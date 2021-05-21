Asia shares perk up as receding inflation fears lift Wall Street

  • An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Nanjing
  • People wearing masks, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walk on an overpass with an electronic board showing Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes, at the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai
1 / 2

Asia shares perk up as receding inflation fears lift Wall Street

An investor looks at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Nanjing
Kevin Buckland
·3 min read

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose on Friday, setting the region up for a weekly gain, as investors tempered fears about hot inflation and the prospects of an early tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

Japan's Nikkei jumped 1%, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.6%.

Taiwan's tech-heavy stock index climbed 1.8%, leading gains in the region, while Chinese blue chips added 0.3%.

For the week, an index of stocks across Asia-Pacific was set for a 1.9% advance.

Futures pointed to a further 0.3% rise for the S&P 500 later in the global day, following a more than 1% jump on Thursday.

Tech stocks led those gains as Treasury yields declined following a weaker-than-expected U.S. business activity reading. A decline in commodity prices, particularly oil, also undermined the thesis for too-hot inflation.

"It's still a market trying to work out where inflation is going to go, and what that might mean for Fed policy somewhere down the line," said Kyle Rodda, a market analyst at IG in Melbourne.

The drop in oil prices accompanied by lower bond yields has changed sentiment very quickly, he said.

The Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business activity index fell to 31.5 from 50.2 in April, its highest pace in nearly half a century. The reading was shy of economists' expectations of 43.0, a Reuters poll found, and cast doubt on how fast the economy can continue to heat up.

Other data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped further below 500,000 last week, but jobless rolls swelled in early May, which could temper expectations for an acceleration in employment growth this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite added 1.8%.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes held Thursday's more-than 4 basis-point decline to hover around 1.635% in Asia.

Oil prices recovered slightly after steep drops on Thursday, when diplomats said progress was made toward a deal to lift U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Brent crude was 0.2% higher at $65.21 a barrel after slumping 2.3%. West Texas Intermediate crude added 0.4% to $62.16 a barrel following a 2.1% tumble.

In the foreign exchange market, the dollar was hovering near multi-month lows following its steepest slide in about two weeks on Thursday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was at 89.755, little changed after the previous session's 0.4% decline.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin recovered to around $41,650 on Friday following a wild ride this week that saw it plunge as low as $30,066 on Wednesday for the first time since late January.

The digital token rebounded after prominent backers such as Ark Invest's Cathie Wood and Tesla's Elon Musk indicated their support.

Wednesday's brutal selloff was triggered by worries over tighter regulation in China and unease over the extent of leveraged positions among investors.

No. 2 cryptocurrency ether was trading around $2,900 following a drop to as low as $1,850 on Wednesday.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Even the pandemic can’t stop the 2021 Silver Knight Award winners from shining brightly

    Through a most challenging school year, Silver Knight Award winners have given it their all.

  • Blue Origin discloses $2 million as current highest bid for seat on space flight

    Blue Origin, billionaire Jeff Bezos' rocket company, disclosed $2 million as the current highest bid for a seat on its New Shepard spacecraft after the startup closed the first phase of its auction. The process will conclude in a final phase on June 12 with a live online auction. The rocket company is targeting July 20 for its first suborbital sightseeing trip on its spacecraft, a landmark moment in a competition to usher in a new era of private commercial space travel.

  • Oil nudges up, set for biggest weekly loss since March on possible Iran supplies

    Oil prices edged up on Friday, taking a breather after three days of losses as investors braced for the return of Iranian crude supplies after officials said Iran and world powers made progress on talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. Brent crude futures for July rose 10 cents, or 0.2%, to $65.21 a barrel by 0032 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate for July was at $62.16 a barrel, up 22 cents, or 0.4%. Both contracts are down nearly 5% for the week and on track to post their biggest weekly loss since March after Iran's president said the United States was ready to lift sanctions on his country's oil, banking and shipping sectors.

  • Explainer: What's happening with industrial commodity prices in China?

