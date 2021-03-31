Global shares fall despite strong China factory data

  • A car stops in front of an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday as data showed a strong economic recovery in China but worries lingered about the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
  • A man looks at an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday as data showed a strong economic recovery in China but worries lingered about the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
  • People wearing face masks walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday as data showed a strong economic recovery in China but worries lingered about the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
  • A man wearing a face mask walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday as data showed a strong economic recovery in China but worries lingered about the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
  • A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday as data showed a strong economic recovery in China but worries lingered about the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
1 / 5

Japan Financial Markets

A car stops in front of an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday as data showed a strong economic recovery in China but worries lingered about the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
YURI KAGEYAMA
·3 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly lower Wednesday despite data that pointed to a strong economic recovery in China, as worries lingered about the pandemic.

France's CAC 40 inched down less than 0.1% to 6,085.03 in early trading, while Germany's DAX also fell less than 0.1% to 15,004.40. Britain's FTSE 100 slipped 0.4% to 6,745.59. U.S. shares were set for a slow start, with Dow futures down 0.1% at 32,879. S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% to 3,943.62.

A survey released Wednesday showed China’s factory activity rebounded in March from a three-month slowdown as export orders rose. The monthly index of manufacturing issued by the China’s statistics agency and an industry group rose to 51.9 from February’s 50.6 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity expanding.

Chinese manufacturing has recovered to above pre-pandemic levels in most industries but consumer and export demand have been slower to bounce back. Restrictions on trade in technology have also hurt exports, economists said.

“Let’s reiterate that the technology war is the No. 1 risk faced by China in 2021. Chinese companies continue to face difficulties in buying and selling technology parts, products and services from companies on the U.S. entity list, which can include non-U.S. companies,” said Iris Pang, chief economist at IG.

“Another risk, which is hopefully temporary, is the fragile recovery of export demand that comes from restrictive social distancing measures, and even lockdowns, in the U.S. and Europe,” Pang said in a commentary.

In Asian trading, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dipped 0.9% to 29,178.80. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.8% to 6,790.70. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.3% to 3,061.42. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.7% to 28,378.35, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.4% to 3,441.91.

Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped 3.9% in Tokyo trading after one of its group companies, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., said it may suffer losses estimated at $300 million related to a U.S. client. It did not give details.

Nomura Holdings shares continued their slide after a similar statement earlier in the week, slipping 2.9% on Wednesday. Media reports have said the recent woes at global financial companies are related to troubled New York-based hedge fund Archegos Capital Management.

Investors are awaiting details of President Joe Biden's proposals for spending perhaps even more than $3 trillion on infrastructure and other measures to help the economy and environment.

Despite the pressure on big tech stocks, most professional investors remain optimistic that the broader market can keep rising. A stronger economy thanks to COVID-19 vaccinations and massive spending by the U.S. government should help boost profits for many companies this year, particularly those like banks, energy producers and industrial companies.

Much of the market’s choppiness is reflecting that expectation. Investors have been shifting money away from companies like Amazon and Netflix, which benefited from a world on lockdown, to airlines, automakers and others that are poised to benefit from a broader reopening.

In energy trading, U.S. benchmark crude rose 27 cents to $60.82 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, added 29 cents to $64.43 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 110.60 Japanese yen from 110.37 yen. The euro cost $1.1744, up from $1.1722.

Recommended Stories

  • China manufacturing rebounds in March amid tech, virus risks

    China’s factory activity rebounded in March from a three-month slowdown as export orders rose, a survey showed Wednesday. A monthly index of manufacturing issued by the China’s statistics agency and an industry group rose to 51.9 from February’s 50.6 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity expanding. Chinese manufacturing has rebounded to above pre-pandemic levels in most industries but consumer and export demand have been slower to recover.

  • China's strong factory growth in March bolsters economic recovery

    The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) rose to 51.9 from 50.6 in February, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday, remaining above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction for the 13th straight month. "The latest official PMI surveys suggest that after being hit by virus disruptions earlier in the year, growth bounced back strongly this month," said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics, in a note to clients after the data release. Chinese factory activity normally goes dormant during the Lunar New Year break, but this year millions of workers stayed put due to COVID-19 fears, which led to an earlier-than-usual resumption of business at factories.

