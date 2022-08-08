Asia shares sluggish, dollar energised by U.S. rate risk

FILE PHOTO - Pedestrians are reflected in a window in front of a board displaying stock prices at the Australian Securities Exchange in Sydney
Wayne Cole
·3 min read

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian share markets made a stuttering start on Monday and the dollar held firm after a stunning U.S. payrolls report pushed back against talk of recession but also bolstered the case for more super-sized rate hikes.

Markets quickly moved to price around a 70% chance the Federal Reserve will lift rates by 75 basis points in September, sending two-year yields up 20 basis points on Friday and further inverting the curve.

The blockbuster data only raised the stakes for the June U.S. consumer prices report due on Wednesday, which could see a slight pullback in headline growth, but likely a further acceleration in core inflation.

"Despite sluggish growth and an expected slide to a 0.2%m/m July CPI gain, the Fed will likely raise policy rates 75 bps at its September meeting," said Bruce Kasman, head of economic research at JPMorgan.

"The key question is whether it will decide that a material rise in the unemployment rate is necessary to achieve its objectives," he warned. "If this is the case, its guidance on rates will move significantly higher, alongside a message that it will likely prove to be less sensitive to near-term growth disappointments."

The risk haunted equity markets with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both down 0.3% in early trade.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2%, after three sessions of gains. Japan's Nikkei eased 0.3% and South Korea 0.4%.

There was little obvious market reaction to news that the U.S. Senate on Sunday passed a sweeping $430 billion bill intended to fight climate change after some compromises on taxation within the deal.

"The changes look unlikely to substantially change the net fiscal impact of the legislation, which continues to look likely to be less than 0.1% of GDP for the next several years, as new spending and new taxes roughly offset," said analysts at Goldman Sachs.

THE EXCEPTIONAL DOLLAR

Two-year Treasury yields were up at 3.24%, fully 40 basis points above 10-year yields.

Bonds also got a safe-haven bid due to unease over Beijing's sabre rattling against Taiwan as China conducts four days of military exercises around the island.

Chinese data out over the weekend showed exports picked up unexpectedly in July with a gain of 18%, while imports lagged with a rise of just 2.3%.

The jobs boom combined with the jump in yields to bolster the U.S. dollar, which was up at 106.640 against a basket of currencies having gained 0.8% on Friday. [FRX/]

"This key data point is a million miles from a current recession, both on a change of employment, and a levels of unemployment basis," said Alan Ruskin, global head of G10 FX strategy at Deutsche Bank.

"Data like this will further any thoughts about 'U.S. exceptionalism' and is very positive for the USD against all currencies."

The dollar held at 135.26 yen after jumping 1.6% on Friday, while the euro was struggling at $1.0164 and not far from chart support around $1.0095.

The single currency was not helped by news Moody's had cut Italy's outlook to negative as Prime Minister Mario Draghi's resignation shook the country's political landscape.

The rise in the dollar was a setback for gold, though it had managed to bounce from the lows hit on Friday to stand at $1,773. [GOL/]

Oil prices continued their recent retreat after suffering the worst week since April on worries about stalling global demand as central banks keep tightening. [O/R]

Brent lost 97 cents to $93.95, while U.S. crude eased 89 cents to $88.12 per barrel.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Snoozefest’ No Longer: Volatility Seizes Europe’s Bond Market

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the sleepiest debt markets in the world has woken up, ripping up the playbook for traders and companies alike.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan SaysYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteEurope’s bond inv

  • Japan runs first current account deficit in 5 months

    Japan ran a current account deficit for the first time in five months in June as surging imports eclipsed exports, data showed on Monday, highlighting the pressure that higher energy and raw material prices are putting on the economy. The world's third-largest economy ran a current account deficit of 132.4 billion yen ($980 million) in June, government data showed, reversing 872 billion yen from the same month a year earlier. The current account data underscored the change in Japan's economic structure as the country earns hefty returns from its portfolio investments and direct investment overseas, which are offsetting deficits in its trade balance.

  • Senate Passes Democrats’ Landmark Tax, Climate, Drugs Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate passed a landmark tax, climate and health-care bill, speeding a slimmed-down version of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda on a path to becoming law after a year of Democratic infighting that the White House was unable to control.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedTurkish Banks Are

  • The Worst Is Yet to Come for US Credit Markets, Investors Say in Survey

    (Bloomberg) -- The ugliest year ever for US corporate-bond investors is expected to get uglier -- and they only have the Federal Reserve to blame.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan SaysYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteWit

  • Amnesty regrets 'distress' caused by report rebuking Ukraine

    Amnesty International apologised on Sunday for "distress and anger" caused by a report accusing Ukraine of endangering civilians which infuriated President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and triggered the resignation of its Kyiv office head. The rights group published the report on Thursday saying the presence of Ukrainian troops in residential areas heightened risks to civilians during Russia's invasion. "Amnesty International deeply regrets the distress and anger that our press release on the Ukrainian military's fighting tactics has caused," it said in an email to Reuters.

  • Floods strand 1,000 in California's Death Valley

    STORY: About 60 cars belonging to park visitors and staff were buried under several feet of debris at the Inn at Death Valley, an historic luxury hotel near the park headquarters in Furnace Creek, the site of a spring-fed oasis near the Nevada border, the park said in a statement.Floodwaters also pushed trash dumpsters into parked cars, shoved vehicles into each other, and swamped many facilities, some hotel rooms and business offices, it said.No injuries were reported. But about 500 visitors and 500 park staff were temporarily unable to leave the park because all roads into and out of Death Valley were closed, according to the statement. After work by emergency crews, authorities escorted the cars out of the area.Authorities are conducting aerial searches for stranded motorists but said they have not received reports of stranded cars, Death Valley National Park wrote on its Facebook page.They expect to reopen a particularly damaged area of Highway 190 by Tuesday (August 9).The flooding was unleashed by a torrential shower that dumped 1.46 inches of rain at Furnace Creek, nearly matching the previous daily record there of 1.47 inches measured from a downpour in 1988, park spokesperson Amy Wines said.

  • Have the markets bottomed, and is it safe to buy? Experts weigh in

    A recession? Don’t tell that to the stock market. The major averages ended positive for the week. That came after the best month for the S&P 500 since November 2020.

  • Seven Dems vote for GOP amendment, forcing Democratic scramble

    CORRECTION: Seven Democrats voted for the GOP amendment that would extend a cap on the SALT tax deduction. A previous version of this story included incorrect information. Maverick Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Sunday backed a Republican amendment to shield businesses that rely on capital investment from private equity groups from the 15 percent corporate minimum…

  • McConnell gets win on Trump in NATO vote

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) clinched a victory on Wednesday when the Senate — including 48 of the chamber’s 50 Republicans — voted overwhelmingly to admit Finland and Sweden to NATO. The resolution, which cleared the chamber in a bipartisan 95-1 vote, was a top priority for the Republican leader, who wanted to send a signal…

  • Winners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are the biggest winners now that a huge piece of Democrats’ economic agenda is hurtling toward enactment. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan SaysYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me W

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood is warning investors about the ‘big problem’ in today's economy. Here are 3 stocks she likes now

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Down Between 15% and 53%: 3 Top Dividend Aristocrats That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investing in equal parts of these blue chip dividend stocks gives an investor an average yield of 3.2%.

  • Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel's chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes the S&P 500 is on course to reach 4,400 during the year’s second half, explaining that the sell-off in 1H22 is “still being reversed.” The strategist also thinks the S&P 500’s “equity risk premium” now suggests a mid-point p

  • GOP strips insulin out-of-pocket cap from bill: ‘Republicans have just gone on the record in favor of expensive insulin’

    The bill retains a $35 per month for out-of-pocket insulin co-pays under Medicare even through the GOP successfully removed the cap for private insurance.

  • Harris breaks 50-50 deadlock to advance landmark climate, tax, health bill

    The Senate voted along party lines Saturday afternoon to advance a sweeping bill to reform the tax code, tackle climate change and lower the cost of prescription drugs, taking a big step closer to giving President Biden a major victory before the November midterm elections. The Senate voted 51-50 to proceed to the 755-page bill, after Vice President…

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'No One Can Convince Me' Jan. 6 Rioters Weren't Antifa

    The 2020 election conspiracy theorist added that those criminally charged "for things they shouldn't have done" during the Capitol attack are being unfairly treated.

  • Suddenly, stock-market investors are wrestling with ‘boomflation’ after hot July jobs report

    Is it stagflation? Recession? Or is something else gripping the U.S. economy that the Federal Reserve and investors need to consider?

  • 2 Red-Hot Dividend Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    These two real estate investment trusts boast safe, market-beating dividend yields of 3.3% and 5.1%, respectively.

  • Should You Buy Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

    It looks like Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend...

  • Roger Waters Calls Biden a “War Criminal,” Defends Russia and China in CNN Interview

    "Who have the Chinese invaded and slaughtered?" the Pink Floyd member asked. Roger Waters Calls Biden a “War Criminal,” Defends Russia and China in CNN Interview Alex Young