    As the world's factory floor and largest construction market, China has been the main driver of global metal markets for more than a decade. From the start of the year through mid-May, prices for China's steel rebar, hot-rolled steel coil and copper - vital for the construction of machinery, buildings, appliances and vehicles - surged more than 30% as a revival in construction and manufacturing supercharged demand in the world's largest metal consumer. A slew of other vital industrial inputs - including iron ore, thermal coal, sulphuric acid and glass also notched up double-digit gains on the way to record highs as overall consumption growth outpaced supply.

  • Ana could form soon in Atlantic, more than a week before the start of hurricane season

    A disturbance that developed overnight near Bermuda, far from Florida, could become this year’s first named storm. It’s more than a week before the official start of hurricane season.

  • Biden’s good cop approach to Israel irks growing number of Democrats

    The juxtaposition of Congress widely criticizing Israel while the president maintains support has created a good cop/bad cop role reversal that isn't going unnoticed in Israel.Why it matters: An increasing number of Democratic lawmakers became frustrated with President Biden this week for his behind-the-scenes approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Axios found. That's a sea change from a tradition of presidential prominence, as well as unquestioned congressional support for Israel.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeLawmakers said they thought the White House should be more publicly forceful in its efforts to de-escalate the crisis.It was only Thursday night that both sides agreed to a ceasefire, a development that Biden said in hastily arranged White House remarks came after the administration's "intense," "quiet and relentless" diplomacy that included six calls to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.In Israel, which had grown accustomed to criticism from President Obama before a respite of support from President Trump, officials came to view the White House and State Department as the "good cop" — weighing in to support Netanyahu's government and blocking problematic initiatives.What they're saying: "I just wish they would be very forward-leaning and very public on the ceasefire," said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), a key member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee."As the U.S., we always are weighing in aggressively for a ceasefire whenever there's civilian casualties on both sides of a shooting war. It just seems so odd that the U.S. isn't forcefully doing it. ... I can’t really figure it out."Democratic senators and their aides have also privately expressed concerns about the lack of a congressional briefing about the issue, sources familiar with the talks tell Axios.The other side: Israeli ambassador to Washington Gilad Erdan told Israeli media in recent days a change within the Democratic Party — and the growing influence of progressives — had a big impact on how the Gaza crisis played out.Axios from Tel Aviv author Barak Ravid reports that Erdan said Israel must increase its outreach to minority groups in America to build new bases of support within the left.“The mainstream of the Democratic Party supports Israel and supports military aid to Israel," Erdan said on Kan radio. “'The Squad' has grown into a group of 12 members of Congress that are very loud with many anti-Israeli initiatives, and I guess this has a lot of effect."Democratic aides agree there's been a clear shift to the left by senators on the Israel issue, guided particularly by Palestinian activists.Between the lines: Biden has a longstanding relationship with Netanyahu, dating back to his days in the Senate and as Obama's vice president.Some experts have argued the outcry from Democrats could potentially work in Biden's favor, allowing him to use his own domestic politics as something of a scapegoat to preserve his relationship with Netanyahu while pushing him toward peace.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • U.S. government forecasts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government on Thursday forecast an above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which is already off to an early start with a storm expected to form off Bermuda this week. The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast between three and five major hurricanes, with sustained winds of at least 111 miles per hour (178 kph), will form in 2021. Between six and 10 hurricanes with winds of at least 74 mph (119 kph) are expected out of 13-20 tropical storms in 2021, NOAA forecasters said.

  • Defense says dismemberment is evidence of Durst's innocence

    The savage and sloppy manner in which Robert Durst dismembered a man he accidentally killed in Texas helps prove the New York real estate heir didn’t murder his best friend or kill his wife, his lawyer said. Durst's amateurish efforts to dispose of the body of Morris Black after fatally shooting him in Galveston in 2001 left a trail of evidence — unlike the clinical crime scene where Susan Berman's body was found or the absence of clues when his wife vanished, attorney Dick DeGuerin said Wednesday. A garbage bag floating in Galveston Bay with one of Black's body parts contained a receipt with Durst's name on it, blood from the drifter was discovered in his car, and DNA of the man was found at the crime scene in the multimillionaire's $300-a-month apartment.