  • A few frequent flyers 'dominate air travel'

    Those who fly more should be taxed more, and air miles incentives should be banned, campaigners say.

  • How a parking lot roof was turned into an urban farm in Singapore

    Citiponics is one of Singapore's first rooftop farms, contributing to the city's '30 by 30' goal. The farm is on top of an urban carpark producing 25 types of leafy greens and 4 tons of food per month.

  • Gold eyes worst quarter in over 4 years on stronger dollar, firmer yields

    Gold was on track for its biggest quarterly decline in more than four years on Wednesday, as elevated U.S. bond yields and a stronger dollar diminished the safe-haven bullion's appeal. Spot gold was little changed at $1,685.03 per ounce by 0916 GMT, having earlier touched its lowest since March 8 at $1,677.61. Gold is also headed for a third straight monthly decline.

  • China Mulls Tax Overhaul for Steel in Push to Meet Green Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- China is considering a number of tax changes for its mammoth steel industry -- including lowering export rebates -- to bolster efforts to clean up one of the dirtiest industries in the world’s top carbon emitter.Officials are considering changes that would encourage imports and reduce exports, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly. The measures highlight a focus on servicing the domestic market after the country pledged to cut steel production this year to curb the industry’s carbon emissions.Read more: China Vows Carbon Neutrality by 2060 in Major Climate PledgeThe tax changes may also alter global steel trade, as China is the biggest producer, importer and exporter. A move to restrict shipments overseas risks leaving a supply gap needing to be filled, just as optimism builds that a post-pandemic recovery will lift global demand. A ramp-up in Chinese purchases from overseas at the same time could tighten markets further.Changes being considered include lowering export rebates for some steel products, and cutting or removing import duties on some products, according to the people. China is also considering cutting the value-added tax or income tax for domestic iron ore producers, or making companies exempt from the taxes. The details aren’t final and changes could be made, with some polices possibly announced as soon as April.The country’s customs agency and Ministry of Finance didn’t immediately respond to faxes seeking comment, while calls to the tax bureau weren’t answered.“The policies could open up inflows of raw materials such as billet and scrap,” Ban Peng, analyst at Maike Futures Co. said. The proposals are “in line with China’s targets to reduce crude steel production to help reach a carbon-neutral economy,” he said.Read more: China’s Green Campaign Leaves Metals Braced for More RuctionsSteel makes up 15% of China’s carbon emissions, the biggest chunk among manufacturers, and is drawing increased scrutiny as the country plots its course to a carbon-neutral economy by 2060. There’s already been a raft of output restrictions in the steel-making hub of Tangshan, and the industry is considering medium-term plans to hit peak emissions before 2025, and reduce them by 30% by 2030.China has used a range of levies in the past to encourage or discourage commodity trade flows where needed, with discounts on steel and aluminum criticized by foreign rivals as an unfair support for overseas shipments.The country’s steel exports have already retreated since it unleashed a flood of supply in the middle of last decade, sparking a range of anti-dumping measures around the world and sowing trade tensions. China even took in more than it exported in four months of last year, in large part because of an inbound surge in billet, a semi-processed product.Another increase in billet imports could offset lower domestic output, and also soften China’s demand for iron ore.Futures for steel rebar fell for a second day from the highest in a decade, while hot-rolled coil rose to the highest since trading began in 2014. Steel prices have surged this month as output restrictions coincide with strong seasonal demand.Iron ore in Singapore fell as much as 2.5% before trading 0.9% lower at $155.25 a ton by 3:57 p.m. local time. Futures in Dalian dropped 1.7%.Any moves to encourage domestic iron ore production would chime with calls for China to rely more on captive supplies of the steelmaking ingredient. But its own ore is significantly less pure than high-grade imports from Australia and Brazil, and any efforts to boost processing could potentially clash with the aim to address air pollution.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Americans want the government to buy U.S.-made goods, even if they cost more

    Yet a large majority think the government should do so. A new Reuters-Ipsos poll found 63% of Americans want U.S. agencies to buy American-made products in general, even if they cost significantly more, and 62% think the government should strictly buy U.S.-made vaccines. It also underscores a challenge facing the Biden administration, which has vowed to bolster manufacturers of crucial safety goods and pharmaceuticals as part of its larger push to revive the U.S. factory sector.

