Stocks Climb, Dollar Falls on Slower Fed Rate Path: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of global stocks headed for the highest level in more than two months on Thursday and the dollar fell after Federal Reserve meeting minutes showed support for tapering interest-rate increases.

Japanese, Australian and Chinese equities climbed to place the region on pace for a second day of gains. US and European futures advanced after the S&P 500 closed at a two-month high Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Gains in Hong Kong and mainland shares came despite record Covid-19 cases as investors looked to signs of loosening monetary conditions. Official comments broadcast Wednesday indicated the People’s Bank of China would allow banks to reduce capital reserves to stimulate growth.

China’s zero-Covid policy has had “a significant effect on consumption” while the property crisis is “affecting investment in the sector and affecting property developers,” Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director for the International Monetary Fund, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

Government bond yields edged lower in Australia and New Zealand after Treasury yields fell Wednesday along with the dollar. A gauge of the greenback slid further Thursday to levels not seen since August on a closing price basis. There will be no trading in Treasuries due to the US holiday.

Minutes from the Fed gathering earlier this month indicated several officials backed the need to moderate the pace of rate hikes, even as some underscored the need for a higher terminal rate.

This adds weight to expectations the central bank will raise rates by 50 basis points next month, ending a run of jumbo 75 basis point increases. Data Wednesday also showed US business activity contracted and unemployment applications rose as the economy cools.

Oil fell as the European Union considered a higher-than-expected price cap on Russian crude and signs of a global slowdown increased.

Gold rose for a third day on the Fed minutes. The precious metal has been hurt by the US central bank’s aggressive monetary-tightening policy to curb inflation, which has pushed up bond yields and the dollar and in turn sent bullion tumbling about 16% from its March peak.

Bill Ackman, founder of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management LP, said he’s betting against the Hong Kong dollar and its peg with the greenback.

Pershing owns a “large notional position” in Hong Kong dollar put options -- bearish wagers on the currency -- he said in a tweet, adding that the peg no longer made sense for Hong Kong.

The won and the Kospi stock index showed little reaction to the Bank of Korea raising its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, as expected by economists. Three-year bond futures rose as traders latched onto the dovish pivot away from bigger hikes.

Key events this week:

ECB publishes account of its October policy meeting, Thursday

US stock and bond markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, Thursday

US stock and bond markets close early, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 10:44 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 climbed 0.6%

Nadaq 100 futures rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1%

The Topix Index rose 1.3%

The S&P ASX Index rose 0.4%

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.9%

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.0424

The Japanese yen rose 0.5% to 138.85 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.1419 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.3% to $16,682.34

Ether rose 2.2% to $1,194.15

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell six basis points to 3.69% Wednesday

Australia’s 10-year yield fell four basis points to 3.55%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $77.82 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,755.83 an ounce

