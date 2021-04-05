Asia shares set to rise after S&P 500, Dow hit records on strong economic data

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a stock quotation board at a brokerage in Tokyo
Chibuike Oguh
·3 min read

By Chibuike Oguh

(Reuters) - Asian equities are poised to rise on Tuesday after the S&P 500 and Dow indexes set records as a streak of strong U.S. economic data fueled optimism even as a smaller-than-expected climb in 10-year Treasury notes eased inflation concerns.

Investor sentiment was buoyed by a survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday showing activity in the U.S. services industry reached its highest level on record in March. The data came after a jobs report on Friday beat forecasts with 916,000 added to the U.S. economy last month.

"The jobs report set the stage for what we're seeing today," said Thomas Hayes, chairman of Great Hill Capital LLC in New York. "It's not only that the report crushed expectations but it showed that wage inflation was subdued as people compete for labor."

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.34% in early trading, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.40%.

The S&P 500 and the Dow - the benchmark Wall Street indexes - have rallied in recent sessions as widespread vaccinations and an unprecedented government stimulus boosted investor confidence in an economic rebound and spurred demand for sectors, including energy, financials and materials, which are primed to benefit from economic reopening.

On Monday, gains were led by sectors that have underperformed recently, including communication services, consumer discretionary and technology, as the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield remained below a 14-month high hit last week.

"The rate of change with the 10-year yield has slowed and that has created a runway for some of the left behind sectors in recent weeks like tech and other yield sensitive areas like utilities," Hayes said.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.13% to a record high of 33,527.19, the S&P 500 gained 1.44% to a record 4,077.91 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.67%, to 13,705.59.

U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Monday, as investors paused recent selling of government bonds and took profit from short positions, though the uptrend in rates remained intact following Friday's blockbuster jobs report.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 3/32 in price to yield 1.7127%, from 1.72% late on Friday. The yield curve steepened on Monday after flattening the previous session as the spread between U.S. 2-year and 10-year yields rose to 154 basis points.

Gold prices edged lower as the safe-harbour metal's luster was dimmed by rising global equity prices.

Spot gold declined 0.1% to $1,727.98 an ounce. U.S. gold futures settled little changed at $1,728.80.

Oil prices fell as increasing OPEC+ supply and rising Iranian output, along with the threat of a new wave of COVID-19 infections, offset hopes for a demand rebound driven by economic revival.

U.S. crude settled at $58.65 per barrel, down 4.6% on the day, while Brent shed 4.18% to end at $62.15 per barrel.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow at all-time highs after robust economic data

    Wall Street's main indexes jumped more than 1% on Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow at record highs as investors cheered strong jobs and services sector reports which bolstered views that 2021 could see the best economic growth in nearly four decades. An ISM survey for March showed a measure of U.S. services industry activity jumped to a record high.

  • Tesla shares surge after company posts record deliveries

    Tesla Inc's stock surged 5% on Monday after the electric car maker posted record quarterly deliveries on strong demand in China that helped offset the impact of a global shortage in auto parts. The company headed by Elon Musk said on Friday it was encouraged by the strong reception of its Model Y crossover in China and that it was quickly progressing to full production capacity. Tesla said it delivered 184,800 vehicles globally during the first quarter of 2021, above estimates of 177,822 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

  • I3 Verticals Acquires Two Software Companies For $17.4M

    Technology and integrated payments provider I3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ: IIIV) acquired two software companies for an aggregate consideration of $17.4 million to consolidate its Healthcare vertical focus. The first acquisition relates to a business based in the upper Midwest offering proprietary and third-party software and services in multiple states focused on healthcare customers. The second acquisition pertained to a Southeast headquartered business offering medical practice management software and solutions to its customers. The company will elaborate on the acquisitions at the May earnings call. I3 Verticals granted 3-year stock options to purchase 225,000 shares to 50 employees on April 1 at an exercise price of $31.65 based on the April 1 closing price per share. I3 Verticals held cash and cash equivalent of $10.9 million as of December 31, 2020. Price action: IIIV shares traded higher by 2.56% at $32.46 on the last check Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJiayin Raises Stake In Shanghai Bweenet To 95% For RMB95MLeaf Stock Is Trading Higher As Graham Acquires It For 21% Premium© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Strong economic data lifts Dow, S&P 500 to record closes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. stocks rallied on Monday with the Dow and S&P 500 closing at record levels, as a round of strong economic data buoyed investor optimism for the economic reopening and a muted climb in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield kept inflation worries in check. An ISM survey for March showed a measure of U.S. services industry activity jumped to a record high. The data followed Friday's report showing U.S. nonfarm payrolls surged by 916,000 jobs in March, trouncing forecasts.

  • Dow Jones Today, S&P 500 Set New Records On Payrolls Boost; Boeing In Buy Range, Tesla Jumps On Q1 Deliveries

    Tesla surged on Q1 deliveries as March payrolls sent stocks higher at the open, and Boeing climbed in a buy range on the Dow Jones today.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to .7027 Sets the Tone, but Low Volume Could Be Problem

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .7027.

