' wealth, but that has also kept millennials and first-time homebuyers off the property ladder. After rising about one-third during the pandemic, home prices nationally sank 1.6% in July.