Asia shares rise, boosted by Wall Street rally despite virus

YURI KAGEYAMA
·3 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose Monday as investor sentiment received a big boost from the rally last week on Wall Street, despite worries about the more contagious coronavirus delta variant not only in the region but across the world.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.7% to 27,476.54 in morning trading. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.3% to 3,101.19. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.3% to 7,483.60. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 2.4% to 25,441.00, while the Shanghai Composite added 1.1% to 3,465.35.

“Asia markets are set for a steady open,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore, adding that the central bank in South Korea may the first in the region to raise interest rates “amid growing inflationary pressures and a robust export-led economic recovery.”

“That said, daily new COVID-19 cases are currently at its all-time high and that may dampen some hawkish sentiments going into the meeting.”

COVID-19 infections have been rising in parts of Japan, including Tokyo, with some sick people being turned away at hospitals. The government has set up “oxygen stations” which have beds and oxygen treatment for people waiting to be hospitalized.

Critics have said the government needs to do more to reorganize the overall hospital system, assigning certain facilities for COVID-19 treatment, a move that Japan has yet to take on a significant scale. Much of Japan remains under a government-declared state of emergency, but the measures are limited, such as having restaurants close early or limiting crowd size at stores.

The recent decline in Japanese shares provided an opportunity for bargain hunters. Toyota Motor Corp. shares rose more than 3% in morning trading in Tokyo. Other shares gaining included Nissan Motor Co., Sony Corp. and Nintendo Co.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended the week up 35.87 points, or 0.8%, at 4,441.67. The benchmark index is less than 1% from the all-time high it set on Monday last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 225.96 points, or 0.7%, to 35,120.08. The Nasdaq composite picked up 172.87 points, or 1.2%, to 14,714.66. The Dow and Nasdaq also posted weekly losses.

Escalating coronavirus infections across the U.S. and around the globe due to the highly contagious delta variant have given traders reason to pause with the market near all-time highs.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week could provide Wall Street with more insight into what the Fed may do about inflation.

Last week, minutes from the most recent Fed meeting showed that officials had discussed reducing the central bank's bond-buying program later this year to start winding down some of the emergency measures that were implemented during the pandemic. But they stopped short of setting a firm timeline.

"With the delta variant becoming more pervasive, the event will now be held online suggesting that attending central bank officials are cognizant of the rising threat of the current delta strain. Investors will be locked on to the event for any clues to the timing and pace of the taper, as well as the eventual Fed rate hike,” Prakash Sakpal and Nicholas Mapa, senior economists at ING, wrote in a joint report.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained 48 cents to $62.62 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 54 cents to $65.72 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 109.86 yen from 109.81 yen. The euro cost $1.1715, up from $1.1696.

____

AP Business Writer Alex Veiga contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 7 Years (or Less)

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management in 2013 found that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. Since dividend stocks are often profitable and time-tested, they're the ideal wealth-building vehicle for long-term investors.

  • Why 2 Aerospace Giants Are Going to War Over This British Gem

    TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) is preparing a bid for British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt (LSE: MGGT), trying to break up Meggitt's planned sale to rival U.S. manufacturer Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH). TransDigm has submitted a preliminary, non-binding offer of 900 pence per share for Meggitt, a premium of 12.5% over Parker-Hannifin's 800-pence-per-share offer. Earlier this month, Meggitt agreed to be acquired by Parker-Hannifin in a deal worth about $8.7 billion.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three dividend-paying stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ); Mastercard (NYSE: MA); and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Michael Burry’s Pretty Big Short Hinges on Treasuries Sinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Call it the Pretty Big Short. Michael Burry, whose huge, wildly profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” is wagering that long-term U.S. Treasuries will fall.His Scion Asset Management held $280 million of puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing released this week, an increase from $172 million three months earlier.The options contracts would make money if TLT, as the exchange-traded

