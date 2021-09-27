Asia shares hesitant as oil hits 3-year highs

Asian stocks drop as Fed shift reverberates
Wayne Cole
·3 min read

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Monday as a jump in oil prices to three-year highs could inflame inflation fears and aggravate the recent hawkish turn by some major central banks.

Oil pushed past its July peaks as global output disruptions forced energy companies to pull large amounts of crude out of inventories, while a shortage of natural gas in Europe pushed costs up across the continent. [O/R]

Brent added another 62 cents on Monday to $78.71 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 71 cents to $74.69.

"We forecast that this rally will continue, with our year-end Brent forecast of $90/bbl vs. $80/bbl previously," wrote analysts at Goldman Sachs in a client note.

"The current global oil supply-demand deficit is larger than we expected, with the recovery in global demand from the Delta impact even faster than our above consensus forecast."

Such an increase could stoke speculation that global inflation will prove longer-lasting than first hoped and hasten the end of super-cheap money, favouring reflation trades in bank and energy stocks while bruising bond prices.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, after three consecutive weeks of loss.

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4% on hopes for further fiscal stimulus once a new prime minister is chosen.

Nasdaq futures edged up 0.1%, and S&P 500 futures 0.3%.

The fate of China Evergrande Group remained a major unknown after the property giant missed a payment on offshore bonds last week, with further payment due this week.

Stocks in Hong Kong have felt the most pressure, though the government in Beijing did add more liquidity to the financial system.

"We expect policymakers in China to allow deleveraging of property sector debt to take hold with an eye to reducing moral hazard, but are confident that they will actively manage the restructuring and effectively limit financial spillovers," said analysts at JPMorgan in a note.

Eyes will also be on U.S. fiscal policy with the House of Representatives due to vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill this week, while a Sept. 30 deadline on funding federal agencies could force the second partial government shutdown in three years.

The week is packed with U.S. Federal Reserve speeches led by Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday and Wednesday, with more than a dozen other events on the calendar.

The latest hawkish shift by the U.S. central bank, and several others globally, saw bond yields seesaw before ending last week sharply higher.

The 10-year Treasury is at its highest since early July at 1.46% amid talk the reflation trade could be back on as the world braces for the end of super-cheap money.

The lift in yields underpinned the U.S. dollar, particularly against emerging market currencies which compete with Treasuries for global funds.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was firm at 93.292 and just off August's 10-month top of 93.734.

It even made some ground on the yen to reach a major chart barrier at 110.79. A break of that would take the currency to territory not visited since early July.

The euro was steady at $1.1719 as investors pondered the implications of a German government led by the centre-left Social Democrats after a narrow victory in Sunday's election.

The Social Democrats claimed a "clear mandate" to lead a government for the first time since 2005, ending 16 years of conservative-led rule under Angela Merkel.

"The likelihood of a political shift to the left suggests Germany's fiscal stance could become less of a drag on the economy over the next few years than is currently projected," said analysts at CBA in a note. "This would ultimately benefit the euro."

The firmer dollar has weighed on gold, which was pinned at $1,748 an ounce and just above a six-week low at $1,738.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Brent Crude Racing Toward $80 A Barrel

    Refineries in the United States were turning to Iraqi and Canadian oil to replace Gulf crude. As a result of the resurgence in India’s crude imports, the country’s imports of crude reached their highest level in three months

  • Crude Oil Extends Rally as WTI Tops $75 on Global Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged at the start of the week’s trading on signs that the crude market is tightening because of a global energy crunch.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingWest Texas Intermediate topped $75 a barrel after a run of five weekly gai

  • Hyundai Scion Chung Turns to LBO Market for Green Impact Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- In the world of finance, leveraged buyouts are sometimes seen as controversial -– the domain of fictional villain Gordon Gekko from “Wall Street” -– where firms borrow large sums of money to buy their targets.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City

  • Pelosi Sets Thursday Vote on Infrastructure Bill in Crucial Week

    (Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged to pass a $550 billion infrastructure bill this week and signaled that the headline amount on a bigger package of spending and tax measures will be lowered from $3.5 trillion.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the Cit

  • Micron, McCormick, Cintas, CarMax, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Micron, McCormick, Cintas, and CarMax report earnings this week. Plus, durable goods orders, personal income and spending, consumer confidence, and other data releases.

