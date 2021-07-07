Asia shares stumble, bonds and dollar find safe-haven demand

FILE PHOTO: A broker is pictured near a computer screen showing movements in the stock market since the morning opening at the Colombo Stock Exchange
Wayne Cole
·3 min read

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian share markets stumbled on Wednesday as a bout of risk aversion boosted bonds and the dollar, while investors braced for minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting which should underline a hawkish turn in U.S. monetary policy.

Dealers were hard pressed to find a single catalyst for the sudden change of mood, but a Chinese crackdown on tech companies had clearly had an impact.

Hong Kong stocks shed another 1% to near six-month lows, while U.S.-listed ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc shed more than 20% in New York. Alibaba Group

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.4%, while Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.9%.

Going the other way, Australian stocks managed to firm 0.6% and Chinese blue chips added 0.2%.

Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures were both holding steady for the moment.

Wall Street had been unsettled by a survey showing a slight cooling in the red-hot U.S. services sector, though at 60.1 the ISM index was still historically high.

"Normally any ISM reading approaching 60 or above would be seen as strong, but details play to the idea that there is a speed limit to the recovery amid shortage of inputs and labour, alongside still elevated costs," said Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at NAB.

The skittish mood helped Treasuries extend their recent rally with yields on U.S. 10-year notes dropping almost 8 basis points overnight to 1.348%. That was the lowest since February and also the largest daily decline since February.

The outperformance of longer-dated debt saw the yield curve bull flatten, which could be a bet the Fed will tighten policy pre-emptively to head off inflation.

Minutes of the Fed's June policy meeting due later on Wednesday might show how serious members were about tapering their asset buying and how early hikes could begin.

Expectations of a hawkish tone helped the dollar rally against a basket of currencies to 92.543, up from a low of 92.003 on Tuesday. The euro dropped back to $1.1823, near its lowest since March while commodity-linked currencies slipped.

The dollar had less luck on the safe-haven yen, easing to 110.45.

"We now expect a period of broad USD strength over coming quarters," said Kim Mundy, a senior currency strategist at CBA.

"Our view boils down to U.S. economic outperformance for a period, so we have downgraded our near‑term forecasts for all currencies we monitor against the USD."

In commodity markets, the bounce in the dollar offset the general risk-off mood to leave gold steady at $1,801 an ounce after briefly reaching as high as $1,814 overnight.

Oil prices had shed some recent gains after OPEC producers cancelled a meeting when major players were unable to come to an agreement to increase supply.

Analysts at NatWest Markets said the absence of a deal on expanding output was a positive for prices in the near term, but could be a liability over time.

"A lack of agreement among major oil producers at least opens up the risk that the entire OPEC+ deal collapses, leading major oil producers to significantly step up production much faster," they said on a note.

Early Wednesday, Brent was off 18 cents at $74.35 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 10 cents to $73.27.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Forecast – Investors Should Take Note of Gold’s Head & Shoulder Bottom

    Gold prices bottomed last week as predicted. Next, we expect a multi-week advance to complete the head and shoulder bottom. A breakout above $1920 would support $2100 gold by October.

  • Oil Prices Jumped After the OPEC Meeting Fell Apart. Why They’re Dropping Now.

    U.S. oil prices are falling, reversing earlier gains, after OPEC’s meeting ended without an agreement. WTI crude oil prices were down 1.9% at 73.24 at 11:33 a.m. in Tuesday trading. Oil prices had gained about 4.2% over the past five days.

  • Philippines' FDA allows wider gap between Sputnik V doses

    The Philippines will allow a 42-day interval between doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the head of its Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Wednesday, though still below the 90-day interval recommended by the vaccine manufacturer. FDA Chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told Reuters the Gamaleya Institute's request to widen the time interval between two vaccine doses to 90 days from 21 would have to be "re-evaluated" as the Russian vaccine maker submitted more data to support it.

  • EXPLAINER: Why China is investigating tech firms like Didi

    Chinese regulators have clamped down on the country’s largest ride-hailing app, Didi Global Inc., days after its shares began trading in New York. Authorities told Didi to stop new registrations and ordered its app removed from China’s app stores pending a cybersecurity review. Didi is the latest company to face intensified scrutiny in a crackdown on some of China’s biggest technology giants.

  • Poll: Who will be the Jags’ most productive rookie outside of the first-round?

    Outside from Lawrence and Etienne, it's hard to say who could be the Jags' most productive rookies, but the 2021 class has great potential.

