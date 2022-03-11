Asia Stocks Fall on Inflation Angst; Oil Edges Up: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities fell Friday, following declines on Wall Street as the fastest inflation in 40 years drove U.S. bond yields higher and raised expectations for steeper interest-rate hikes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Stocks in Japan and Australia slid and futures pointed to a weaker open for Hong Kong. U.S. contracts were little changed after a selloff Thursday. The Nasdaq 100 took the brunt the war in Ukraine showed no sign of easing, weighing on sentiment, though the S&P 500 closed off the day’s lows.

Oil pared overnight losses but is still more than 7% lower on the week. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was steady after touching above 2%, while the 30-year rate reached the highest since May 2021. Money-market traders ratcheted up positioning for higher rates this year to close to seven quarter-point moves. The dollar trimmed overnight gains.

Chinese stocks trading in the U.S. were pummeled, with the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index plunging 10% Thursday, its biggest slide since October 2008.

This latest evidence of inflationary pressure snapped fledgling rallies across global markets as hopes of progress in talks between Russia and Ukraine faded. The data compounded investors’ concerns about the risks to the global economy from the conflict-driven surge in commodity markets over the past couple of weeks. Though oil prices have retreated, signs of broader price gains have raised the potential for more-aggressive action from the Federal Reserve. The Fed is expected to lift interest rates off zero next Wednesday.

“The biggest risk is inflation,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at City Index. “Even though central banks will try and rush to get through as much tightening as possible in the first half of the year, I think looking further out, they’re going to struggle if growth really starts to take a hit.”

Story continues

The European Central Bank unexpectedly accelerated its wind-down of monetary stimulus, signaling it’s more concerned about record inflation than weaker economic growth.

Ukraine Update: EU Eyes Ending Russian Energy Reliance by 2027

Meanwhile, more firms are turning their back on Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase & Co. joined Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in pulling back from Russia.

For more markets news, follow our Markets Live blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were up 0.1% as of 9:26 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8%

Topix index fell 1.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped 0.2%

Kospi index dropped 0.5%

Hang Seng Index futures lost 2.1%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 116.17 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3265 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.1%

The euro traded at $1.010

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.98%

The yield on 10-year Australian government bond rose four basis points to 2.41%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 1.2% to $107.29 a barrel

Gold was at $1,994.19 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.