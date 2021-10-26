Asia stocks catch Wall St cheer but China caps gains

A man walks past in front of a stock quotation board showing the price of the SoftBank Corp. and Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo
Kane Wu
·2 min read

By Kane Wu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian stocks inched higher on Tuesday, as upbeat Wall Street earnings lifted the broader economic outlook though fresh worries about China's property sector hit Hong Kong and mainland markets.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 1.14% on Tuesday, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.2% at 0133GMT. MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan rose 0.23%.

Hang Seng Index and China's benchmark CSI300 Index opened higher but fell into negative territory, weighed by property stocks.

A large proportion of S&P 500 companies are due to report results this week, including technology heavyweights Facebook, Apple Inc, Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet, which have been the drivers of the market rally this year.

"Of the S&P 500 firms that have reported this season, the net surprise on earnings has been 13%. So it is easy to understand the optimism percolating through risk appetite despite inflation fears," said ANZ Research in a Tuesday note.

"The economy remains very strong. We expect the recovery will re-accelerate once bottlenecks and COVID concerns subside," ANZ analysts said in the note.

The Dow Jones Industrials and S&P 500 closed at record highs on Monday. Tesla, which jumped 12.66% and breached $1 trillion in market capitalisation, also provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

China has said it will roll out a pilot real estate tax in some regions, adding to existing investor concerns about real estate in the mainland.

An index of Hong Kong-listed mainland property firms dropped 4%.

"The market is still going in a strong trend, particularly as it started to digest that Fed will start tapering in November," said Edison Pun, Senior Market Analyst at Saxo Markets.

"However, we need to watch whether it will put on extra pressure on the Chinese property market when property tax is rolled out. It could hurt consumption in the end if we are seeing an overall downturn on Chinese property prices," he said.

U.S. Treasury yields were lower as uncertainty about when the Federal Reserve would raise rates to curb rising inflation weighed on market sentiment.

The dollar rose 0.1% on Tuesday, recovering from a near one-month trough hit during the previous session.

Oil prices rose on Monday and reached multi-year highs, as tight global supply and strengthening fuel demand in the United States and beyond supported prices.

Brent crude futures slipped 0.03% to $85.96 a barrel, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dipped 0.04% to $83.72 a barrel in Tuesday morning trading.

Spot gold was down 0.21% to $1,803. per ounce.

(Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japanese princess to marry commoner, leave royal life behind for New York

    Princess Mako and Kei Komuro's story has drawn attention to a looming succession crisis for the country's monarchy, which is said to be the world's oldest.

  • Stocks, Futures Rise as Earnings Support Sentiment: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks rose Tuesday after a record S&P 500 close as corporate earnings and progress on President Joe Biden’s economic agenda helped sentiment even as the debate over inflation risks intensified. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Mak

  • Tesla's $1 trillion value a double bonanza for Musk

    The surge in Tesla Inc's stock market value beyond $1 trillion on Monday is a double bonanza for Chief Executive Elon Musk, the electric car maker's largest shareholder. The stock rallied 12.7% on news that Tesla landed its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz. With Tesla's stock at a record high close of $1,024.86, Musk's 23% stake in the newly minted trillion-dollar company is now worth about $230 billion, according to Refinitiv.

  • Asia stocks mixed after Wall St slips, China travel curbs

    Asian stock markets were mixed Monday after Wall Street slipped and China tightened travel controls in some areas in response to coronavirus infections. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced while Tokyo declined. Wall Street’s S&P 500 index declined 0.1% on Friday, weighed down by losses for tech companies after a seven-day streak of gains.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Continue to Pressure Upside

    Gold markets have rallied significantly during the course of the trading session on Monday, reaching slightly above the $1800 level.

  • Most Asian markets rise after Wall St record, earnings in focus

    Asian markets mostly rose on Tuesday following fresh records on Wall Street, with healthy corporate earnings overshadowing ongoing concerns about inflation, while progress in Washington on Joe Biden's big-spending economic plans also provided support.

