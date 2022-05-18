Asia’s SPAC Hopefuls Have Nowhere to Turn As IPO Market Shuts

Asia’s SPAC Hopefuls Have Nowhere to Turn As IPO Market Shuts
Julia Fioretti and Ben Scent
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian sponsors of blank-check firms are facing a tough market for initial public offerings wherever they turn, as a combination of increasing regulatory scrutiny and fading investor demand shutters the window for new listings from the US to Asia.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In the past three months, at least six Asia-related special purpose acquisition companies seeking a combined $1.3 billion from US IPOs have been scrapped, according to data provider SPAC Research. Of 12 blank-check firms that have filed to go public in Hong Kong, only one has actually started trading. It’s a similar pattern in Singapore, where SPACs have stalled after three inaugural IPOs in January.

“The global IPO market has obviously been very quiet so far this year,” Paul Uren, JPMorgan Chase and Co.’s Asia Pacific head of investment banking, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “What we need to see for that to change is lower volatility and investors with more of a risk-on mentality.”

READ: Global Banks Flee the Monster SPAC Market They Helped Create

Asia was late to the SPAC fest that gained pace in the US in the midst of the pandemic as central banks flooded markets with liquidity and contributed to record volumes of IPOs last year. Exchanges from Hong Kong to Singapore rushed to set up their own SPAC rulebooks in a bid to attract some of the activity, while Asian tycoons and entrepreneurs began listing blank-check firms in the US.

Asian sponsors that have abandoned their US SPAC IPO plans this year include private equity firm Gaw Capital and Hong Kong-based investor Jeneration Capital Management. Both had initially filed for US IPOs in early 2021. Hony Capital Acquisition Corp. and Serendipity Capital Acquisition Corp. are other SPACs stemming from Asia that have officially pulled their planned US listings. Both Hony Capital and Gaw Capital had already cut the planned size of their IPOs as the market soured.

The US -- the epicenter of the SPAC market -- has seen the industry go from boom to bust as investors turn their backs on speculative investments and as some international banks limit their involvement in blank-check firms after proposals from the SEC to clamp down on overly rosy growth and profit forecasts. A rush of interest during the stock market boom has resulted in a glut of more than 600 SPACs that are still looking out for deals.

Read more: SPAC Smart Money Jilts $27 Billion of New Offerings: ECM Watch

In Asia, the outlook is similarly tepid. Just one SPAC has gone public in Hong Kong, Aquila Acquisition Corp., while another 11 wait in the wings. A blank-check firm backed by VMS Asset Management has put its IPO on hold because of volatile markets, Reuters reported last month.

Given the proposed US rule changes, “Ostensibly aligning SPACs more in lockstep with traditional IPOs, coupled with news that bulge bracket outfits are dialing down their involvement in such investment vehicles, I’d expect the appetite for SPACs in Hong Kong and Singapore to continue to decline,” said David Blennerhassett, an analyst at Ballingal Investment Advisors.

The broader IPO market in Hong Kong has all but shut this year, following a global slowdown in listings due to rising inflation and central banks tightening monetary policy. Just $2 billion has been raised through first-time share sales in the Asian financial hub this year, less than a 10th of the amount fetched a year ago, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Still, some deals are going ahead. Middle Eastern alternative asset manager Investcorp last week raised almost $260 million in a SPAC that will target a combination with a company located in India. On Wednesday, Hong Kong Covid-19 testing laboratory Prenetics Ltd. makes its stateside trading debut after a merger with tycoon Adrian Cheng’s U.S.-listed blank-check company Artisan Acquisition Corp.

“Hopefully, as market conditions become more accommodative, we will see more activity” in IPO markets, said JPMorgan’s Uren, whose view is that there “will be relatively few SPACs” in Asia.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Caterpillar eyes energy transition as growth driver for mining business

    Construction equipment maker Caterpillar Inc believes demand for critical minerals as the clean energy transition gathers pace will translate to solid returns for its mining business, CEO Jim Umpleby said in an interview on Tuesday. The company is aiming at a global market worth about $5 trillion for energy transition infrastructure between 2021 and 2040, Umpleby said. "Mining capital expenditures have been relatively subdued over the last few years and we believe that will increase," he told Reuters after the company's investor day meetings.

  • Toyota taps wells to beat water supply disruption in central Japan

    Toyota Motor Corp is using well water at its factories to avoid the impact of an industrial water supply disruption in central Japan, a spokesperson said on Wednesday. A leakage at a water facility in the Aichi prefecture has disrupted industrial water supply, affecting more than 130 business establishments, local government officials said.