  • Israeli troops kill five Hamas gunmen in West Bank raids: military

    RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) -Israeli troops killed five Hamas militants in gun battles during raids on Sunday against one of the group's cells in the occupied West Bank, an Israeli military spokesperson said. The shootouts marked the deadliest violence between Israel and Hamas since an 11-day Gaza war in May and threatened to raise tensions along the Israeli border with the coastal enclave and in the West Bank. A military spokesperson said, "as far as we are concerned, all those killed were armed Hamas operatives, taking part in firefights", but added he was checking the relative's information.

  • U.S Dollar Stays Solid, Posts Third Straight Weekly Gains

    Accordingly, economic data coming out of the US will likely impact the Dollar over the remainder of the month, with a batch of positive developments expected to put pressure on the central bank to change gears at its next interest rate decision on November 3

  • Asia-Pacific Shares Mostly Lower as Evergrande Debt Worries Weigh on Sentiment

    Chinese authorities have told local officials to prepare for a potential demise of heavily indebted property developer Evergrande, WSJ reported

  • Scaramucci Sees Institutional Investors Sitting Out Crypto Craze

    (Bloomberg) -- Headlines aside, the vast majority of money managers remain hesitant about cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, according to SkyBridge Capital founder and noted crypto booster Anthony Scaramucci.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s Hous

  • China's crypto ban puts spotlight on central banks putting their own spin on digital coins

    Worried about a loss of control, central banks are 'borrowing' from decentralized finance to put their stamp on cryptocurrency.

  • Lazio squeeze past Mourinho's Roma in derby, Dybala woe for Juventus

    Lazio came out on top of an eventful Rome derby on Sunday, winning 3-2 to turn around a poor recent run of results and inflict a second league defeat of the season on Jose Mourinho.

  • China’s latest crypto crackdown is its toughest yet

    In China, the crypto market has been under constant threat, but it’s never fully been shut down. China’s regulators clarified on Friday (Sept. 24) that cryptocurrency transactions and mining are illegal, the country’s strongest stance against the non-government-issued currencies to date. In a statement, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said the rules are necessary to “maintain national security and social stability.”

  • Tesla drivers can now request Full Self Driving beta tests

    Tesla has enabled a button that lets you request Full Self Driving betas, although you'll have to show that you're a good driver before you get access.

  • Debt ceiling debates in Congress, consumer confidence: What to know this week

    Investors this week are set to closely monitor developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers race to pass legislation to avoid a government shutdown by the end of the month and debate raising the debt ceiling. Elsewhere, economic data on consumer confidence is also due for release.

  • Why U.S. Gunmakers Could Soon Face New Competition

    Major names in the U.S. firearms industry, including Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) and Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE: RGR) could soon have significant new competition. Czech gun manufacturer Česká zbrojovka Group (OTC: CZGZ.F), or CZG, is gearing up for a strong push into the U.S. after acquiring Colt. CZG is now much better positioned to compete for law enforcement and military firearms contracts in the U.S., along with expanded civilian firearm sales.

  • Democrats to raise cap on Biden’s IRS transaction data proposal

    Democrats plan to revise President Joe Biden’s proposal that all bank transactions of more than $600 be reported to the IRS as banks and privacy advocates come out against the plan.

  • Michael Cohen advises Mary Trump on how to make her uncle's $100 million lawsuit backfire

    Michael Cohen suggested Donald Trump's lawsuit against Mary Trump could backfire if he is forced to give a deposition.

  • GE Just Made Its Biggest Acquisition in Years

    Not too long ago, General Electric (NYSE: GE) had a penchant for making big acquisitions. This forced GE to change course and begin selling off pieces of the business in order to repair its balance sheet. On Thursday, the company announced its biggest acquisition in over four years, as its healthcare division plans to buy BK Medical from Altaris Capital Partners.

  • The most accurate stock-market predictor was released this week. The next 10 years don’t look good.

    A Federal Reserve report showed Americans have a high allocation to equities, which is a contrarian indicator suggesting weak returns are ahead.

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft (MSFT) and Buying These 10 Tech Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Microsoft. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Microsoft and Buying These 5 Tech Stocks Instead. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) crossed $2 trillion in market capitalization in late June this […]