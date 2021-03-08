Asia shares mostly lower; oil prices advance

  • People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Monday, March 8, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Monday, as some indexes were lifted by hopes for a gradual global recovery after the U.S. economic relief package passed the Senate over the weekend. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, March 8, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Monday, as some indexes were lifted by hopes for a gradual global recovery after the U.S. economic relief package passed the Senate over the weekend. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
  • A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, March 8, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Monday, as some indexes were lifted by hopes for a gradual global recovery after the U.S. economic relief package passed the Senate over the weekend. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
1 / 3

Hong Kong Financial Markets

People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Monday, March 8, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Monday, as some indexes were lifted by hopes for a gradual global recovery after the U.S. economic relief package passed the Senate over the weekend. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
YURI KAGEYAMA
·4 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Monday despite hopes for a gradual global recovery after the U.S. stimulus package passed the Senate over the weekend.

Heavy selling of shares in technology companies helped drag benchmarks lower in Japan and South Korea after early gains. The Shanghai Composite index dropped 2.3% after China’s foreign minister made ominous comments about the self-ruled island of Taiwan.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.4% to 28,743.25. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.4% higher to 6,739.60, while South Korea's Kospi sank 1.0% to 2,995.90. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.5% to 28,661.49, while the Shanghai Composite fell to 3,423.02.

Chinese computer chip maker SMIC dropped 5.2%; mobile phone maker Xiaomi lost 7.8%; Japanese technology and energy giant SoftBank shed 2.4% and printer and copy machine maker Ricoh lost 6.3%.

Oil prices pressed higher, with Brent crude surpassing $70 per barrel after OPEC chose not to lift production cuts. Oil prices surged late last week after Yemen rebels claimed they had attacked a Saudi oil facility.

At an annual news conference on the sidelines of largely ceremonial annual session of China's National People's Congress, Foreign Minister Wang Yi demanded the Biden administration reverse former President Donald Trump’s “dangerous practice” of showing support for Taiwan.

China’s claim to Taiwan, which split with the mainland in 1949 but is claimed by Beijing as its territory, is an “insurmountable red line,” he said. Separately, Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Defense Ministry and a delegate to the congress, said that China would not “renounce the use of force and reserve the right to take whatever measures are necessary.”

Taiwan's share benchmark fell a modest 0.2%.

Beijing data released Saturday showed China’s exports surged 60.6% over a year earlier in the first two months of 2021, as factories reopened and global demand gradually recovered. The huge increase reflects a plunge in manufacturing and exports in early 2020 at the height of China’s coronavirus outbreaks.

The gradual vaccine rollout in most parts of the world is also boosting optimism, although it has hardly started in some Asian nations, including Japan.

Japan has extended a state of emergency for the Tokyo area for two more weeks through March 21, asking restaurants and other businesses to close at 8 p.m. as the government tries to keep the economy growing while curtailing the spread of COVID-19 infections.

The U.S. economic aid package, passed narrowly by the Senate on Saturday, provides direct payments of up to $1,400 for most Americans and extends emergency unemployment benefits. It's a victory for President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies as the final congressional approval is expected this week.

Wall Street capped a volatile day of trading to finish last week with a broad rally that snapped the market's three-day losing streak. The S&P 500 gained 2% to 3,841.94. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.9% to 31,496.30. The Nasdaq composite climbed 1.6% to 12,920.15.

Smaller company stocks outgained the broader market, as they have all year. The Russell 2000 index picked up 2.1%, to 2,192.21.

A U.S. government report Friday showed employers added hundreds of thousands more jobs last month than economists expected and was an encouraging sign for the economy. But it also helped lift Treasury yields, adding to worries that rising inflation might end a spell of ultralow interest rates.

Rising oil prices are a part of that picture. After plunging with the onset of the pandemic, as demand plummeted, prices have been recovering in the past few months.

The devastating winter freeze that hit Texas and other parts of the southern United States last month knocked out production of roughly 4 million barrels per day of U.S. oil and prices climbed above $60 a barrel.

Last week, with oil prices rising, some observers were expecting the OPEC cartel and its allies to lift more restrictions and let the oil flow more freely. But OPEC agreed to leave most restrictions in place, despite growing demand.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.27 to $67.36 a barrel in electronic trading Monday on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped $2.26 to $66.09 per barrel on Friday.

