Asia shares mostly rise moderately after US national holiday

YURI KAGEYAMA
·3 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday in the absence of big market-moving news following a national holiday in the U.S.

The Bank of Japan wrapped up a two-day policy meeting with no major changes. The benchmark interest rate remains at a longstanding minus 0.1%.

Benchmarks in Japan, China and Australia rose in early trading, but shares fell in South Korea. U.S. futures edged higher. U.S. markets were closed Monday for Martin Luther King Day.

Japan’s central bank’s super-easy monetary policy had been expected to stay unchanged for the time being, as the nation grapples with surging cases of COVID infections set off by the omicron variant.

The recent sudden increase in reported cases is likely to crimp economic activity. Japan, which has not had any lockdowns, has gone through periods of restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, mostly having restaurants and bars close early. Such restrictions are expected to expand this week to about a third of the nation, including Tokyo.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.9% to 28,593.40. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.1% to 7,424.60. South Korea’s Kospi edged down 0.1% to 2,887.47. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.3% to 24,296.64, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.4% to 3,554.23.

Asia has lagged the West in vaccine boosters. About 80% of the Japanese population, for instance, have received two shots, and about 1% the third inoculation.

Signs of inflation are also worrying policy makers. Price increases in Japan have been less pronounced than it is in the U.S. and some other nations, though the central bank raised its inflation forecast for the fiscal year that begins in April to 1.1% from a previous estimate of 0.9%.

Worries are high that rising COVID cases may hurt manufacturing in Asian nations, especially China.

Earlier this week, China reported its economy expanded at an 8.1% annual pace in 2021. The weakness in China's economy toward the end of 2021 has set off suggestions Beijing should prop up growth with interest rate cuts or public works spending.

“Overall sentiments may still lean towards some cautiousness, as some market participants may refrain from taking on more risks. This comes amid a quiet U.S. calendar ahead and the absence of comments from Fed officials going into the FOMC meeting next week,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.12 to $84.94 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.70 to $83.82 per barrel on Monday.

Brent crude, the international standard, added 95 cents to $87.43 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 114.73 Japanese yen from 114.62 yen. The euro cost $1.1422, up from $1.1410.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best businesses to own — 3 examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop sinking your money in mediocre businesses. Buy the best instead.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stocks have gotten off to a rough start this year. For instance, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down 5% so far. If this continues into full-blown correction territory, widely considered a 10% decline, investors can pick up certain tech stocks at good valuations.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Jefferies: 3 top internet stocks for 2022 with as much as 40% upside

    Tech stocks have been bruised. But this trio looks poised to pop in 2022.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Under $5 With up to 7% Yield and Substantial Upside

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Ford Motor Company (F) Moves to Strong Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade

    Ford Motor Company (F) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he's 'disgusted' with 2 banks he claims are cutting ties with him over 'cancel culture' after his phone records were subpoenaed by the January 6 committee

    Lindell told Insider he wonders why they kept him after he was at the White House "running around with papers from a lawyer that said martial law."

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    The market has fallen out of love with growth stocks recently. Between high inflation, the omicron coronavirus variant, the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates and cut back on other economic stimulus initiatives, and underwhelming economic data, investors have had a litany of risk factors to consider. Here's the good news: With the market getting skittish about growth stocks as a broad category, there are promising companies caught up in the pullback that now trade at huge discounts.

  • The Market is Rightfully Skeptical about the AT&T (NYSE:T) Turnaround

    After touching the levels not seen since the Great Recession, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is looking for a merger-propelled turnaround. While institutions are optimistic about the opportunities, the public rightfully remains uncertain about the future.

  • Bitcoin's slump could be the start of a 'crypto winter' that sees prices crash, UBS says. Here are three reasons why.

    A deep and drawn-out crypto crash of the sort seen in 2018 is a growing possibility, analysts at investment bank UBS have warned.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • 3 Bargain Stocks Cathie Wood Loves

    In 2020, there was no bigger investing star than ARK portfolio manager Cathie Wood. After the steep sell-off in growth stocks, investors may want to check out Wood's portfolios for high-quality, beaten-down names that may have been overly punished. IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and app observability company Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) is the 15th largest holding in Wood's ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG).

  • What Assets Should Be Included in Your Trust?

    A revocable living trust is a great tool to help your assets pass smoothly to your beneficiaries, and it can significantly reduce the headaches of probate. However, while some assets belong in a trust, others cannot (or should not) go into one.

  • Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

    As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Since last July, for example, the amount of bitcoin held in digital wallets with no outflows for more than five months has been steadily increasing, according to digital currency brokerage Genesis Trading. "The number of bitcoins that haven't moved in over a year has been climbing since July," said Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Trading.

  • This Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrency Stock Could Outpace Bitcoin in 2022

    Is "crypto-winter" here? Consider this stock as a sneaky long-term play on the cryptocurrency space.

  • Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s Portfolio: 8 New Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 8 new stock picks of billionaire Stephen Mandel. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire Stephen Mandel’s Portfolio: 3 New Stock Picks. Lone Pine Capital was founded by billionaire Stephen Mandel in 1997, who served as the hedge fund’s president and portfolio […]

  • What's in the Offing for Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q4 Earnings?

    Kinder Morgan (KMI) is likely to have generated stable fee-based revenues in Q4 from its diverse and vast network of midstream assets.