  • China Stops Reporting Bond Trades by Foreigners After Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s main bond trading platform for foreign investors has quietly stopped providing data on their transactions, a move that may heighten concerns about transparency in the nation’s $20 trillion debt market after record outflows.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Ra

  • Tencent Music's Q1 revenue downbeat, shares rise amid hopes for regulatory easing

    China's Tencent Music Entertainment posted a 15% slump in first-quarter revenue, matching expectations, but saw its shares join a sector-wide surge on Tuesday as hopes grew for a loosening of regulatory curbs on China's tech giants. As part of a broad clampdown on China's internet firms that began last year, regulators stripped Tencent Music of its exclusive contracts with big music labels, spurring competition from rivals like Cloud Music and Bytedance-owned short video sharing platform Douyin. Analysts said the revenue drop had been well flagged by Tencent Music, and shares gained 3.4% in after-hours New York trading as Chinese state media reported the country's top political consultative body was hosting a meeting on Tuesday with some firms on how to promote the digital economy.

  • Euro and sterling helped by improved market sentiment

    Overnight surges left the euro and pound sitting pretty in early Asia helped by good U.K. jobs data and a general improvement in investor sentiment on solid U.S. retail sales and hopes of easing lockdowns in China. "The pound got a boost from the very strong jobs report yesterday, and on top of that there has been a slight improvement in the broader risk sentiment in financial markets driven by some positive news out of China on the lockdowns and strong data out of the U.S.," said Carol Kong, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. U.S. retail sales rose strongly in April as consumers bought more motor vehicles amid an improvement in supply and increased spending at restaurants.

  • Billionaire Is Back at Fortescue Helm to Speed Clean Energy Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Andrew Forrest will return to lead iron ore producer Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. under an overhaul of the firm’s management aimed at accelerating a push into clean energy. Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Odds of DefaultElon Musk Does Not Care Ab

  • Here's What City Chic Collective Limited's (ASX:CCX) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

    Every investor in City Chic Collective Limited ( ASX:CCX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Netflix Sweet Home producer to build K-drama metaverse in the Sandbox

    The Sandbox metaverse has partnered with Studio Dragon, a Korean drama production company behind titles Crash Landing on You, Sweet Home and Kingdom: Ashin of the North, to build a K-drama metaverse. See related article: South Korea wants to be the physical home of the metaverse Fast facts The Sandbox said on Tuesday the pair […]

  • Singapore’s Jungle Ventures Raises $600 Million to Back Startups

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Jungle Ventures has raised $600 million to continue backing early-stage startups in Southeast Asia and India, amid a market rout pummeling valuations of tech companies.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Odds of DefaultElon Musk Does Not Care About

  • A rocket-builder’s SPAC cash is rehabbing a defunct Navy base

    As the stock price of tech companies plunges, cash that flowed to SPACs and meme stocks has been vaporized, or landed in the pockets of banks and big name sponsors. Astra Space, a company that designs and builds small rockets and satellites, has set up headquarters in a former Naval base on Alameda, an island a stone’s throw from Oakland, California. Last year, Astra went public by merging with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, led by telecom investor Craig McCaw, part of a trend kickstarted by nascent space firms.

  • Pre-merger SPACS? Why some investors are seeking shelter from inflation and market volatility in this unlikely hiding place

    Of all the places where investors are seeking cover, a surprise choice is special purpose acquisition companies, which have been in a bear market for a year.

  • Stock Rally Cools as Treasuries, Dollar Edge Up: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in stocks cooled Wednesday amid a tough outlook in China and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Odds of DefaultElon Musk Does Not Care About Spam BotsMSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific equity index came o

  • China Economy Czar Vows to Back Tech Firms After Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top economic official gave an unusual public show of support for digital platform companies Tuesday, suggesting Beijing may be ready to let up on a year-long clampdown on technology giants as it battles a slowing economy.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Rais

  • Peloton Gets Multibillion-Dollar Endorsement From Debt Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. got a vote of confidence from investors, who piled into a $750 million loan sale for the struggling home fitness company in a bet that it will deliver on a turnaround -- or that they will be paid out in the event of a sale.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyUS Set to Block Russian

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation still near 40-year highs, it might be a good move to nail down some income

    Inflation remains white-hot. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers', Is in Deep Trouble

    When Ernie Garcia spoke with analysts during Carvana's earnings call last month, the company's chief executive officer said the used-car retailer's first-quarter had been "challenging." "Some quarters are bumpier than others," Garcia said, according to a transcript of the call. The company had just posted a "confidence shattering quarter," in the words of J.P. Morgan, as it reported a wider-than-expected loss of $2.89 a share, much higher than the FactSet's expected loss of $1.44 a share.

  • Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 10 Best Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to consider for retirement. If you want to see more dividend stocks in this selection, click Living Off Dividends in Retirement: 5 Best Stocks To Consider. The average age of retirement in the United States is 62, and American retirees represent a significant proportion of the adult […]

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • The Nasdaq Is Down More Than 25% This Year. Time to Buy These 5 Top Stocks

    With the Nasdaq Composite index down roughly 27% this year as of this writing, several growth stocks have also seen significant correction. Let's discuss five such top stocks that look very attractive right now. The stock's market capitalization, which crossed $150 billion days after its listing, has fallen to $22 billion.