  • Ken Burns Explores the Complicated Reality of Ernest Hemingway’s Life in New PBS Series

    Hemingway premieres Monday, April 5.

  • Goldman Sachs Adds Charles Schwab To Conviction List As Retail Trading Frenzy Continues

    Shares of Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) traded higher on Monday after a Wall Street analyst added the stock to his Conviction Buy list. The Analyst: Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance added Buy-rated Charles Schwab to Goldman’s Conviction List and raised his price target from $67 to $77. The Thesis: In the new note, Nance said retail investor market engagement has surprisingly increased so far in 2021. The interest rate environment has also improved significantly, supporting net interest margins. Goldman Sachs is currently forecasting two interest rate hikes in 2022, which will further improve Schwab’s potential earnings power. “On the back of the considerable momentum for fundamentals, we are adding SCHW to the Conviction List, as the stock has lagged considerable improvements in reinvestment rates, and this combined with robust balance sheet growth is likely to continue to propel forward estimates and the stock in our view,” Nance said. Related Link: Beginning Investor? Here's How To Protect Your Portfolio In 2021 Goldman is calling for first-quarter adjusted EPS of 78 cents, slightly ahead of consensus analyst estimates of 74 cents. Given short-term interest rates remain near zero and Schwab has underperformed relative to the improving environment so far in 2021, Nance said that Schwab could see significant near-term upside as the stock re-rates toward the higher end of its historical valuation range. For now, the biggest risk for broker stock investors is the “inevitable decline” in retail trading activity, Nance said. Nance is also calling for 94 cents in first-quarter EPS from Neutral-rated Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR), ahead of consensus estimates of 72 cents. Benzinga’s Take: The frenzy of retail trading activity driven by a booming stock market and a global pandemic has created a near-perfect storm for brokers. Additional upside will likely hinge on retail traders maintaining their enthusiasm for stock trading once the economy starts to open back up and the potential for further upside in interest rates. (Photo: Charles Schwab) Latest Ratings for SCHW DateFirmActionFromTo Apr 2021Wolfe ResearchUpgradesPeer PerformOutperform Apr 2021Goldman SachsUpgradesBuyConviction Buy Mar 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for SCHW View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIf You Invested ,000 In General Electric Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have NowARKX Isn't The First Space ETF: Here's How The Others Have Performed© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ‘Hemingway’ Review: Ken Burns’ Exhaustive Look at the Archetype of the White Male Western Canon

    PBS offers up a comprehensive six hours on the life and loves of Ernest Hemingway.

  • Dow, S&P Reach New All-Time Highs; Nasdaq Within 3%

    At the closing bell for the first trading day of a new week, both the Dow and S&P 500 have set new all-time highs: +1.12% (374 points) and +1.44% (58 points), respectively.

  • Buffalo Bills earn ‘B’ grade for work in free agency

    Bleacher Report grade for the Buffalo Bills in 2021 free agency.

  • Grading the Buffalo Bills’ 2020 rookie class

    Grades for the Buffalo Bills' 2020 rookie class.

  • Credit Suisse execs to depart as bank details Archegos losses: sources

    Credit Suisse will announce the departure of two senior executives and detail how much it expects to lose through its exposure to family office Archegos Capital in an investor update Tuesday, sources familiar with the matter said. The Swiss bank will say that Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner and Brian Chin, CEO of its investment bank, will leave the bank, the sources said on Monday.

  • Grayscale ETF Announcement May Shore Up GBTC Discount, Analysts Say

    With redemptions in sight, GBTC shareholders now know they won’t be paying a 2% annual fee forever.

  • Clippers sign DeMarcus Cousins to 10-day contract

    The Clippers signed DeMarcus Cousins on Monday to add depth at center.

  • Gundecha Brothers: Famous Indian music gurus accused of sexual assault

    The BBC spoke to several women who have accused three famous classical musicians of sexual abuse.

  • Man found dead in Midlands woods after armed standoff with deputies, sheriff says

    No deputies fired their weapons, according to the sheriff.

  • Asian American Man Punched in Hate Crime Asks for Attacker to Get Restorative Justice, Not Jail

    A Portland man has agreed to participate in a restorative justice resolution instead of facing jail time for attacking an Asian American man in December 2020. Daniel Hutchens, 38, pleaded guilty to a bias crime for assaulting an Asian American man at a Portland MAX stop last year, according to Oregon Live. Hutchens fled the scene after the attack.

  • Piers Morgan suggested to Tucker Carlson that Meghan Markle may be 'completely delusional' while saying he really doesn't know or care

    Morgan spoke on camera for the first time since leaving his job, settling scores for over an hour on Fox's new streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today."

  • Whoopi Goldberg shuts down Meghan McCain over Georgia voting laws

    Major League Baseball recently announced the relocation of the 2021 All-Star Game due to Georgia’s new restrictive voting laws. On Monday, the ladies of The View tackled the topic, and Meghan McCain’s views on the matter become immediately controversial, per The Daily Beast. McCain claimed she is “really disappointed” in President Joe Biden for supporting MLB’s decision.