  • Lady Gaga says the producer that raped her dropped her off 'pregnant on a corner' after locking her in a studio for months

    The singer, 35, spoke about being raped at 19 years old in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV+ docuseries "The Me You Can't See."

  • Boy with autism searched ‘how to hide from police’ before disappearing, NE cops say

    “He could very well be watching us right now, laughing at us,” police said.

  • House Republican votes for U.S. Capitol riot plan a blow to Kevin McCarthy

    A week after House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy gambled he could unify his caucus by ousting a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump, a new Trump-inspired rift has raised questions about his leadership. Thirty-five Republican representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives - or one out of every six - joined the 219 majority Democrats in voting https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-house-set-vote-commission-probe-deadly-jan-6-capitol-attack-2021-05-19 to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, when hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building, fighting with police and leaving five people dead. That was more than three times as many Republicans as voted in January to hold Trump's second impeachment trial, on a charge of inciting insurrection.

  • Trump DOJ secretly obtained CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr's phone and email records

    The revelation follows news that the Trump administration had seized the phone records of multiple Washington Post reporters.

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Hungary has opted out of new EU vaccine deal with Pfizer

    BRUSSELS/BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary is the only European Union country that has decided to opt out of a new vaccine deal the bloc has signed with Pfizer and BioNTech for the supply of up to 1.8 billion doses of their COVID-19 jab, an EU spokesman said. The Commission on Thursday confirmed the new deal, the third it has signed with the two companies, for the possible purchase of up to 1.8 billion doses until 2023, following 600 million doses ordered via the two previous contracts. "Hungary opted out of the Pfizer deal," the EU spokesman said on Thursday.

  • Late night hosts denude the GOP's Jan. 6 historical revisionism, attempts to 'All Riots Matter' the commission

    "It's been a little over five months since a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, took over the floor of the Senate, and passed a law giving tax breaks to incels," Trevor Noah joked on Wednesday's Daily Show. "The FBI is still tracking down the rioters," and those already caught "are working on staying out of prison." He focused on the "novel" and "inflammatory" all-the-rioters-are-morons defense from "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley's lawyer. "It's important to remember that a mob of morons didn't just materialize out of nowhere," Noah said, which is why the House just voted to investigate who "encouraged and inspired these morons" and allowed them to ransack the Capitol. "Interestingly enough," he added, Republicans are either uninterested in the answers or "trying to 'All Riots Matter' this commission." The Daily Show gave the GOP's "revisionist history" a shot. "This is why we need a commission, to lay out the facts for the historical record so Republicans can't lie about it and create an alternate reality where it didn't happen," Late Night's Seth Meyers argued. Seriously, "it's all there on camera for us to see." GOP leaders claim they wanted the commission to also investigate Black Lives Matter protests, antifa, and other unrelated events. "That's like being upset that the movie Halloween doesn't investigate what happens on Arbor Day," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. He also cheered New York's attorney general pursuing a criminal investigation of Donald Trump's business, calling it "a big deal" that a "four-alarm freakout" on cable news never really explained. "It's starting to look like the guy who ran a fraudulent charitable foundation and fraudulent university might be a fraud," Jimmy Kimmel deadpanned on Kimmel Live. If Trump "does end up in prison, I really think we should give him Twitter back." Republican leaders don't want a commission because "some of them are worried if we investigate what happened on the 6th, they might have to plead the 5th," Kimmel said. "Some of these guys are also saying they want to move on and not rehash the past. Right, you know, when a violent mob attacked our embassy in Benghazi, Republicans in Congress investigated it eight times. A violent mob attacks the U.S. Capitol, they're like, 'Tourists, what are you gonna do?'" This "division and anger and mistrust," he sighed, "it's all because one guy's ego is so out of control he can't deal with the fact that he lost an election." More stories from theweek.comThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingWhat the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflictAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • Mike Pence’s brother opposes Capitol riot probe despite mob threats to ‘hang’ former vice president

    ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says

  • Mom Allegedly Killed Son for Thwarting Her Affair. Now She’s Accused in Murder-for-Hire Plot.

    via FacebookA New Jersey mom awaiting trial for murdering her infant son because he was getting in the way of her affair has been hit with new charges—this time for allegedly conspiring with her boyfriend in a murder-for-hire plot.Heather Reynolds, 43, and boyfriend, 44-year-old Jeffrey Callahan, were charged this week with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. Reynolds was already being held at Camden County Jail on a slew of charges, including murder and endangering the welfare of a child, in connection to the May 10, 2018 death of her 17-month-old son Axel Reynolds.“During the investigation into Axel’s death, detectives uncovered evidence that Reynolds and Callahan were allegedly conspiring to have another individual killed,” prosecutors said in a news release announcing the charges. Details of the murder-for-hire scheme have not been released.In 2018, officers responded to Gloucester Township after reports of an unresponsive child on a lawn. Prosecutors allege that the 17-month-old had bruises around his mouth and nose and Reynolds told EMTs she believed he may have accidentally ingested something poisonous. He was pronounced dead at the scene.“Although no one had accused [Reynolds] of any wrongdoing, she blurted out, ‘It’s not suspicious. I didn’t do anything wrong,’” Assistant Prosecutor Peter Gallagher said during a 2019 court hearing, according to NJ.com. Axel Reynolds died from being suffocated by a poisonous wet wipe, officials said. Tribute Slides/Earle Funeral Home The medical examiner concluded on June 7, 2018, that Axel died of asphyxia and his death was a homicide, authorities said. Blood tests showed trace levels of isopropyl alcohol, which is used in antiseptics and acetone, prompting the medical examiner to conclude the infant suffocated after “a wipe containing isopropyl alcohol and detergent was placed over the mouth and nose,” according to NJ.com.Gallagher said that during the investigation, witnesses later revealed that Reynolds had used meth the night before Axel’s death and a small residue of the drug was found in her purse. Text messages obtained from Reynolds’ damaged phone showed that she was having an affair while her husband was working in another state.“A review of the text messages between the defendant and her boyfriend from the previous night reveal that [Reynolds] was becoming frustrated by the boyfriend’s apparent lack of interest,” Gallagher said in 2019. “And witnesses also told detectives that [Reynolds] had expressed the sentiment that her toddler son, the victim A.R., was an obstacle to her relationship with her boyfriend.”The prosecutor added that the boyfriend, who was not identified at the time, also slept over the night of the murder but left before police arrived.Reynolds was indicted by a grand jury on June 13, 2018. During a 2019 hearing in which Reynolds was ordered to be detained pending trial, her defense attorney insisted that while she struggled with addiction she did not kill her son.“She adamantly denies that she has anything to do with the death of her child,” attorney Michael Testa said. “She’s suffered greatly as a result of this.”https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10211102659434848&set=pb.1607262985.-2207520000..&type=3An online tribute written by one of Axel Reynolds’ aunts described him as the “sweetest little boy who had a smile that made the room glow and everyone around you feel the innocence and peace that you radiated.”Callahan, who was arrested on Monday, is set to appear in court on Friday for a detention hearing. Reynolds’ next court date hasn't been set. An attorney for both was not immediately available for comment. One of Reynolds’ relatives declined to comment on the new charges, telling The Daily Beast, “unfortunately our family can not really comment on anything until the trial is over.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘Lori Lightfoot is a monster’: Tucker Carlson compares Chicago mayor to Nazi over policy favouring Black journalists

    ‘Yes, that was a Nazi reference. It was deserved,’ says Carlson

  • 20 of Cher's best style moments from her decades-spanning career

    Cher, who turns 75 on May 20, has been gracing award shows and stages since the '60s with colorful outfits and Bob Mackie gowns.