  • 'It needs to be penalised': Scourge of slow play clouds golf again

    As thousands of golfers returned to courses across England on Monday, a familiar row erupted amid the fallout to Sunday’s painfully slow WGC Dell Match Play conclusion. In the third consecutive all-American final, Billy Horschel recovered from an early deficit to beat Scottie Scheffler 2&1 at Austin Country Club and secure first prize of £1.3 million. Horschel had earlier beaten France's Victor Perez 3&2 in the semi-finals before Scheffler beat Matt Kuchar by one hole in a match which took four hours and eight minutes to complete in windy conditions. Colin Montgomerie led a chorus of criticism for what he deemed a “ridiculous” pace of play. “No one in front of them. Green reading books, lining up the lines on the ball. Really annoying me. And Matchplay is the fastest form of golf. Something has to be done,” he wrote on social media. In response to an image of both players and their caddies consulting their yardage books, Montgomerie added: “All four have their yardage books out. They’ve played the hole with practice nine times this week. Stood there for two minutes doing nothing! Slow play needs to be penalised.” Former Women’s Open champion Catriona Matthew also called the slow play “pathetic”. Closer to home, golfers throughout England celebrated the return of golf after three months of lockdown. Morley Hayes Golf course in Derbyshire opened at one minute past midnight, with players using neon golf balls for a seven-hole charity tournament to allow the action to resume immediately under the cover of darkness. Andrew Allsop, Morley Hayes Golf managing director, said: “It filled instantly, there was so much interest because I don’t think there are any places in England that do night golf and we obviously want to try and get in the records that we’re the first ones to reopen on March 29. “I think the buzz has been made even buzzier because it’s such great weather forecast this week. All the fair-weather golfers, everyone’s out and the tees booked from Monday morning first light, 6.30am, right through. It’s like that all week.” However, joy was not uniform across the country’s courses with Llanymynech Golf Club choosing not to open after it was unable to welcome more than 250 members due to a bizarre discrepancy between coronavirus regulations in England and Wales. The club, located five miles south of Oswestry, has 15 holes located in Wales and three in England. Welsh members of the club have been given permission to cross into England, but the rules have not been relaxed the other way, meaning English members are unable to travel into Wales. That left golfers who live just a matter of metres from the course’s entrance unable to resume playing on Monday despite the support of their local MP for North Shropshire, Owen Paterson.

  • U.S. human rights report blasts China over Uighurs, Russia's targeting of Navalny

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States highlighted a deteriorating picture for human rights across the world on Tuesday, calling out China's repression of Uighurs and Russia's targeting of political dissidents, among other abuses. The State Department released reports on the rights situation last year in nearly 200 countries, which are required annually by law and include detailed reports on geopolitical rivals like Russia and China. "The trend lines on human rights continue to move in the wrong direction," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters.

  • Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Spotted Together for the First Time Since Engagement

    Now it feels real.

  • Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Get Cozy in Rare Sighting From Trip to Arkansas

    Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers made a rare public appearance during a trip to Arkansas, as seen in a photo shared on March 30. See the image and get details about the engaged couple's outing.

  • How the global demand for seafood is leading Chinese factories to pollute an African nation

    In Gambia, the nine miles of water closest to the shore have been reserved for local fishermen, but on any given day dozens of foreign trawlers are visible from the beach. Sea Shepherd’s mission was to find and board trespassers, or other vessels engaged in prohibited behaviors, such as shark finning or netting juvenile fish.

  • Senior Tory claims key WHO report on origins of COVID is biased because of Chinese influence

    Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith criticised the process which led to WHO’s report, saying it was “not an independent investigation”.

  • Google says 'not up to us' to dictate how news companies spend its $1 billion

    Alphabet Inc's Google has reached licensing deals with over 600 news outlets around the world and is seeing a "huge increase" in users requesting more content from specific publications as part of a new program, it said on Wednesday. Google is continuing to negotiate with additional publishers, including in the Unites States, to spend $1 billion for what it calls News Showcase. The program through 2023 is Google's biggest effort to invest in an industry that blames tech giants for siphoning its advertising revenue.