  • Netflix Rating Raised Two Notches to Investment-Grade by S&P

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc.’s long-term credit rating was upgraded two notches to blue chip status by S&P Global Ratings.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe streaming service is now rated ‘BBB’ by S&P, th

  • Australia's Crown branded 'disgraceful', gets two years to fix Melbourne casino

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -An Australian inquiry on Tuesday declared Crown Resorts unsuitable to hold a gambling licence in Melbourne but allowed it to run its biggest-earning casino under supervision, raising hope for its earnings and takeover prospects. After months of hearings in which the casino operator was accused of enabling money laundering and misleading regulators, a Royal Commission called Crown's actions "disgraceful" in a report published on Tuesday by the Victorian state government. The company 37%-owned by billionaire James Packer had acted in a way which was "illegal, dishonest, unethical and exploitative", the report said.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift after S&P 500, Dow log record highs

    Stock futures steadied near record levels as investors awaited another hefty set of earnings and economic data.

  • Oil takes breather after latest charge amid tight market

    Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, taking a breather from a sustained rally driven by strong demand in the United States, the world's biggest consumer of oil and its products. While China's red-hot power and coal markets have cooled somewhat after government intervention, energy prices remain elevated worldwide as temperatures fall with the onset of the northern winter. "Forecasts for a colder November have energy traders bracing for a very tight market that will be met (with) unprecedented demand this winter," OANDA senior market analysts Edward Moya said in a note.

  • Petrobras Jumps on Report Government Is Weighing Plan to Sell Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, gained amid signs the government is seeking a way to unload part of its holdings in the state-owned oil producer.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Bill

  • Tesla Is the First Junk-Rated Company to Get a $1 Trillion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- If you were wondering which junk-rated company would be the first to reach a trillion-dollar market capitalization, your wait is over. It’s Tesla Inc. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe au

  • Taiwan���s Leader's Words Threaten to Upend U.S.-China Ties

    Comments from Taiwan���s president are threatening to upend U.S.-China ties. On Oct. 10, Tsai Ing-wen said Taiwan and the mainland are ���not subordinate to each other��� and that���s angered Beijing. Bloomberg���s Jenni Marsh reports on ���Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.���

  • DWAC dips 10% after short-seller Iceberg bets against stock

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), the special purpose acquisition which plans to take former President Trump's social media venture public slid 10% on Monday afternoon after short-seller Iceberg Research announced it was betting against the stock.

  • Walt Disney (DIS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (DIS) closed at $172.01, marking a +1.53% move from the previous day.

  • Oil field services cos. expect to see hike in North America upstream spending

    As global oil and gas demand has increased from early Covid-19 pandemic lows, oil field services and equipment giants Schlumberger NV (NYSE: SLB), Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) and Halliburton Co. (NYSE: HAL) each turned a profit and saw higher earnings in the third quarter of 2021. Here's what the companies' executives discussed on their Q3 earnings calls.

  • Talks Accelerate on Climate Measures in Democratic Spending Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Tax credits for electric vehicles remain in the emerging Democratic spending package, breaks for renewable energy could be expanded and the fate of a fee on methane is still under discussion, Senate Democrats said Monday after a closed-door meeting on climate provisions. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealt

  • Bakkt's stock surges on Mastercard, Fiserv deal to broaden use of crypto in payments

    Businesses and banks will be able to issue their own branded crypto debit and credit cards to consumers who want them.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    The savvy investor knows that the best time to buy is when a stock is priced low – it’s just the old game of ‘buy low and sell high,’ the age-old advice on how to make money. But markets have been rising lately, even taking some recent fluctuations into account. But with the S&P and the NASDAQ near record levels, it’s hard to tell when a stock is priced low. The key is just to take them as individuals. The stock market is the world’s greatest real-time experiment in averaging over large mass num