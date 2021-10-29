Asia shares mixed amid signs of optimism on global economy

YURI KAGEYAMA
·3 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Friday, amid recent signs of optimism about the global economy, including recent rallies on Wall Street.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 recovered after falling in morning trading to finish up 0.3% at 28,892.69, as investors mostly took a wait-and-see attitude ahead of the nationwide parliamentary elections Sunday.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which has ruled almost continuously for decades, is expected to stay in power. But the opposition is also expected to gain ground because of public discontent over the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and worries about the economy.

South Korea's Kospi lost 1.3% to 2,970.68. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.4% to 7,323.70. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 0.9% to 25,337.22, while the Shanghai Composite recouped earlier losses, rising 0.7% to 3,544.07.

Heavy selling of some technology shares in after-hours trading cast a shadow. Apple dropped 5.4% in after-hours trading after the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street’s estimates. Amazon.com fell 4% in after-hours trading after its third-quarter earnings missed analysts’ forecasts.

“While sentiments may want to ride on the bullish moves in Wall Street overnight, market participants will also be digesting the weakness in big tech after-market, which may dampen some optimism,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached new highs Thursday, as the market more than made up for modest losses a day earlier.

The S&P 500 rose 1% to 4,596.42, posting its third all-time high this week. More than 80% of the stocks in the benchmark index closed higher. Technology stocks, banks and a mix of companies that rely on consumer spending accounted for much of the gains.

The Nasdaq rose 1.4%, nudging the tech-heavy index to 15448.12, above its previous record high set Sept. 7. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% to 35,730.48, leaving it just shy of the all-time high it set on Tuesday.

The Russell 2000 index of small companies climbed 2%, to 2,297.98.

Outside of earnings, investors got a mixed bag of economic updates Thursday.

Hampered by rising COVID-19 cases and persistent supply shortages, the U.S. economy slowed sharply to a 2% annual growth rate in the July-September period, according to the Commerce Department. That marks the weakest quarterly expansion since the recovery from the pandemic recession began last year.

The Labor Department released a more upbeat report on the nation's unemployment situation. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a pandemic low last week, another sign that the job market and economy continue to recover from last year’s coronavirus recession.

Both the pace of economic growth and the state of the jobs market are on investors' minds as they look ahead to the Federal Reserve's meeting next week to see how it moves forward with plans to trim bond purchases and its position on interest rates.

Rising energy prices have also raised concerns about the cost for consumers as they pay more to fill gas tanks and heat homes. U.S. crude oil prices inched up 0.2% Thursday and have jumped more than 70% so far this year.

Benchmark U.S. crude gained 14 cents to $82.95 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It picked up 15 cents to $82.81 per barrel on Thursday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 18 cents to $83.84 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 113.60 Japanese yen from 113.58 yen. The euro cost $1.1670, down from $1.1682.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden announces 'historic' deal — but no action yet

    President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he and Democrats in Congress have reached a “historic" framework for his sweeping domestic policy package. Eager to have a deal in hand before his departure late in the day for global summits, Biden made his case privately on Capitol Hill to House Democrats and publicly in a speech at the White House. “Let’s get this done,” Biden exhorted.

  • Presidents and popes over the years: Gifts, gaffes, grief

    When President Joe Biden meets with Pope Francis on Friday, he won’t kiss the ring. Biden, who has met with Francis three times and with two previous popes, has said he eschews the traditional sign of respect because his mother told him not to — that no one is “better” than him. In their meeting, the two are expected to discuss issues like the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change as equals.

  • India slams China's new boundary law amid border tensions

    India criticized China on Wednesday for passing a new land boundary law which it said could impact the two countries’ long-running border dispute. Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India expects that China will avoid taking actions under the new law that could unilaterally alter the situation in India-China border areas. It stipulates that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China are sacred and inviolable.

  • The US Navy's new $13 billion supercarrier is set to finally deploy next year after delays

    The lead ship of a new carrier class has had its troubles, but a Navy admiral says the ship is on track to deploy sometime next year.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Chicago Council Approves $16.7 Billion Budget With Guaranteed Basic Income

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chicago City Council on Wednesday approved a $16.7 billion budget for 2022 designed to help the city recover from losses sustained during the pandemic, through measures including one of the biggest guaranteed basic income programs in the country. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaMayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan relies on both

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • This 8.4%-Yielding Dividend Stock Just Added a Huge Fuel Source

    The high-yield energy stock is combining with a rival to significantly increase its scale and cash flow.

  • Apple Stock Tumbles After a Rare Sales Miss. Investors Aren’t Happy.

    Sales of iPhones, iPads, and wearables were all lower than expected in Apple's latest quarter. Supply constraints cost the company roughly $6 billion in revenue.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • 4 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    Here are four reasons you'd want to avoid holding dividend stocks in your portfolio. The total return on a dividend stock has two components -- dividend yield and share price appreciation. As a granular example, longtime dividend payers like Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble have underperformed Amazon and Alphabet, two popular stocks that don't pay dividends.

  • 3 Remarkable Fidelity Mutual Funds for Stupendous Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • A Big Change Is Coming to Social Security in 2022. Are You Prepared?

    If you've ever glanced at your paycheck, you'll notice that Social Security takes a chunk out of it. In 2021, the wage cap is $142,800, and earnings beyond that point aren't subject to Social Security taxes.

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 high dividend stocks with over 8% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. An increased income has always been one of the main attractions offered […]

  • I Bond rates can be an inflation hedge: What are they and why should you buy some now?

    You're going to hear more about I Bonds in November when some startling new rates are set to be announced. What are they and how do they work?

  • Nvidia Is Doubling Down on a Massive Opportunity

    The graphics specialist has made a smart move to bolster its position in a potentially lucrative market.

  • Stocks Plunge in India on RBI Plan to Drain Cash, Morgan Stanley Downgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian stocks slumped the most in six months as a rating downgrade by Morgan Stanley and a central bank plan to drain liquidity soured sentiment in the world’s best-performing major market.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe S&P BSE Sensex slid 1.9% in

  • James Goetz Is The Independent Director of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) And They Just Picked Up 11% More Shares

    Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent...