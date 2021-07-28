Asia shares sit at 2021 lows ahead of Fed verdict

FILE PHOTO: TV camera men wait for the opening of market in front of a large screen showing stock prices at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo
Alun John
·3 min read

By Alun John

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian shares stayed stuck at seven-month lows on Wednesday, as markets continued to digest a storm in Chinese equity markets, while the dollar rested with traders reluctant to place large bets ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.35% in early trading, having fallen in each of the three previous sessions as regulatory crackdowns in China roiled stocks in the technology, property and education sectors, leaving international investors bruised.

Japan's Nikkei slid 1.01%, Chinese bluechips dropped 1.51%, and Australian shares fell 0.43%. Hong Kong bucked the trend, rising 0.63%, after closing at its lowest level since November the day before.

"China and the Fed are the two key things for today," said Tai Hui, chief market strategist for Asia Pacific, at JPMorgan Asset Management.

Major questions were whether markets would stabilise as they processed the news out of China and whether the spread of the Delta variant posed a risk to growth in the United States and Europe, he added.

"We are still trying to digest the news from China, what's going to be new is how the Fed view the latest round of (COVID-19) infections and whether they need to readjust their view," he said.

The statement from the Fed policy meeting, and a press conference from chairman Jerome Powell are due at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).

Markets will be watching closely for any hints in relation to inflation, economic growth, interest rates and when the Fed will likely start reducing its purchases of government bonds.

The declines in Asian equities on Tuesday spread to other markets overnight, causing Wall Street to retreat a little from the record highs set earlier in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Tuesday down 0.2%, the S&P 500 shed 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 1.2%. Earlier the pan-European STOXX 600 index finished 0.54% lower.

After the U.S. close, Google parent Alphabet Inc, Microsoft, and Apple all reported record quarterly earnings, though the smartphone maker's shares slid in aftermarket trading on the back of a slower growth forecast.

In currency markets, the U.S. dollar sat below recent highs after a month long rally, the safe-haven yen gained and the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars dropped back.

Analysts at CBA attributed the moves to falling risk sentiment on the back of the Chinese regulatory crackdown.

Oil prices rose as industry data showed U.S. crude and product inventories fell more sharply than expected last week, outweighing worries about the consequences of surging COVID-19 cases.

U.S. crude ticked up 0.47% to $72.01 a barrel and Brent crude rose 0.35% to $74.77 per barrel.

Gold was slightly lower, with spot trading at $1,798.45 per ounce.

(Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Olympics-Cycling-Dygert seeks gold 10 months after horror crash

    Had it not been for her horrific crash at the world championships at Imola 10 months ago, the obvious question ahead of Wednesday's women's Olympic cycling time trial would have been who will come second behind American Chloe Dygert. The 22 km blast starting and finishing at Fuji International Speedway also looks tailor-made for a rider who took the discipline to a new level at the 2019 world championships. On a stormy day in Yorkshire, England, she went 90 seconds faster than reigning Olympic road champion Anna van der Breggen over a 30 km course, with one commentator remarking that "even the TV helicopter can't keep up with her."

  • Weightlifter Maude Charron earns Canada's second gold medal in Tokyo

    Rimouski's Maude Charron became just the second Canadian woman ever to medal in weightlifting at the Olympics after taking gold in the 64kg event.

  • Olympics-Weightlifting-Taiwan's Kuo wins gold, misses out on world record

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Taiwan's Kuo Hsing-Chun won the gold medal in the women's 59kg weightlifting event at the Olympics on Tuesday as Canada's Maude Charron secured victory in the women's 64kg category. Kuo, who broke three Olympic records but fell short of her own world record, dropped to the floor with a bitter smile after failing at a lift of 141 kg in the clean and jerk to beat her best of 140 kg. "I was competing against myself, and I wanted to break the world record," Kuo told reporters.

  • China Stock Rout Spreads Amid Fears of Foreign Investor Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- A deepening selloff in Chinese stocks spread to the bond and currency markets on Tuesday as unverified rumors swirled that U.S. funds are offloading China and Hong Kong assets.The speculation, which included talk that the U.S. may restrict investments in China and Hong Kong, triggered a late afternoon bout of selling by traders in Asia who had already been dumping stocks in the crosshairs of Beijing’s sweeping regulatory crackdowns. The Hang Seng Tech Index plunged as much as 10%

  • Here's Why I'll Likely Exit GE This Week Prior to Their Stock Split

    While the stock split may signal confidence from the management side to investors, I don't generally see reverse splits as positive.

