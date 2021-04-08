Asia shares set for choppy session after S&P 500 hits record high

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a stock quotation board at a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan
Chibuike Oguh
·3 min read

By Chibuike Oguh

(Reuters) - Asian equities are set for a choppy trading session on Friday after technology stocks lifted the S&P 500 to a new record even as investors weighed an unexpected rise in the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits.

A U.S. jobless claims report showed a second straight weekly increase earlier on Thursday, bucking the streak of strong economic data from payrolls and job vacancies that had buoyed investor confidence in a quick economic rebound.

The softer data helped yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note drop to its lowest level since March 26, and spur demand for high growth stocks in the technology sector, which was the biggest gainer in the S&P 500. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also closed at a seven-week high on Thursday.

"Jobless claims set a tone for the market that perhaps things are not as strong as people think and we're still ways away from a recovery," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.03% in early trading, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 0.17%. Japan's Nikkei 225 futures was up 0.45%.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled on Thursday the central bank is nowhere near reducing its support for the U.S. economy, saying at an International Monetary Fund event that while the economic reopening could result in a momentary surge in prices, he expects it to be temporary and it will not constitute inflation.

Powell's comments reaffirmed the accommodative stance outlined in the minutes of the Fed's policy meeting published on Wednesday.

Aided by the further pullback in yields, traders piled into megacap tech stocks such as Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc, which were the main drivers of the S&P 500.

"The movement in the market was predicated on rates," said Thomas Hayes, chairman of Great Hill Capital. "As long as rates stay compressed there's a bid for long duration earnings power, which was embodied in the rally in tech."

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.17% to 33,503.57, the S&P 500 gained 0.42% to 4,097.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.03% to 13,829.31.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, pressured by Powell's dovish comments and weaker-than-expected initial weekly jobless claims.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 9/32 in price to yield 1.6244%, from 1.654% late on Wednesday.

The U.S. dollar dropped to a two-week low against a basket of currencies, tracking Treasury yields following the surprise rise in U.S. unemployment applications.

The dollar index fell 0.379%, with the euro up 0.03% to $1.1916

The Japanese yen weakened 0.05% versus the greenback at 109.31 per dollar, while the South Korean won was flat versus the greenback at 1,116.18 per dollar.

Gold prices jumped, scaling a one-month peak as the Fed's assurances that it will maintain its accommodative policy weighed on Treasury yields and the greenback.

Spot gold added 1.1% to $1,756.36 an ounce. U.S. gold futures settled up about 1% at $1,758.2.

Crude oil prices were little changed as Wall Street's rally and the soft dollar offset concerns over a big jump in U.S. gasoline stocks.

U.S. crude fell 0.28% to settle at $59.60 per barrel, while Brent settled at $63.20 per barrel, up 0.06% on the day.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Global Markets: Wall Street edges up, Treasury yields consolidate in advance of Fed minutes

    U.S. stocks were modestly higher, while Treasury yields pressed "pause" on Wednesday in anticipation of the afternoon release of the Federal Reserve's minutes, which investors will dissect for clues regarding the central bank's economic outlook. "The market is on hold until we get some indication from the Fed," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to release the minutes from its most recent monetary policy meeting later on Wednesday, which will be parsed for any changes in its economic outlook and clues as to when it expects to tighten its accommodative stance.

  • One person dead, multiple others hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • DJ Khaled Sells Beverly Hills Mansion for $12.5 Million

    The music producer is moving on from the Mulholland Estates community

  • Trump blasts Georgia election law as 'too weak,' continuing attacks on Kemp, Raffensperger as 'RINOS'

    Former President Donald Trump continued to pummel Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as national attention focuses on Georgia.

  • George Floyd died from lack of oxygen, not fentanyl, says expert

    The testimony at the trial of Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis contradicts the defence's argument.

  • Justina Blakeney’s New Book Invites You Fully Into the World of Jungalow

    An inside look at how a design star is born

  • ‘It’s time’: Horry County is moving forward on impact fees. The big question is when.

    Impact fees would provide additional infrastructure money to Horry County.

  • U.S. Senate Banking chair presses Wall Street banks on Archegos ties

    The Democratic chair of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee has written to several large banks, including Credit Suisse and Japan's Nomura, asking them for information on their relationship with New York-based Archegos Capital Management after the fund imploded last month. Senator Sherrod Brown asked the bank's chiefs to detail how their institutions came to do business with Archegos, a family office run by ex-Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang. Archegos' soured leveraged bets on media stocks have left the fund and banks that financed its trades nursing billions of dollars in losses.

  • Milk Tea Alliance: Twitter creates emoji for pro-democracy activists

    The Milk Tea Alliance unites pro-democracy protesters in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand and Myanmar.

  • ‘They led the effort.’ Biden praises Parkland, Pulse advocates for gun-control push.

    Two weeks ago, Parkland parent and gun control advocate Fred Guttenberg was unhappy with President Joe Biden.

  • Britain advises alternative to AstraZeneca for under-30s

    Wei Shen Lim, chair of the Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said that based on the available data and evidence, the committee has advised that it was preferable for adults aged under 30 with no underlying conditions to be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine where available.He said that for younger people, where the risks of hospitalization were much lower, the risk/benefit calculation of the Oxford/AstraZeneca shot meant others vaccines were preferable."We are advising a preference for one vaccine over another vaccine for a particular age group, really out of the utmost caution, rather than because we have any serious safety concerns," Lim said at a briefing.He said people should continue to have a second dose of the AstraZeneca shot if they had received a first dose.It came after Britain's MHRA medicine regulator identified a possible side-effect from the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca involving rare brain blood clotting.Chief executive June Raine said that the benefits of the shot outweighed the risks for the vast majority, echoing an update from Europe's medicine regulator also made on Wednesday.

