Asia shares rally on U.S. rate hopes, China reopening

Investors sit in front of a board showing stock information at a brokerage house on the first day of trade in China since the Lunar New Year, in Hangzhou
1
Wayne Cole
·3 min read

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares rallied on Monday as hopes for less aggressive U.S. rate hikes and the opening of China's borders bolstered the outlook for the global economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6%, with South Korean shares gaining 1.1%.

Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday but futures were trading at 26,235, compared with a cash close on Friday of 25,973. S&P 500 futures added 0.2% and Nasdaq futures 0.3%.

Earnings season kicks off this week with the major U.S. banks, with the Street fearing no year-on-year growth at all in overall earnings.

"Excluding Energy, S&P 500 EPS (earnings per share) is expected to fall 5%, driven by 134 bp of margin compression," wrote analysts at Goldman Sachs. "Entering reporting season, earnings revision sentiment is negative relative to history.

"We expect further downward revisions to consensus 2023 EPS forecasts," they added. "China reopening is one upside risk to 2023 EPS, but margin pressures, taxes, and recession present greater downside risks."

Beijing has now opened borders that had been all but shut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing a surge in traffic across the nation.

Bank of America analyst Winnie Wu expects China's economy, the second-largest economy in the world, to benefit from a cyclical upturn in 2023 and anticipates market upside from both multiple expansion and 10% EPS growth.

Sentiment on Wall Street got a boost last week from a benign blend of solid U.S. payroll gains and slower wage growth, combined with a sharp fall in service-sector activity. The market scaled back bets on rate hikes for the Federal Reserve.

Fed fund futures now imply around a 25% chance of a half-point hike in February, down from around 50% a month ago.

That will make investors ultra sensitive to anything Fed Chair Jerome Powell might say at a central bank conference in Stockholm on Tuesday.

It also heightens the importance of U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data on Thursday, which is forecast to show annual inflation slowing to a 15-month low of 6.5% and the core rate dipping to 5.7%.

"We at NatWest have lower than consensus CPI forecasts, and if right that will likely solidify the market pricing of 25bps vs 50bps," said NatWest Markets analyst John Briggs.

"In context, it should still be seen as a Fed that is still likely to hike a few more times and then hold rates high until inflation's decline is guaranteed - to us that means a 5-5.25% funds rate."

Friday's mixed data had already seen U.S. 10-year yields drop a steep 15 basis points to 3.57%, while dragging the U.S. dollar down across the board.

Early Monday, the euro was holding firm at $1.0664, having bounced from a low of $1.0482 on Friday. The dollar eased to 131.63 yen, away from last week's top of 134.78, while its index was down a fraction at 103.800.

The Brazilian real had yet to trade after hundreds of supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro were arrested after invading the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court.

The drop in the dollar and yields was a boon for gold, lifting it to a seven-month peak around $1,870 an ounce. [GOL/]

Oil prices were steady for the moment after sliding around 8% last week amid demand concerns. [O/R]

Brent gained 26 cents to $78.83 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 30 cents to $74.07 per barrel.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

Recommended Stories

  • Asia Stocks Climb as Traders Bet on Fed Slowdown: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks rose after US equities had their best day in more than a month on Friday as traders speculate that an unexpected contraction in services activity and a slowdown in wage growth will temper the Federal Reserve’s rate hike aggression.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutThailand Brings Back Covid Entry Rules as China’s Borders ReopenSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid VariantEconomists Fret Over Pe

  • Pakistan's finance minister to meet IMF in Geneva, with bailout stalled

    An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation will meet Pakistan's finance minister on the sidelines of a conference in Geneva beginning on Jan. 9, a spokesperson of the lender said on Sunday, as Pakistan struggles to restart its bailout programme. The lender is yet to approve the release of $1.1 billion originally due to be disbursed in November last year, leaving Pakistan with only enough foreign exchange reserves to cover one month's imports. "The IMF delegation is expected to meet with Finance Minister (Ishaq) Dar on the sidelines of the Geneva conference to discuss outstanding issues and the path forward," a spokesperson of the IMF said in a message to Reuters.

  • Aid convoy enters Syrian rebel area ahead of key UN vote

    A humanitarian convoy on Sunday delivered urgently needed supplies to Syria's last rebel stronghold, a day before the U.N. Security Council is set to vote on a resolution that would determine whether aid deliveries to the war-stricken territory can continue. Syria’s conflict has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million since it began in March 2011. The convoy of 18 trucks entered the area of Idlib through frontlines held by Syrian government forces.

  • More damaging winds and rain approaching Sacramento region. When will we get relief?

    “Expect wind gusts up to 45-65 mph,” the weather service warned.