  • ESPN takes Nichols off NBA Finals duty after leaked comments

    ESPN replaced Rachel Nichols as its sideline reporter for the NBA Finals following a report detailing critical comments she made about Black colleague Maria Taylor. The network announced Tuesday that Malika Andrews would handle that role for the series between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. Nichols, who is white, has been the sideline reporter for its top national games this season and for last year's NBA Finals.

  • Can These 2 Beaten-Down Biotechs Rebound? Cathie Wood Thinks So.

    As biotech investors, we would love our favorite companies to report success with every candidate. The failure of certain investigational products in clinical trials is all part of the biotech business. Not if you follow superstar investor Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Invest.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Second Half of 2021 (and Beyond)

    For more than a decade, Wall Street and investors have focused their attention on growth stocks. That's because historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the nation's central bank made it easy to access cheap capital.

  • Avoid Workhorse -- This Electric Vehicle Company Is a Better Investment

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) recovered some lost stock value last month as it prepares a lawsuit to win back a $482 million U.S. Postal Service (USPS) contract that slipped through its fingers earlier this year. While Workhorse could triumph in the Postal Service legal contest eventually, another sector company looks bullish for EV investors based on its current merits rather than on its hypothetical future successes: Magna International (NYSE: MGA). It has a private sector order for 6,320 electric delivery trucks from Pride Group Enterprises.

  • This Vanguard ETF Could Make You a Multimillionaire

    Investing in the stock market is one of the best ways to generate wealth. While there are plenty of fantastic stocks and funds to choose from, this one Vanguard exchange-traded fund can limit your risk while putting you on the path to becoming a multimillionaire. The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI) tracks the stock market as a whole, and it contains 3,791 stocks from a wide variety of industries.

  • 6 Months Into Mass COVID-19 Vaccinations, Here’s How Pfizer and Moderna Are Faring

    Pfizer and Moderna were the first two companies to get emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccinations, which they began distributing in earnest at the beginning of 2021. Although the shots were free of...

  • Is a Single Vanguard Fund Enough to Invest for Retirement?

    Vanguard has made its name by offering low-cost index funds that require little to no ongoing management on the part of the investor. This has helped the investing behemoth accumulate over $7.2 billion in assets under management -- a number steadily growing by the day. On the whole, however, a single fund strategy appears to be completely acceptable for retirement savings.

  • CEO Who Failed in Silicon Valley Spurs 4,500% Stock Gain at Home in Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- Takanori Nakamura pulled out of Silicon Valley in 2015 after his mobile marketing software flopped and decided to focus everything on his home country, Japan.Now those efforts are paying off. His company, Rakus Co., has surged more than 4,800% since going public in Tokyo that year for one of the best performances on the country’s benchmark stock index.Nakamura, who owns 34% of the cloud-based expense software firm and serves as its president and chief executive officer, has seen h

  • 10 Best High Yield Dividend Stocks Under $50

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best high yield dividend stocks under $50. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best High Yield Dividend Stocks Under $50. Dividend investing may be the perfect strategy for those who want multiple income streams. Dividend stocks […]

  • 10 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying in July 2021

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying in July 2021. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying in July 2021. Reddit forum WallStreetBets, with a user base of more than 10.6 million, has become one of […]

  • 12 Best Marijuana Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be looking at the 12 best marijuana stocks to invest in. To skip our detailed analysis of the marijuana sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Marijuana Stocks to Invest In. The state of New York legalized the use of recreational cannabis, alongside expanding its medicinal use […]

  • IBM Stock Is Falling. What’s Behind the Downward Move.

    IBM announced on Friday the sudden departure of Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst, leading to two days of stock drops. IBM has also had a widespread email outage.

  • AMC’s scuttling of share increase plan is clearest signal yet that the company’s stock now belongs to the “Planet of the Apes”

    Adam Aron is not just capitulating to retail traders on his yearning for 25 million new shares, he's telling them that they are why he's doing it.

  • 10 Stocks To Sell as the Country Opens Up

    The stock market gained an astonishing $7.6 trillion during the pandemic. Incredibly, just 19 stocks accounted for half of those gains. It was a great year for investors, but it was unlike any other...

  • Near panic-like selling of NYSE stocks contrasts with apparent dip buying on the Nasdaq

    While the selling of stocks on the New York Stock Exchange appears to nearing panic-like levels, the activity on the Nasdaq exchange suggests investors may be more interested in buying on the dip. The NYSE Arms Index, which is a volume-weighted breadth measure that tends to rise above 1.000 when the market is declining, has spiked up to 1.812 in afternoon trading Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Arms has dropped to 0.464. Many Wall Street technicians say an Arms reading above 2.000 implies panic-l