Brent crude, the international standard, gained $1.36 to $70.72 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched up to 108.42 Japanese yen from 108.34 yen. The euro cost $1.1904, down from $1.1919.

___

AP Business Writer Cathy Bussewitz contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Rep. Swalwell promises more vaccines in hard-hit communities

    'Underserved communities suffered': Congressman Eric Swalwell is promising more coronavirus vaccine doses for some of the Bay Area's most hard-hit neighborhoods.

  • "CBS Weekend News" headlines for Sunday, March 7, 2021

    Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Weekend News with Jericka Duncan."

  • Why China Can’t End Its Romance With GDP Growth Target

    (Bloomberg) -- In a battle between those who love or hate China’s economic growth target, a compromise appears to have emerged: a goal low enough to be more easily ignored.China’s leaders have an ambivalent relationship with the gross domestic product target they have set almost every year since the 1990s. It’s celebrated as the key to mobilizing millions of bureaucrats who compete for promotions by increasing growth rates in their provinces, and blamed for social evils from pollution to excessive investment and fake statistics.Uncertainties caused by the coronavirus pandemic led Beijing to drop the numerical goal last year, and there were expectations party leaders would do the same for 2021. Instead, China’s Premier Li Keqiang on Friday set an objective of more than 6% growth, with annual targets likely until at least 2025.Growing awareness of environmental destruction caused by the single-minded pursuit of GDP -- a measure of the value of newly-produced goods and services in the economy -- led the central government to begin warning about over-reliance on the goal more than a decade ago.Regional officials had other ideas, competing to beat national targets by pursuing often-wasteful investment projects, due partly to a promotion assessment system that prioritized growth. The problem worsened after the global financial crisis as banks opened credit floodgates.Influential officials like Ma Jun, a member of the central bank’s monetary policy committee, have recently argued for permanently dropping the target, as part of Beijing’s drive to lower debt-levels in the economy. Investment banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Nomura Holdings Inc. predicted there wouldn’t be a target this year.But just days before Li’s speech at the National People’s Congress, there was pushback: well-connected economists declared that a specific target was needed as an “anchor” for the economy, with policy running the risk of becoming confused without it. Zhang Liqun, a researcher at a central government think-tank, told state media that “without a certain pace of expansion, the quality of the economy doesn’t have support.”Those in favor of dropping the target say other goals should be prioritized, like raising household incomes, investing in education and technology, cutting debt-levels or reducing carbon emissions.Even though it wasn’t abandoned, this year’s growth goal is the least ambitious in decades. Because of the pandemic-induced slump in the first half of 2020, China can easily meet it just by maintaining current levels of economic output. Meanwhile, economists in a Bloomberg survey forecast 8.4% expansion this year.The lower target will encourage officials to focus on longer-term goals to create more “sustainable growth,” Li said.“I think that’s a much better number than 8%,” Michael Pettis, a fellow at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center in Beijing, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “If they had gone for 8% that would have been a terrible signal. 6% is manageable with high quality growth. Anything else requires a significant increase in non-productive investment and, of course, in debt.”For the first time in decades, China’s five-year plan to 2025 lacks a target for average growth, but annual goals will be made. GDP is still a “core indicator,” but the annual economic situation is easier to judge than a five-year outlook, Hu Zucai, a deputy director of China’s top state planning agency said on Monday.Retaining the target partly reflects how difficult it is to find an alternative to assess the performance of the millions of local officials in China. Metrics combining economic and environmental goals have been tested locally but failed to catch on.“Gathering appropriate data can be difficult,” said Joan van Heijster, a researcher on China’s political economy at the University of Amsterdam. “This is a disadvantage of new indicators compared to the standardized and widely used GDP.”Jobs GoalThe alternative goal most often proposed, unemployment, is unreliably-measured in China and can be gamed by local officials by ordering state companies to add staff to payrolls without paying them.“Putting employment as the priority target is a problem from an operational perspective,” said Zhu Haibin, chief China economist at JPMorgan.If the GDP goal can’t be eliminated entirely, it can be de-emphasized. That’s been the trend since President Xi Jinping assumed the party leadership in 2012. The following year the Communist Party’s powerful Organization Department, which controls official promotions, cautioned against “simple reliance” on GDP growth for assessing officials. Mentions of GDP in the party’s official newspaper have since plummeted.Under Xi, top officials have been taken to task for their overzealousness. Zhou Benshun, the former Communist Party chief in the northern province of Hebei, made a televised admission of failings in 2013, saying: “I cared very much about development speed and economic volumes.” He was later detained on corruption charges.“In most areas it is no longer the sole target criteria for cadres’ evaluation but combined with other factors such as environment, social stability, local income, budget and tax income,” said Thomas Heberer, a professor at the University of Duisburg-Essen.The number of provinces that have repeatedly failed to meet national growth targets has surged during Xi’s tenure, with no apparent political consequences for their leadership, according to Houze Song, a research fellow at the Paulson Institute, a U.S. think-tank.What Bloomberg Economics Says...A GDP target is widely viewed as a major source of distortions in the economy, pushing officials to aim for growth even at the costs of excesses in credit and over reliance on investment.For 2021, with the post-Covid recovery already set to push growth above 8%, the “above 6%” goal won’t have that distorting role. Even so, critics will argue -- with some cause -- that the government has missed an opportunity to signal transition to a more modern form of economic management.-- Chang Shu, chief Asia economistFor the full report, click here.Provinces have also moderated their GDP goals, which used to be consistently much higher than the national target. That “shows that the association between GDP growth and cadre promotion had been relaxed, despite a clear time-lag,” said Yuxi Zhang, a researcher at Oxford University. That foreshadows the approach taken nationally this year, reducing the target to allow a focus on other goals, without being able to abandon it entirely.After decades of use, targeting a growth rate is partly “locked-in,” Zhang said. “Everyone hates it, but everyone understands it,” she added.(Updates with comments from China’s planning agency.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. and South Korea agree on cost-sharing deal for troops