  • China Reopens to the World as International Travel Restrictions End

    Thousands of international travelers flew in and out of mainland Chinese airports as Beijing removed almost all its Covid-era border restrictions after three years.

  • Stocks Poised for Higher Open

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Thursday will report the consumer price index for December. Economists are predicting no change in the index.

  • Oil Edges Higher at Start of Week on Optimistic Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as investors weighed the outlook for China’s demand recovery and the prospect of less restrictive monetary policy from the US.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutThailand Brings Back Covid Entry Rules as China’s Borders ReopenSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transmissible Covid VariantEconomists Fret Over Perils Ahead for Global GrowthPro-Bolsonaro Rioters Invade Brasilia in Challenge to LulaWest Texas Intermediate

  • Allkem (ASX:AKE) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last three years

    While Allkem Limited ( ASX:AKE ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run...

  • Developing Nations Aren’t Ready for EVs—Unless They Are Made in China

    Chinese EVs are popular price leaders in Southeast Asia, one of the trends in the electric-vehicle market there that analysts say could be worrisome for global auto makers.

  • It’s Pharma Time: Why Merck and Lilly Are Buys, but Not Pfizer.

    With rates rising, biotech has faded. Investors have favored the pharma stalwarts. Bank of America’s drug analyst Geoff Meacham runs through the one’s to watch and a few to avoid. Plus: Could it be another banner year for Devon Energy?

  • Russians struck 144 blows to Sumy Oblast: houses, a school, a club, and a farm were damaged

    On Sunday, Russian troops inflicted 144 strikes on five hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories - ed.] of Sumy Oblast. Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, chairman of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote from Zhyvytskyy: "The Russian army carried out 144 (!) strikes during the day on the territory of Sumy Oblast.

  • Fans react to Raiders’ blowout loss that includes ‘Ring Around the Rosie’ by the Chiefs

    The Raiders end the season at 6-11.

  • Optimism Makes Comeback on Wall Street With Soft Landing Eyed

    (Bloomberg) -- There wasn’t much sunshine in the stack of Wall Street forecasts that predicted 2023 would bring a global economic contraction and rough going for risk assets. But as January trading picks up steam, a small cadre of optimists is breaking away from consensus and betting a soft landing can deliver market gains.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutThailand Brings Back Covid Entry Rules as China’s Borders ReopenSouth Africa Has Its Fir

  • Chinese-made mRNA vaccine starts trial production

    China's CanSino Biologics Inc has entered "test production phase" for its COVID-19 mRNA booster vaccine, the company said in a post on its social media account late on Thursday. The vaccine, known as CS-2034, targets new Omicron variants of the virus, which are responsible for the vast majority of infections that have swept across China since the country began dismantling strict COVID curbs last month. Until now, China has relied on nine domestically-developed COVID vaccines approved for use, including inactivated vaccines, but none have been adapted to target the highly-transmissible Omicron variant and its offshoots that are currently in circulation.

  • Thailand introduced new entry regulations as China reopens border

    Thailand will require international travelers to show proof they are fully vaccinated for COVID before flying to Thailand, according to the country's aviation regulator, as it prepares for more tourists after China reopened its border on Sunday. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said in a statement on Saturday that starting early Monday, all foreign arrivals starting early on Monday must prove they are vaccinated or provide a letter certifying that they have recovered from COVID within six months. CAAT said airlines would be responsible for checking documents before passengers board and has released a list of how many doses are required for various types of COVID-19 vaccines on its website.

  • Here's My Shiny New Top Stock Pick for 2023

    I believe the gold's technical setup is very attractive, and here's how I've chosen to play it.

  • Argentina and China formalize currency swap deal

    Argentina and China have formalized the expansion of a currency swap deal, allowing the South American country to increase its depleted foreign currency reserves, the Argentine central bank said on Sunday. Argentina's government needs to rebuild reserves to cover trade costs and future debt repayments, and more reserves are a key objective of a major debt deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). President Alberto Fernandez announced the deal in November last year and said at the time it was worth $5 billion.

  • China reopens borders to tourists after three years of Covid closure

    The move follows years of Covid closure and comes as a huge travel surge begins for Lunar New Year.

  • 4 Stocks That Actually Increased in 2022 -- And They're Still Worth Buying Now

    The S&P 500 declined 19% in 2022, its worst performance since 2008. However, not all stocks got crushed. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses four stocks in particular that increased in 2022 and still look very attractive as 2023 gets underway.

  • Another trainload of Russian soldiers arrives in Belarus

    Another trainload of Russian soldiers (approximately 700-800 people) was moved to Belarus on the night of 6-7 January. Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet Details: It is reported that "a special train with 15 passenger carriages passed through Smolensk station on its way to Belarus.