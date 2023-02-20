Asia Stocks Mixed as US Futures Dip, Dollar Stalls: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia faced a muted open Tuesday and US equity futures fell as investors weighed the prospect that central banks will have to tighten policy settings more than expected to tame inflation.

Australian shares declined and futures for Japan traded lower, while those for Hong Kong stocks edged moderately higher. Contracts for the S&P 500 fell, indicating further downward pressure for US stocks after declines on Thursday and Friday. US equity and bond markets markets were closed for a US holiday Monday.

The dollar was flat, extending a run of range-bound trading over the past week. Treasury futures, which did trade Monday, fell slightly.

Ed Yardeni, chief investment strategist of his eponymous research firm, placed a 40% chance of a soft landing for the US economy, the highest odds among four potential scenarios facing markets this year.

“We see the greatest odds of a soft landing in which inflation moderates, the Treasury bond remains below last year’s peak, and the S&P 500 ends the year at a new high,” he said in a Tuesday note.

Benchmark 10-year yields on New Zealand government bonds rose in early trading Tuesday while Australian yields were flat. The Australian dollar gained 0.5% against the greenback Monday, helped along by a further gain for the price of iron ore, which is at the highest level since June.

BHP, one of the world’s largest iron ore producers, slashed its dividend after rising costs and weaker commodity prices drove a decline in half-year profit, which partly reflected the chill caused by China’s now softened Covid-Zero policy.

The New Zealand dollar strengthened ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s rate-setting meeting Wednesday, when the central bank is anticipated to increase the cash rate by 50 basis points to 4.75%. The country is assessing the damage of a destructive cyclone.

Investors will be keeping a close eye on mainland China stocks after the CSI 300 benchmark posted its best one-day gain since November. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists said in a research note Monday prior to the start of trading that the benchmark could surge more than a fifth from current levels this year.

The oil price rose on continuing hopes that China’s reopening will spur activity. Demand from China will climb by 800,000 barrels a day in 2023, according to the median estimate of 11 China-focused consultants surveyed by Bloomberg News. That would take consumption to an all-time high of about 16 million barrels a day, the survey showed.

Investors also awaited clues on US consumer demand as Walmart Inc. and Home Depot Inc. were set to kick off a slew of retail earnings reports this week.

Key events this week:

Earnings for the week are scheduled to include: Alibaba, Anglo American, AXA, BAE Systems, Baidu, BASF, BHP, Danone, Deutsche Telekom, Holcim, Home Depot, Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing, HSBC, Iberdrola, Lloyds Banking Group, Moderna, Munich Re, Newmont, Nvidia, Rio Tinto, Walmart, Warner Bros Discovery

PMIs for Japan, Eurozone, UK, US, Tuesday

US existing home sales, Tuesday

US MBA mortgage applications, Wednesday

The Federal Reserve minutes from Jan. 31-Feb. 1 policy meeting, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, Thursday

US GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors meet in India, Thursday-Friday

Japan CPI, Friday

BOJ governor-nominee Kazuo Ueda appears before Japan’s lower house, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets as of 8:12 a.m. Tokyo time:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.2%

Hang Seng futures rose 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.0686

The Japanese yen was little changed at 134.27 per dollar

The offshore yuan was unchanged at 6.8595 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $24,807.11

Ether was little changed at $1,699.95

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.83%

New Zealand’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.38%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1% to $77.13 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