    The United States keeps about 28,000 troops in South Korea to help deter potential aggression from North Korea.

  • Why eXp World Holdings Stock Gained 13.3% in February

    Shares of eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) climbed 13.3% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. As a result of the partnership, Douglas Stewart's software and services group will offer Virbela's virtual campus and immersive learnings environments to a network of resellers targeting roughly 5,000 U.S. colleges and universities and 132,000 K-12 schools. In addition to recent wins for its education technology business, eXp's online real estate platform has been putting up strong results and spurring investor enthusiasm.

  • Rochester Police Investigate Incident Where Woman Was Pepper Sprayed While Holding Child

    The incident occurred last month and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation is underway.

  • COVID relief bill could hit Biden's desk early this week

    President Biden's COVID relief bill, his top priority since entering office, is one step closer to passage. If the House passes the revised Senate bill, it could go to the president's desk early this week. Christina Ruffini reports.

  • EXPLAINER: What's happened so far at China's annual congress

    Midway through its annual session, China’s ceremonial parliament is focusing on boosting the economy, building self-reliance in technology and further squeezing room for political opposition in Hong Kong. The weeklong meeting of the National People’s Congress, which rubber stamps policies approved by the Communist Party leadership, provides a window into government priorities. The target was lower than the 7% to 8% that forecasters expected and seen by some as signaling a shift from quantity to quality growth, including efforts to expand the green economy.

  • Cuomo defiant as top New York lawmakers call on him to quit

    The two top Democrats in New York’s legislature withdrew their support for Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday amid mounting allegations of sexual harassment and undercounting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins became the first senior Democrat in the state to say the three-term governor should resign. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie stopped short of demanding that Cuomo quit, but said in a statement that “it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York.”

  • Prince Harry Says Prince Charles and Prince William Are "Trapped" by the "System"

    The duke told Oprah Winfrey that he was "trapped within the system, like the rest of my family are."

  • US and South Korea agree on new cost-sharing deal for troops

    The United States and South Korea have reached agreement in principle on a new arrangement for sharing the cost of the American troop presence, which is intended as a bulwark against the threat of North Korean aggression, both countries announced. The State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs said Sunday the deal includes a “negotiated increase” in Seoul’s share of the cost, but it provided no details. The U.S. keeps about 28,000 troops in South Korea to help deter potential aggression from North Korea, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War.

  • B/R suggests a quarterback for the Vikings to take in the first round

    Do you want the Minnesota Vikings to draft Mac Jones in the 2021 NFL draft?

