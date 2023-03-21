Asia stocks bounce gingerly but bank fears lurk

Taiwan Stock Exchange in Taipei
Tom Westbrook
·3 min read

By Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian stocks were lifted from lows on Tuesday, with the rescue of Credit Suisse stemming selling in bank shares, though the mood was fragile and the stress in markets had traders wondering whether U.S. rate hikes might be finished.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5% in early trade. Australian shares bounced 1.3% from Monday's four-month trough and the Hang Seng opened 0.7% higher.

Japanese markets were closed for a holiday, though Chicago-traded Nikkei futures were in the green.

Overnight an early selloff in Europe was reversed and on Wall Street the S&P 500 rose 0.9%. U.S. futures rose 0.2% in early Asia trade.

A Swiss government-backed buyout of Credit Suisse by UBS has cauterized the immediate concern over European financial stability. But the wipeout of some Credit Suisse bondholders has sent a shockwave through bank debt, and persistent signs of stress at U.S. regional lenders has investors on high alert.

"Globally, I think we're a long way from being out of the woods on this," Sydney-based Jefferies' banking analyst Brian Johnson said, with the present stress set against a backdrop of higher capital costs and declining loan growth.

San Francisco lender First Republic seems to be a case in point. Its share price halved on Monday on worries that $30 billion in deposits posted by bigger banks less than a week earlier would not be enough to shore up its stability.

The writedown of Credit Suisse's "additional tier 1" debt to zero also set off frantic selling of similar debts at other banks because holders were surprised that the long-standing practice of paying creditors before shareholders was not fully followed.

That somewhat abated after regulators in Europe and Britain stepped in to reassure investors that it would not set a precedent.

A London-listed exchange-traded fund that tracks such debts pared steeper losses to finish 5.7% lower on Monday, but nerves - and higher funding costs for banks - will likely linger.

"This remains a significant breakdown in how the credit stack works," Johnson said.

In foreign exchange markets the U.S. dollar steadied after slipping overnight. It last bought 131.90 yen and held at $1.0718 per euro. Bond markets whipsawed overnight as traders seek to figure out what the bank stress means for rates policy.

A holiday in Tokyo left Treasuries untraded in Asia.

Central bank meetings in Britain and the United States are scheduled this week, with the Fed first up on Wednesday.

U.S. interest rate futures have priced in just one more 25 basis point hike before a series of cuts beginning as soon as June. The CME FedWatch tool shows pricing implying about a 74% chance of a rate hike on Wednesday.

"The banking sector's near-death experience over the last two weeks is likely to make Fed officials more measured in their stance on the pace of hikes," said Standard Chartered's head of G10 FX research, Steve Englander.

"If the (Fed) pauses, the message may be that it sees further hikes as markets settle down. But the reality may be that a March pause effectively ends the hiking cycle if the economy slows."

In commodity markets, demand jitters have Brent crude futures pinned below $80 a barrel; they were last at $73.80. Gold hit a one-year high of $2,009 an ounce overnight, before easing to $1,979 on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

Recommended Stories

  • Funding Stress Roars Back in China Before RRR Cut Takes Effect

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs of a cash squeeze are reappearing in China days before a reduction in the reserve requirement ratio takes effect.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealThe overnight repurchase ra

  • Most Riskier Asia-Pacific Bank Bonds Rebound After Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Riskier dollar bonds sold by banks in the Asia-Pacific region rebounded early on Tuesday after a rout triggered by the wipeout in Credit Suisse Group’s Additional Tier 1 debt a day earlier.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueCredit Suisse’s Fate Wa

  • James W. Pfister: China’s global security initiative

    China has released a “Concept Paper” regarding its “Global Security Initiative,” a security plan for the world based on the United Nations Charter.

  • Dollar languishes as bank crisis fears ebb on Credit Suisse rescue

    The dollar regained some ground on Tuesday but was pinned near a five-week low as traders tiptoed back into riskier assets after UBS' state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse allayed some fears of a widespread, systemic banking crisis. Market sentiment remained fragile, however, as investors struggled to determine the scale of the ramifications from a sector hit that began with Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, putting a cap on risk appetite and giving some support to the safe haven dollar. News of UBS' planned takeover of rival Credit Suisse on Sunday - a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities - gave way to a small risk-on rally on Monday, as worries over market-shaking turmoil across global banks waned.

  • Asian Equities Advance as Financial Concerns Ease: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks advanced Tuesday following gains on Wall Street as immediate concerns over the strength of the global financial system dissipated.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueCredit Suisse’s Fate Was Sealed by Regulators Days Before UBS DealSha

  • Russia Jumps Above Saudi Arabia as China’s Biggest Oil Supplier

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia surpassed Saudi Arabia as China’s biggest oil supplier with refiners taking advantage of cheap barrels to feed rebounding demand in Asia’s biggest economy following the end of Covid Zero.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market EndCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueCredit Suisse’s Fa

  • Brazil's Americanas faces more debt, asset sales as it restructures

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian retailer Americanas SA has presented to a court its post-bankruptcy reorganization plan, a local newspaper reported on Monday, marking potential progress to recovery after disclosing billions of dollars in accounting irregularities. Americanas presented the first draft of a legal recovery plan to a court in Rio de Janeiro state, O Globo newspaper reported. In January, the company entered bankruptcy protection after disclosing accounting "inconsistencies" worth 20 billion reais ($3.78 billion).

