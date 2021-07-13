Asia shares track Wall Street higher as investors await earnings

A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo
Julie Zhu
·3 min read

By Julie Zhu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian shares climbed in early trade on Tuesday after Wall Street hit record highs overnight, as investors awaited the second-quarter earnings season and a batch of economic data, including key U.S. inflation figures later in the day.

Investors are bracing for an eventful week which will include the start of the U.S. earnings season, inflation data from several countries and a testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The testimony will be scrutinised for any clues on the timing of potential U.S. tapering.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5%, tracking a Wall Street rally overnight. The index is down 3.1% so far this month.

Australian shares were up 0.49%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.79%.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.1%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.65%.

Overnight, Wall Street's main indexes closed at their highest levels ever, lifted by Tesla and bank stocks. Tesla rallied over 4% and was the top contributor to gains in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

CEO Elon Musk insisted in court on Monday he does not control Tesla, and he said he did not enjoy being the electric vehicle company's chief executive as he took the stand to defend the company's 2016 acquisition of SolarCity.

The S&P 500 banks index climbed 1.3% ahead of quarterly earnings reports this week from major banks. JPMorgan Chase rose over 1% and Goldman Sachs rallied more than 2%, fuelling the Dow's gains.

"Financials have been unloved for the best part of two months as yield curves have flattened and reflation bets unwound. With earnings season upon us and U.S. (10-year) yields now looking like they may have found a bottom, we could see some rotation back into banks," said ANZ analysts in a note.

The next question is whether company earnings will support Wall Street's run higher.

S&P 500 companies' earnings per share for the June quarter are expected to rise 66%%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and other big banks kick off results from Tuesday.

U.S. inflation data on Tuesday will also be in particular focus as investors try to gauge whether recent price pressures in the world's largest economy persist.

Concerns that climbing cases of the Delta variant around the world could derail a global economic recovery have fuelled appetite for safe-haven U.S. Treasuries. The benchmark U.S. 10-year bond yield fell last week to a five-month low of 1.25%.

While markets have since stabilised, yields are not far off 4-1/2 month lows at 1.3695%.

In currency markets, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was last down at 92.214, after touching a three-month top of 92.844 last week.

U.S. crude ticked up 0.3% to $74.32 a barrel. Brent crude rose to $75.37 per barrel.

Gold was slightly higher. Spot gold was traded at $1807.35 per ounce.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Forget AT&T: Here Are 2 Better Dividend Stocks

    AT&T (NYSE: T) might seem like a great dividend stock. It pays a forward dividend yield of 7.3%, it's raised its payout annually for 36 straight years, and it spent just 57% of its free cash flow on those dividends over the past 12 months. The stock also looks dirt cheap at nine times forward earnings.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Jump Around 40%, Says JPMorgan

    Markets have been heading up, with year-to-date gains in the S&P and NASDAQ at 18% and 15% respectively. So far, the upward trend is showing signs of staying power, and JPMorgan global market strategist, Jordan Jackson, sees a strong foundation in the offing for further growth. Earnings, in Jackson’s view, will be the key driver going forward in this second half: “What’s going to drive the market higher? I think going forward it is going to be earnings... Earnings are certainly expected to surpr

  • Anil Ambani’s rising star on the stock market is a “feel good” trend that won’t last

    Over the last year India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, has made headlines for some stellar business moves. Now, his younger brother Anil Ambani is also in the limelight—but for completely different reasons.

  • 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Meme Stocks Hedge Funds are Piling Into

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit’s WallStreetBets meme stocks hedge funds are piling into based on the data of over 800 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit’s WallStreetBets Meme Stocks Hedge Funds are Piling Into. Users […]

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Hit New Highs

    The buzz lately has been all about growth. Stocks are high, and going higher. The gains we’re seeing now are the current extension of a long-term trend – markets have been rising for several years, and their derailment during last year’s corona crisis appears, in hindsight, to have been a blip more than anything else. As President Kennedy said long ago, a rising tide lifts all boats – and right now, a savvy investor can find plenty of boats to jump on. So let’s go find some of those rising boats