  • Matt Gaetz claims he's the victim of an extortion attempt, 'demands' the DOJ release proof

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) tweeted on Tuesday night that his family is the target of an extortion attempt by a former Department of Justice official who is "seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name." Gaetz made the claim shortly after The New York Times reported that the Justice Department is investigating whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her to travel with him out of state. Over a series of tweets, Gaetz said that his family has been "cooperating with federal authorities" investigating the alleged extortion attempt, and "my father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI's direction to catch these criminals." The Times' report was an attempt to "thwart that investigation," Gaetz continued. "No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets of the ongoing extortion investigation." He went on to "demand" the Justice Department "immediately release the tapes, made at their direction, which implicate their former colleague in crimes against me based on false allegations." More stories from theweek.comJimmy Kimmel points out flaws in the GOP's anti-vaccine passport case, trawls Trump's new websiteWatch Matt Gaetz keep trying to drag Tucker Carlson into his DOJ investigationKentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacement

  • Gaetz under investigation for allegedly having a sexual relationship with 17-year-old

    Florida congressman confirms federal investigation but denies allegations of a relationship with anyone underage

  • Politics latest news:  Sadiq Khan 'refusing to take responsibility' over policing of Sarah Everard vigil

    Exclusive: World leaders call for pandemic treaty Ursula von der Leyen refused to add name to world leaders' pandemic plea Scotland Yard cleared over Sarah Everard vigil policing Comment: No government can address the threat of pandemics alone Coronavirus latest news: Half of people have Covid-19 antibodies, ONS figures show Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Sadiq Khan has been accused of refusing to "take responsibility" over the policing of the Sarah Everard vigil after a report into the event found the Met Police had not acted inappropriately. A review by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS), led by Sir Thomas Winsor, into the handling by the police of a vigil at Clapham Common in memory of Ms Everard found officers "did not act inappropriately or in a heavy-handed manner". The review, which was commissioned by Home Secretary Priti Patel, also found the force was "justified" in taking the view the risks of Covid-19 transmission were "too great to ignore". Matt Parr, Her Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary, who led the inspection team, said condemnation of the Met's actions was "unwarranted", but accepted "there are some things the Met could have done better". However Shaun Bailey, the Tory candidate for Mayor of London, said the Mayor of London had "serious questions" to answer over his response to the policing of the vigil. Mr Bailey said Mr Khan "immediately" threw "the police under a bus without knowing the full story behind the events" and also asked why he refused "to take responsibility for the event and policing at Clapham Common, despite being in charge of policing in London?" Mr Khan has "accepted" the results of the report, but conceded it was "clear that trust and confidence of women and girls in the police and criminal justice system is far from adequate". Follow the latest updates below.

  • SC’s Congaree Golf Club to host another PGA Tour event this year

    It will be the third PGA Tour event held in South Carolina in 2021.

  • Shorthanded Panthers get another gutsy win, but add Anthony Duclair to growing injury list

    The Florida Panthers were on their way to another one of those victories Joel Quenneville would classify among the most rewarding in a season when another frustrating break came their way.

  • Visa to allow payment settling with cryptocurrency

    Visa said on Monday it will allow the use of the cryptocurrency USD Coin to settle transactions on its payment network, the latest sign of growing acceptance of digital currencies by the mainstream financial industry. Visa told Reuters exclusively that it launched the pilot program with payment and crypto platform Crypto.com and plans to offer the option to more partners later this year. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, jumped to a one-week high on the news, rising as much as 4.5% to more than $58,000.Traditionally, if a customer chooses to use a Crypto.com Visa card to pay for a coffee, the digital currency would need to be converted into traditional money, deposited in a bank account and wired to Visa at the end of the day. Visa's latest step strips out the need to convert digital coin in order for the transaction to be settled.The move from Visa comes as finance firms including BNY Mellon, BlackRock and Mastercard take steps to make more use of cryptocurrencies for investment and payment purposes, and after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said last week that customers can buy its electric vehicles with bitcoin.