  • Canada's banking regulator reaffirms creditor hierarchy after Credit Suisse deal angers bondholders

    The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions reinforced its guidance in the wake of a rescue plan for Swiss lender Credit Suisse that appeared to leave some of the bank's junior bondholders with nothing. If a bank reaches the point of "non-viability", common shareholders of the bank will be the first to suffer losses, the Canadian regulator said. Credit Suisse said on Sunday that 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.22 billion) of its AT1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS Group AG.

  • This A-List Actor Bought a Home Through Craigslist. Here's How

    YouTube personality and real estate investor Graham Stephan stated that the two most expensive properties he has sold were not through traditional channels, but through Craigslist. When asked why a celebrity would be looking for a home on Craigslist, Stephan clarified that he had worked out a lease deal for someone who works very closely with Bloom, and it was done through Craigslist.

  • New law allows anti-abortion monument at Arkansas Capitol

    Arkansas' “monument to the unborn” is to be privately funded.

  • Oil prices rebound after hitting lowest since 2021 on banking fears

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rebounded and rose over 1% on Monday after diving to their lowest levels in 15 months as the market worried that risks in the global banking sector could spark a recession that would sap fuel demand. In volatile trade, Brent crude futures for May rose 82 cents, or 1.1% to $73.79 a barrel. Oil prices rebounded as Wall Street posted gains.

  • Carson Briere charged for pushing wheelchair down stairs

    Three misdemeanor charges were filed Monday against the son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere after a video posted on social media showed him and another Mercyhurst University athlete pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase. Police in Erie, Pennsylvania, filed charges of criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy to commit mischief and disorderly conduct against Carson Briere, who completed his third hockey season at Mercyhurst. Patrick Carrozzi, listed as a senior member of the school’s lacrosse team, faces the same three charges, according to documents filed with District Judge Sue Mack.

  • Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Apple (AAPL) closed at $157.40, marking a +1.55% move from the previous day.

  • Californians grapple with flooding after heavy rainfall

    STORY: As Californians grapple with rising floodwaters, local residents, like John Gould, are finding novel ways to cope.He's rigged a rope system to pull himself through the muddy waters to reach his property in the San Joaquin Valley, an area especially prone to flooding. "The requirement to live here is to have a boat. I mean, that's who we are. We are river rats. It's the only subdivision in California that's inside the levee."On Saturday (March 18), this entire area along the San Joaquin River was issued an evacuation order after record rainfall and snow melt raised the river to hazardous levels. Gould says he owns another house and will be headed there until it is safe to return."...that's the real threat out here, if that levee breaks, it will fill the town."California's winter was marked by a punishing succession of so-called atmospheric river storms, the product of vast, dense airborne currents of water vapor funnelled in from the tropical Pacific.The storms have dumped huge amounts of rain and snow across the state since late December, causing floods, mudslides and power outages. Over 20 deaths statewide have been attributed to the onslaught. Kris Canete is another resident preparing to evacuate."Yeah, about a month ago we had an increase in water level. It came up to about 25 feet, got pretty close to the back of the house, and then it started to recede. And then, with the last round of storms, we got this up to 29 feet now.""Not a whole lot we can do about it. We're just along for the ride." U.S. government forecasters say the harsh winter is likely to lead to increased flood risks across the state this spring. The stretch of wet weather illustrates a dramatic swing for a state that for much of the past three years has been preoccupied with drought, heat and wildfires. But it hasn't all been bad.While the extreme weather has caused massive damage, the storms have also replenished California's sorely depleted network of reservoirs and its Sierra Nevada mountain snowpack, a critical source of water for the state.

  • Highway in Northern California Closed Due to Multiple Landslides

    A highway in Northern California was closed on Monday, March 20, due to multiple landslides, transport authorities said.Caltrans said State Route 70 remained closed from the Greenville Wye to Jarbo Gap due to at least seven landslides.Footage released by Caltrans shows the most active slide, at Post Mile 15.2, where the roadway was completely blocked.Following weeks of rain and snow, the stability of the slides were re-evaluated, Caltrans said. However, crews were waiting for a stretch of dry weather to work on them, “due to the extreme danger involved with moving material when rain and snow are in the forecast.”Caltrans said there was no estimated time when State Route 70 will be reopened. Credit: Caltrans District 2 via Storyful

  • Abortion on the ballot? Not if these Republican lawmakers can help it.

    Several bills would limit voters' power to override abortion restrictions that Republicans imposed.

  • Investors should watch for these 4 signals to know when the banking crisis is over for the stock market

    There are a handful of signs to follow to know how the stock market is dealing with the bank crisis, Fundstrat says. In the meantime, buy tech stocks.

  • This Cash-Gushing Semiconductor Stock Just Hiked Its Dividend 23% -- and Plans to Double It in a Few Years

    When the economy gets wobbly, semiconductor stocks tend to struggle. After all, semiconductor companies have historically been cyclical, with booming sales when times are good -- as they were through much of the pandemic -- and busting when demand dries up. Consumer electronics chips are facing the dual headwinds of a gap in demand after many loaded up with a new phone or PC two years ago, and economic challenges caused by the Federal Reserve rapidly raising interest rates.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • ‘This is going to be pretty bumpy going forward’: First Republic stock shares plunge almost 50% as people move their money despite $30 billion bailout

    Efforts to reassure the public that First Republic is safe have so far been unsuccessful as bank's shares plunge.