  • Worries About the Delta Variant Could Be Overdone Based on Clues From These Healthcare Giants

    What healthcare executives are saying so far about the impact of the coronavirus variant on their businesses is reassuring.

  • QuantumScape Says It’s Testing 10-Layer Solid-State Battery Cell

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., the electric-vehicle battery company that went public last fall, said Tuesday it has advanced to testing 10-layer cells, a sign it’s on track in efforts to develop a commercially viable solid-state battery.QuantumScape, which counts Volkswagen AG as its biggest shareholder, is among a group of companies developing solid-state batteries, which could dramatically speed up EV adoption by providing a safer, cheaper alternative to current lithium-ion batteries. It h

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    You'd think that stocks that are Dividend Aristocrats -- members of the S&P 500 with at least 25 consecutive years of dividend increases -- would by default have really attractive dividends. You don't even need a lot of upfront money to invest in these promising dividend stocks. Here are the three smartest Dividend Aristocrats to buy with $500 right now, in my opinion.

  • Apple’s blowout earnings didn’t help its stock, and here’s why

    Apple Inc.'s stunning fiscal third quarter was overshadowed by the company's forecast for slowing growth in September quarter, putting a damper on its record results.

  • Why Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto Stocks Are Falling Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO), XPeng Motors (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) -- were trading sharply lower on Tuesday, on growing concerns about the Chinese government's ongoing actions to restrict technology companies. Li Auto's shares were down about 9.1%.

  • Why Teladoc Health Stock Is Diving in After-Hours Trading Today

    This earnings season isn't shaping up to be a merry one for coronavirus stock Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) following the release of its latest earnings after the market close Tuesday. For its second quarter, Teladoc managed to grow its top line by 109% to $503 million, fueled by 138% growth in the company's access fees (which accounted for 86% of total revenue). More than a little of this was due to expenses related to the large-scale acquisition of healthcare sector peer Livongo Health.

  • China Stocks Tumble in ‘Panic Selling’ Amid Broad Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in Chinese private education companies sent shockwaves through the equity market Monday, as investors scrambled to price in the growing risks from an intensifying crackdown by Beijing on some of the nation’s industries.Stocks slumped on the mainland and in Hong Kong, with the benchmark CSI 300 Index dropping 3.2% and the Hang Seng Index tumbling 4.1%, the most since May last year. Steep losses in education stocks in the wake of a sweeping overhaul spilled over into other

  • 1 Tech Stock That Could Double Your Money (and More)

    In the 1970s, relational databases were developed to meet this need, and at the time they worked well. Most data was highly structured, meaning it fit neatly into tables, and that's exactly how relational databases work. Its document database platform allows clients to store unstructured data.

  • These Growth Stocks Are Bargains Because of 1 Unreasonable Fear

    Don't let a single day's market movements make you lose your long-term mindset.

  • China Education Tycoon Loses $15 Billion as Shares Tumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Larry Chen, the former school teacher who became one of the world’s richest people, has lost his billionaire status as China cracks down on its private education sector.Chen, the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Gaotu Techedu Inc., is now worth $235 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after shares in his online-tutoring firm have plunged about 70% in New York trading since Friday following reports of the regulatory overhaul.On Saturday, China re

  • 2 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Before Earnings and Hold for Years

    Let's explore two blue chip stocks that investors might want to consider buying as they report Q2 earnings...

  • I’m a former chief investment officer, and this is why I don’t see a long-term future for value investing

    For at least a decade now, value investors have had a terrible time, and the resurgence of value stocks in the U.S. this year has been pretty mild.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    When a stock’s price falls into the doldrums, it’s tempting to just avoid those shares. After all, rock bottom prices usually happen for a reason, and those reasons are usually not good for the stock’s prospects. But there are times – more frequent than most would guess – that this common wisdom runs counter to the facts. Because the fact is, many fundamentally sound stocks can and do see periods of falling share price. Maybe there was change in company leadership, or a hyped product failed to m

  • 25 Top-Paying Dividend Stocks That Will Make You Rich

    Retirees and other investors looking for predictable passive income streams have long turned to dividend stocks — which look even better now that it's a struggle to get a 1% yield on a...

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Go Boom

    Penny stocks are a study in contrasts. They’re equities whose share price stands below $5, and that low price opens up a wide field of possibilities. Chief among these are the ultra-low cost of entry, combined with triple-digit upside potentials. These are stocks that truly can jump sky-high when conditions are right. But penny investors had better be risk tolerant, because these stocks also offer a range of possible downsides. First, there’s that ultra-low cost of entry; it raises the question,