  • Lumber Wipes Out 2021 Gain With Demand Ebbing After Record Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber, which at one point was among the world’s best-performing commodities as the pandemic sent construction demand soaring and stoked fears of inflation, has officially wiped out all of its staggering gains for the year.Prices at Monday’s close are now down 0.6% for the year as demand eases and supply expands in response to earlier gains. The rally turned a common building product into a social media sensation and a flash point in the debate over U.S. monetary policy. At one po

  • 3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    Here are three dividend stocks I'd buy right now without any hesitation. Brookfield Renewable has delivered an annualized total return of close to 18% over the last two decades. Part of the appeal of Brookfield Renewables is its strong dividend.

  • 3 Supercharged Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

    Growth stock investing has been all the rage since the recession of 2008, thanks to historically low interest rates and huge amounts of stimulus money. While this sudden shift in trend may have spooked some retail investors, it is still no reason to shy away from the stock market. Historically, the stock market has proved to be a wealth creator -- especially for long-term investors.

  • Anyone can beat the stock market, new research suggests

    Ironically, the widespread belief that it’s impossible helps to make it possible.

  • Love Dividends? 3 Stocks You Might Want to Buy

    Investors looking for long-term dividend income should be sure to look at more than just today's yield.

  • Gold: High Time to Move Out of the Penthouse

    Gold’s days in a glamorous apartment at the top of the PMs’ building are numbered. We’d better prepare for a rapid elevator ride to the first floor.

  • Why Churchill Capital IV Stock Soared 188% in 2021's First Half

    Shares of Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV) have had more of a wild ride in 2021 than most other special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). The stock soared more than 450% as investors anticipated a merger announcement with promising electric vehicle (EV) company Lucid Motors. Churchill Capital IV was worth more than $15 billion at its peak as investors speculated the blank check company would bring Lucid Motors public early in the year.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Can Become Big-Time Alzheimer’s Players

    The recent approval of Biogen’s Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) drug Aduhelm (aducanumab) has signaled a seismic shift in the AD space. Prior to the go ahead from the regulators, no treatment that sought to address the underlying causes of the notoriously difficult to treat memory-wiping condition had ever been approved. However, following a negative AdCom and given slim chances of making the grade, the approval was highly controversial and sent shock waves across Wall Street. Still, it is somewhat of

  • 10 Stocks Warren Buffett is Selling

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. You can skip our detailed discussion on Buffett’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and read the 5 Stocks Warren Buffett is Selling. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, recently penned a letter to shareholders at his company and announced […]

  • 15 Most Valuable Weed Companies in the World

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 most valuable weed companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the weed industry, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Weed Companies in the World. Weed is a psychoactive drug developed from the Cannabis plant. Majorly, there are two […]

  • 3 Red-Hot Stocks That Could Continue to Crush the Market

    Economic recovery concerns and inflation worries have been no match for a smoking-hot stock market. The industrial sector is helping to lead the charge. It sports a fair share of up-and-coming growth stocks, as well as large traditional businesses -- many of which are beating the market.

  • Is Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Admiral (VDADX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for VDADX

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Fragile Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. 21Vianet Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Vietnam's VinFast starts operations in North America and Europe

    Vietnam's first domestic car manufacturer, Vinfast, said on Monday it has opened offices in North America and Europe, joining a crowded field of players seeking to woo customers with smart electric cars. VinFast, a unit of Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup JSC, became the country's first fully fledged domestic car manufacturer when its gasoline-powered models built under its own badge hit the streets in 2019. "VinFast has set up representative offices in five international markets and will soon open showrooms in California," Vingroup said.

  • Virgin Galactic files for $500 million stock sale, shares tumble

    Shares in Virgin Galactic reversed premarket gains of 8% to trade down nearly 12%, wiping off more than $1 billion from the company's market capitalization following the share sale announcement. The sale would account for up to 4% of Virgin Galactic's total outstanding shares as of their last close, according to a Reuters calculation. Branson's trip upstaged rival astro-tourism venture Blue Origin founded by Jeff Bezos, the former chief executive officer of Amazon.com Inc, who is slated to fly to space on July 20 along with his brother, Mark.