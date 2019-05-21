Asia Stocks Mixed as U.S.-China Tech Tensions Rise: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday as investors digested moves by Washington against Huawei Technologies Co. that sank U.S. technology shares overnight. The yuan steadied near a six-month low.

Chinese shares had the strongest gains in the region. While they dipped in Tokyo, they were off their lows, and stocks fluctuated in Hong Kong. Samsung Electronics Co. helped bolster Korean shares, on bets it may benefit from Huawei’s need to shift away from U.S. suppliers. S&P 500 Index futures climbed after the benchmark dropped Monday, with semiconductor stocks among the biggest laggards as the White House blacklisted China’s top telecom company. Australia’s dollar dropped with bond yields after the central bank governor flagged that an interest-rate cut will be considered next month.

“Chinese firms stand a chance to make up for the supply shortage caused by U.S. ban on Huawei,” said Sun Jianbo, president of China Vision Capital Management in Beijing. “The global telecom supply chain can still work perfectly without the U.S. suppliers. China and U.S. are unlikely to allow the worst-case scenario, which involves putting up trade barriers on all fronts, as it will mean great losses for both parties. So the worst possible case may have been priced in.”

Markets remain on edge as the trade dispute develops with no end sight as had been expected. Trump said in an interview he was “very happy” with the trade war and that China wouldn’t become the world’s top superpower under his watch. In response, China could retaliate as Chinese companies’ “legitimate rights and interests are being undermined,” Zhang Ming, the nation’s ambassador to the European Union said.

Meanwhile, crude firmed on optimism production curbs from major oil producers will be maintained.

Here are some notable events coming up:

The Fed minutes of its FOMC April 30-May 1 policy meeting will be released Wednesday.Counting of votes from the Indian general elections takes place Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempts to secure a second term.ECB President Mario Draghi speaks in Frankfurt on Wednesday.The European Parliament holds continent-wide elections May 23-26.On Thursday, the ECB publishes its account of the April monetary policy decision.Bank of England Governor Mark Carney’s planned appearance before Parliament Tuesday has been postponed.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Japan’s Topix index fell 0.3% as of 1:35 p.m. in Tokyo. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed.South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.9%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.2%.Shanghai Composite Index rallied 1.5%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.4%. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%. The Nasdaq 100 dropped 1.7%.

Currencies

The yen dipped 0.1% to 110.19 per dollar. The yuan rose 0.2% to 6.9266 per dollar.Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%.The euro held at $1.1161. The Aussie fell 0.4% to 68.83 U.S. cents.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 2.42%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell two basis points to 1.65%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.3% to $63.31 a barrel.Gold lost 0.2% to $1,275.72 an ounce.

--With assistance from Amanda Wang.

To contact the reporter on this story: Andreea Papuc in Sydney at apapuc1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Cormac Mullen

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.