  • How An Institution Is Preparing For The Big Alibaba Rebound Play

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd -ADR (NYSE: BABA) has been slaughtered since October 2020 when it reached an all-time high of $319.32. The sharp decline has been partly due to poor U.S./China relations as well and Chinese regulators cracking down on the e-commerce giant and its CEO Jack Ma. Since July 22 the decline in the stock has accelerated and although there has been some bounce plays for the bulls, the stock has become risky due to new out of China, when the U.S. markets are closed, causing Alib

  • 5 Top Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2035

    Time and again, Wall Street has demonstrated that it handsomely rewards patient investors. In other words, buying great companies and allowing your investment thesis to play out over time continues to be a successful wealth-building strategy. The first top stock that could make patient investors a lot richer by 2035 is Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE).

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Made Big Bets in Alibaba and Intel Stock

    Generation Investment, chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, loaded up on Alibaba ADRs and initiated a stake in chip giant Intel in the second quarter.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds are Buying

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks hedge funds are buying. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks Hedge Funds are Buying. Dividend investing is something that must be done with care and great deliberation. […]

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks We're Buying Right Now

    After an incredible run last year following the initial round of pandemic lockdowns, 2021 has been a reminder that growth stocks don't go up in a straight line. Three Fool.com contributors shared three growth stocks that they're buying right now: Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). Nicholas Rossolillo (Twilio): Everyone has now at the very least heard of Zoom Video Communications, with many people making regular use of the cloud-based video conferencing tool.

  • 3 Boring Healthcare Stocks Everyone Should Own

    These pharmaceutical giants offer strong, dependable dividends and the size to weather the market's ups and downs.

  • Three Things That Tell Me Lordstown Motors Is in Deep Trouble

    With the founder gone, those left behind are scrambling to turn what's left into a real business.

  • 3 Retail Stocks With Juicy Dividends You Can Buy Right Now

    Investors win big with stocks that offer potential for capital appreciation and tempting shareholder payouts.

  • This Growth Stock Could Triple by 2026

    After that massive run, it's natural to wonder how much higher Sea can rise. Sea Limited operates across seven countries in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, an area with one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. More specifically, Sea is a holding company that owns three distinct businesses, each of which hits on a major secular trend.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Stanley Druckenmiller

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best tech stocks to buy according to Stanley Druckenmiller. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Stanley Druckenmiller. Stanley Druckenmiller, the chief of New York-based Duquesne Capital, is an American investor and […]

  • 3 Stocks to Buy That Could Join the $1 Trillion Club

    It wasn't all that long ago that no company on the planet claimed a market cap of $1 trillion. Thanks to the booming stock market over the last couple of years, though, there are now five companies with market caps of at least $1 trillion. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) stands out as one company that might not be too far away from joining the group of tech giants with massive market caps.

  • It's Time to Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    There is no one-size-fits-all solution, but if you've done the research and you still feel confident in the company, those downturns are often a buying opportunity. Keep reading to see why Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX), and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) made the list. Trevor Jennewine (Appian): Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella once said, "Every company is a software company."

  • Stocks Climb Amid Hiatus in Virus, China Anxieties: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks rose Monday as traders sought to take advantage of last week’s selloff while weighing risks from the delta virus strain and China’s regulatory curbs. The dollar slipped.Shares climbed in Japan, Hong Kong and China, while South Korea rallied as export data signaled resilient global demand. U.S. equity futures were in the green after an advance in the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 at the end of last week. Treasury yields ticked up and the dollar dipped for the first

  • Can Enbridge Support Its Dividend?

    Dividend yields have fallen to lows not seen in decades. With the S&P 500 rallying double digits this year, the average dividend yield on stocks in that index is now at a 20-year low of 1.3%. It also makes them question stocks with high dividend yields like Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), which currently clocks in at 7.2%.

  • Here's Why These 3 Low-Priced Growth Stocks Are Better Than Penny Stocks

    It's better to buy shares of companies with great long-term prospects than to hope for good luck trading questionable opportunities.