  • Employees at a Mexican restaurant in Texas said customers threatened to call ICE on them for keeping a mask mandate

    The restaurant's decision to enforce mask-wearing countered an executive order from Texas Gov. Abbott announcing an end to the state's mask mandate.

  • AP PHOTOS: Tsunami scars linger a decade later in Japan

    Deserted farms stand in the shadow of the Fukushima nuclear plant, where a catastrophic meltdown still reverberates. Ten years later, AP journalists have returned to document the communities that were ripped apart by what’s simply referred to here as the Great East Japan Earthquake.

  • Biden getting 1st shot at making mark on federal judiciary

    President Joe Biden has two seats to fill on the influential appeals court in the nation's capital that regularly feeds judges to the Supreme Court. Barring an improbable expansion of the Supreme Court, Biden won’t be able to do anything about the high court’s entrenched conservative majority any time soon. Justice Clarence Thomas, at 72, is the oldest of the court’s conservatives and the three appointees of former President Donald Trump, ranging in age from 49 to 56, are expected to be on the bench for decades.

  • 'The Walking Dead' teased Daryl's romantic love interest episodes earlier in a small moment you likely missed

    On Sunday's "Talking Dead," Melissa McBride said "TWD" seemed to hint at Lynn Collins' eventual introduction of the show earlier on season 10.

  • Prince Harry says he's 'disappointed' in Prince Charles, but will work to 'heal' their relationship

    Prince Harry gave an honest assessment of his relationship with his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William, telling Oprah Winfrey that he has "compassion" for both of them because the are "trapped" inside the royal family. During an interview that aired on CBS Sunday night, Harry said he did not "blindside" his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, with the news that he would be stepping back from his royal duties, saying he has too much "respect" for her. Last year, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved from Britain to California, and he said that recently, he's actually spoken to the queen more than usual, and they have a "really good relationship." It's been harder to relate with his father, though. Harry said he is "disappointed" in him, and does not think the family did enough to protect Markle from bad press. "I saw history repeating itself," he said, referring to his mother, the late Princess Diana, who was hounded by tabloids. Harry said he asked for help, but Charles stopped answering his calls. Had he received assistance, "we wouldn't have left," Harry said, but "we did what we had to do." He denied having long ago decided he would leave his royal duties, and Markle backed him up. "I left my career, my life," she said. "I left everything because I love him. Our plan was to do this forever." Harry told Winfrey he has money his mother left him, and believes she would have been "very angry at how this has played out, and sad. But ultimately, all she'd ever want is for us to be happy." Today, Harry said Charles is accepting his phone calls, but "there's a lot to work through there." He thought his father would be more understanding, and "there's a lot of hurt that's happened." It is now one of Harry's "priorities to try and heal that relationship," he added. As for William, Harry said he "loves him to bits" but "we're on different paths." Through Markle, Harry said he was able to see he was stuck in the "institution" he was born into, and his father and brother "are trapped. They don't get to leave. And I have compassion for that." More stories from theweek.com7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingExperimental antiviral drug shows promise in treating COVID-19

  • Where do Harry and Meghan live in California?

    The couple has given a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey, filmed at the home of a friend

  • Business leaders warn Nicola Sturgeon of Covid economic firestorm as she argues indy ref two needed

    Scotland's business leaders have pleaded with Nicola Sturgeon to start paying more attention to the economic devastation wrought by the Covid pandemic as she renewed her demands for a second independence referendum. Speaking ahead of the First Minister's statement on Tuesday on easing lockdown, the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC) argued the success of the UK's vaccination programme meant she could allow firms to reopen more quickly. Tim Allan, the business group's president, warned Ms Sturgeon she needs to put out "a fire raging through this country which has burnt up many small businesses." Although health factors have dominated the First Minister's decision-making, he said the vaccine roll-out means she could "take a more balanced approach to the economic harm that has hitherto been shown." Ms Sturgeon insisted that the SNP was "laser-focussed on keeping Scotland safe" but argued that another vote on leaving the UK was needed. Ian Blackford, the SNP's Westminster leader, said last week it could be staged later this year. She highlighted the success of the Covid vaccination programme but did not mention that Scotland doses were procured by the UK Government, or that her ministers had wanted to join the EU's disastrous programme.

  • A Trump appointee who was arrested after participating in the Capitol riot asked a judge if he could be transferred to a cell with no cockroaches

    Federico Klein is believed to the first Trump appointee arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.