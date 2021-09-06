Asia shares mixed, mull implications of U.S. jobs shock

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask talks on his mobile phone in front of a screen showing the Nikkei index in Tokyo
Wayne Cole
·2 min read

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares got off to a mixed start on Monday as a disappointing U.S. payrolls report promised to keep policy there super-loose for longer, but also clouded the outlook for global growth and inflation.

A holiday in the United States made for thin conditions and kept MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan flat in early trade.

Japan's Nikkei added 1.7%, but South Korea eased 0.1%. Nasdaq futures were barely changed, while S&P 500 futures dipped 0.1%.

Investors were still assessing the fallout from the September payrolls report which showed a much smaller increase in jobs than expected, but also a pick up in wages.

The latter was enough to nudge longer-dated Treasury yields higher and steepen the yield curve, even as markets speculated the Federal Reserve might start tapering later.

"Employment decelerated sharply in August, with little indication of a pickup in labour supply," said Barclays economist Jonathan Millar. "This puts the Fed in a quandary as it balances risks of a sharp demand slowdown against those of tight supply and inflation."

"We still expect the Fed to signal tapering in September, but now expect it to begin in December not November. QE will likely end by the middle of 2022."

The rise in U.S. 10-year yields to 1.32% limited some of the pressure on the dollar from the poor payrolls print, though its index still touched a one-month low before steadying at 92.128.

The dollar remained sidelined on the yen at 109.76, while the euro was firm at $1.1881 after hitting a five-week top of $1.1908 on Friday.

The European Central Bank holds its policy meeting this week and a number of policy hawks have been calling for a step back in their huge asset buying programme, though President Christine Lagarde has sounded more dovish.

"We expect the ECB to announce a reduced pace of Q4 PEPP (pandemic emergency purchase programme) at its September meeting on the back of easier financial conditions," said analysts at TD Securities.

"All other policy levers are likely to be left on hold, with inflation forecasts revised sharply up this year and next. Communication risks are high, and Lagarde will want to avoid sounding overly hawkish, instead emphasising 'persistence'."

The prospect of a later start to Fed tapering was positive for non-yielding gold, which stood at $1,826 an ounce, having reached its highest since mid-June at $1,833.80.

Oil investors were more concerned the poor pace of U.S. hiring would be a drag on demand and prices slipped. [O/R]

Brent fell 65 cents to $71.95 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 59 cents to $68.70.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Relax immigration rules to fix jobs squeeze, companies urge UK

    Britain must relax its new immigration rules to allow in more foreign workers and ease labour shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit, a leading employers group, the Confederation of British Industry, said on Monday. A shortage of truck drivers has forced some employers to offer signing-on and retention bonuses of up to 5,000 pounds ($6,900), and official data shows a record number of job vacancies. The CBI said drivers, welders, butchers and bricklayers should be classed as shortage occupations for immigration purposes.

  • Meet David Sacks, Gavin Newsom's loudest critic in Silicon Valley

    David Sacks is part of a small group of rich tech investors seeking to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

  • Kathy Matsui on Japan Politics, 'Hidden Gems' in Startup Ecosystem

    Sep.05 -- Kathy&nbsp;Matsui, a former Goldman Sachs vice chair and now managing partner of MPower Partners, which aims to invest $150 million in sectors including health care, fintech, next-generation work and education, as well as the environment, discusses the resignation of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide&nbsp;Suga and its implications for the economy. She also talks about the opportunities she sees for her fund. She speaks on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia."

  • Bruised Biden tries to turn the page after US debacle in Afghanistan

    After a hellish month, the president wants to focus on domestic matters – but Republicans won’t let Afghanistan drop from the radar Joe Biden had been riding high in July and early August, but the chaotic scenes from Afghanistan rewrote the narrative. Photograph: Carlos Barría/Reuters Once again Joe Biden found himself talking about nation-building, the fragility of democracy and the threat that religious extremists pose to women’s rights. But the president’s interventions on Thursday were focus

  • Last 24 Hours Of U.S. Presence In Kabul Sees Bizarre Collaboration

    Witnesses from all sides say the 20-year war in Afghanistan ended with episodes of brutality, trauma and moments of grace.