  • Mozambique town Palma 'retaken' from militant Islamists

    The military says it is now fully in control of Palma, which was invaded by militants on 24 March.

  • SkyTeam 11 video: Middle River house fire

    Firefighters are at a house fire in the 1300 block of Third Road in the Middle River area.

  • Inside the Old and New Worlds of Atlantic Crossing

    The latest Masterpiece PBS show is a fictionalized account of Crown Princess Märtha of Norway’s friendship with FDR

  • The maker of Lil Nas X's 'Satan Shoes' has settled a trademark dispute brought by Nike, and will buy back doctored Nike shoes it has sold

    Nike sued MSCHF for trademark infringement on March 29 after the startup released a "Satan Shoe" that knocks off the Air Max 97.

  • Lawyer for Gaetz associate who will likely strike a plea deal: 'I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today'

    It was revealed on Thursday that Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg may accept a plea deal in a wide-ranging federal investigation.

  • Anthony Fauci reveals which activities he will and won't do now that he's vaccinated - and indoor restaurants are still a no

    Anthony Fauci told Insider that he hosts small indoor gatherings but still won't visit crowded indoor places like bars, theaters, or restaurants.

  • Matt Gaetz Releases Statement from Nameless ‘Women’ Defending His Honor

    Tom Williams/CQ/GettyMatt Gaetz’s office on Thursday released a statement purportedly from female staffers defending the embattled MAGA lawmaker amid his ongoing sex scandal. Despite being signed by “The Women of the Office of U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz,” not a single, actual woman was named.“After the shocking allegations last week in the press, we, the women of Congressman Matt Gaetz’s office, feel morally obligated to speak out,” the letter began. “During Congressman Gaetz’s time in office, we have been behind the scenes every step of the way. We have staffed his meetings. We have planned his events. We have traveled with him. And we have tracked his schedule.”Calling the MAGA congressman a “principled and morally grounded leader,” the unidentified women added that none of them had “experienced or witnessed anything less than the utmost professionalism and respect. No hint of impropriety. No ounce of untruthfulness.”The letter continued: “In our office and under Congressman Gaetz’s leadership, women are not only respected, but have been encouraged time and time again to grow, achieve more, and ultimately, know our value.”The nameless female staffers wrapped up the statement by saying they “uniformly reject these allegations as false” and that Gaetz has always treated every woman in his office with respect.“Congressman Gaetz will continue to lead by example and stand for the people of America who have been maligned by the liberal elite,” the press release concluded. “And we will stand with him. While we recognize the scrutiny we will face for making this decision, we take comfort in the hope that more Americans and elected officials will stand up and refuse to remain silent.”While the press release had no signatures attached, Gaetz’s communications director Joel Valdez told The Daily Beast after publication that he could “confirm the entire office signed the statement, which includes all 8 women staffers.” However, he did not share the names of these signatories.The letter came as Gaetz appeared closer to real legal peril amid a Department of Justice investigation into potential sex-trafficking charges.On Thursday, it was reported by multiple outlets that Gaetz’s close associate Joel Greenberg will likely plead guilty to criminal charges next month. While it isn’t clear yet what Greenberg will cop a plea to—he faces a slew of charges including sex trafficking and bribery—it now appears likely that the former Seminole County tax collector could possibly testify against his MAGA congressman pal. The federal probe looking into whether Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid for her travel grew out of the Greenberg investigation. The congressman released the statement from the nameless women in his office moments after the news broke about his friend.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Psaki Backtracks on Biden’s False Gun Show Background Check Claim

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki walked back President Biden’s claim that Americans can purchase firearms at gun shows without completing a background check just hours after the claim was made. “Most people don’t know it: you walk into a store to buy a gun, you have a background check, but if you go to a gun show you can buy whatever you want, no background check,” Biden said at a press conference earlier on Thursday. When asked about the claim during a subsequent press briefing, Psaki denied that this was Biden’s position. A reporter just asked Jen Psaki why Biden lied and said, "You go to a gun show, you can buy what you want and no background check." Psaki just said the complete OPPOSITE and said "it is not his belief." These two comments were made within 60 mins of each other. WH is clueless. pic.twitter.com/kabw6ysJ1w — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 8, 2021 “Is it the president’s belief that you do not have to undergo a background check when you are at a gun show?” a reporter asked. “No, it’s not his belief,” Psaki said. “He believes that background checks should be universal.” The reporter interjected, “He says ‘no background check.'” Psaki answered, “Well, we know what his position is, right, so let me reiterate that background checks should be universal.” Commercial firearm sales require background checks regardless of whether they are conducted at gun stores or gun shows, while private transfers only require background checks in certain states. Biden announced a series of gun control initiatives at his Thursday press conference, and called on U.S. Congress to pass legislation to close background check loopholes. One initiative will see the Justice Department propose rules to regulate the sale of “ghost guns,” or firearms that are assembled at home or printed with a 3D printer and as such lack serial numbers. “Nothing I’m about to recommend in any way impinges on the Second Amendment,” Biden said. “They’re phony arguments suggesting that these are Second Amendment rights in what we’re talking about.”

  • Amazon reportedly pushed USPS to install a mailbox outside its Alabama warehouse, a move the union could use to challenge the outcome of the vote

    The union said the mailbox could make it seem as if Amazon itself would directly see the ballots - a move that could deter employees from voting.