  • Cathie Wood: Crypto Market in a ‘Period of Explosive Innovation’

    Cathie Wood has refuted claims made by skeptics like John Paulson that the crypto market is a short-term gamble and a bubble that will inevitably burst.

  • 20 Genius Things Mark Cuban Says To Do With Your Money

    You might have heard this billionaire's name, but who is Mark Cuban and how did he make his money? It's possible you know him as one of the sharks on the hit show "Shark Tank," but Cuban is more than...

  • Guinea Coup May Affect Aluminum Supply

    Sep.05 -- A unit of Guinea’s military seized power and suspended the constitution. The move is destabilizing the West African nation that’s a key source of bauxite, the raw material used to make alumina and eventually aluminum. Phoebe Sedgman reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia."

  • Jimmy Page Gets Whole Lotta Love at Venice for First Led Zeppelin Documentary

    Some A-list actors get treated like rock stars at film festivals, but when the real rock stars arrive, it’s another level of fandom. Jimmy Page, the 77-year-old lead guitarist of Led Zeppelin, received a hero’s welcome in Venice on Saturday, where “Becoming Led Zeppelin,” the band’s first proper documentary since the band’s conception in 1968, […]

  • 'Silent crisis' looms as US to end Covid aid for millions of jobless

    Spending less on food. Drawing down on retirement savings. Dropping out of the workforce altogether.

  • Firefighters find 2 kids, 2 adults gunned down inside burning home, Texas police say

    “I’m angry when anyone in our city dies to violence, but I’m especially angry when it’s small kids.”

  • Australia takes delivery of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from Britain

    Nearly half a million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Australia overnight, officials said on Monday, the first batch of a swap deal with Britain that Australia is using to speed up its inoculation programme. Australia is trying to contain a third wave of infections that has locked down its two major cities, Sydney and Melbourne, and its capital Canberra, putting more than half its 25 million population under strict stay-home restrictions. The government agreed vaccine swap deals with Britain and Singapore last week for a total of around 4.5 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, double this month's supply.

  • How To Beat The Stock Market: Try These Seven Mental Trading Tips

    Understand how raw emotions affect your sell decisions, especially when you feel the urge to take small, short-term profits.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    There comes a point when repetition gets boring. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ saw out the week trading at - or just a touch under - record high levels again. The reaction was a sort of verbal shrug: “Oh, another new stock record.” There’s definitely a feeling ‘out there’ that we’re getting used to this, that this is normal. It’s a crazy-high bull run, and with luck, it’s not leading to a bubble. Investors are optimistic and looking for stocks to buy – and as long as that mood prevails, we’ll

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

    Outstanding quarterly results yet again prove these three pot stocks have the potential to turn your investment into millions.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Friday.

  • 4 Market-Topping Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the performance of companies that initiated and grew their dividend to non-dividend-paying stocks over a four-decade stretch (1972-2012). Because dividend stocks are often profitable and time-tested, they're the ideal way for long-term investors to put their money to work in any economic environment. If you're looking for market-topping dividend stocks -- i.e., companies paying a yield superior to the broad-based S&P 500 -- that can generate significant wealth and income, the following four have the potential to double your money by 2026.

  • These are the most important things to check on a stock’s quote page before deciding whether to buy or sell

    There's a lot more to glean from a MarketWatch stock quote page than just the price and the change from the previous session. In fact, price may be one of the least useful pieces of information.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three no-brainer stocks that can help you crush the market. Keith Noonan: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock wasn't exactly a secret 10 years ago; the company had already established itself as the market leader in the fast-growing e-commerce industry. Amazon's stock price has surged roughly 1,550% across that stretch, which means that a $1,000 investment in the company 10 years ago would be worth roughly $16,500 based on today's prices.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist if There's a Stock Market Crash

    The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has more than doubled since hitting its coronavirus pandemic low on March 23, 2020, and it's, thus far, gone the entirety of 2021 without so much as a 5% correction. Unfortunately, a number of historical metrics would suggest that this rally isn't sustainable, and that a stock market crash or sizable correction could be on the way. For example, even though the internet has democratized trading and helped to expand price-to-earnings multiples over time, the current valuation multiple for the S&P 500 is nothing short of worrisome.