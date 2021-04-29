U.S. Stock Futures Up, Asia Steady as Biden Speaks: Markets Wrap

U.S. Stock Futures Up, Asia Steady as Biden Speaks: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures extended gains sparked by robust earnings from technology heavyweights and Asian stocks were steady Thursday as President Joe Biden laid out a $1.8 trillion social-support plan.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts were in the green, with the latter outperforming after Apple Inc. crushed revenue estimates and Facebook Inc. reported gains in sales and users. Shares slipped in China and South Korea fluctuated, with Samsung Electronics Co. dipping after reporting earnings. Japan is shut for a holiday.

In his first address to Congress, President Biden is unveiling a package of tax credits and domestic priorities including child care, paid family leave and tuition-free community college that would be funded in part by the tax increases on wealthy Americans.

The dollar slid further after the Federal Reserve signaled it’s not ready to consider scaling back policy support. Treasuries rallied in U.S. hours after the central bank said it will continue with asset purchases and described inflation pressures as likely “transitory.”

Investors seem to be looking for catalysts beyond solid earnings reports to spur the bullish momentum in equities. The Fed offered no fresh cues, though the pledge to keep policy loose is helping to buoy markets. The possible boost to growth from combined monetary and fiscal stimulus has raised market expectations for both inflation and interest rates.

“You are seeing markets pricing in Fed rate hikes even though the Fed is signaling they don’t think they need to take action through 2023,” Michelle Girard, Natwest Markets chief U.S. economist and co-head of global economics, said on Bloomberg TV. “We are looking at an economy that with the help of vaccinations is gathering momentum and yet we are continuing to see on the monetary and fiscal front the amount of support is ongoing.”

Elsewhere, crude oil fluctuated after gaining on a confident demand outlook from OPEC+, despite the threat from India’s Covid-19 crisis.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

U.S. GDP Thursday is forecast to show growth strengthened in the first quarter

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 9:22 a.m. in Hong Kong. The benchmark index fell 0.1%Nasdaq 100 contracts rose 0.8% after the index fell 0.4%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%South Korea’s Kospi Index rose 0.1%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.7%Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.2%

Currencies

The yen was at 108.51 per dollar, up 0.1%The offshore yuan traded at 6.4697 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1%The euro was at $1.2143, up 0.1%

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.61%. Cash Treasuries won’t trade until the London open.Australia’s 10-year bond yield dropped two basis points to 1.71%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $64.07 a barrelGold edged up 0.3% to $1,787.60

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • MicroVision Could Be Bought on Weakness With a Risk Point

    This is when some callers get to ask Jim Cramer about stocks they are interested in. In this daily bar chart of MVIS, below, we can see a quiet base pattern last year around $2. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has made a new high for the move up to confirm and support the advance.

  • U.S. Equities Retreat, Bonds Gain After Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- An exchange-traded fund tracking the Nasdaq 100 Index jumped in late trading after Apple Inc. crushed revenue estimates and Facebook Inc. reported gains in sales and users.Stocks ended the cash session lower after a back-and-forth day. The S&P 500 reached a session high after Jerome Powell said the central bank is not considering cutting back on asset purchases that have helped the economy recover from the pandemic. Treasuries rose after the Fed kept interest rates at zero and policy makers strengthened their view of the economy. Recent increases in inflation looked “transitory,” they said, reassuring investors that the central bank is in no hurry to tap the brakes on growth. Apple rose 3.3% and Facebook gained 5.4% as of 4:44 p.m. in New York.“No news is good news as far as the market is concerned because it means the Fed will remain accomodative for the near future,” said Ellen Hazen, portfolio manager and principal at F.L.Putnam Wealth Management. “This is a Goldilocks Fed. It is exactly what the equity markets are looking for.”The Fed decision came as investors parsed the latest batch of corporate earnings reports. Alphabet Inc. rose to a record after its results showed a surge in ad sales. Microsoft Corp. was among the biggest drags, dropping to a three-week low after the software maker failed to deliver the blockbuster results some analysts were looking for. All of the main U.S. equity gauges closed lower.Facebook Inc. rallied 5% postmarket, adding to gains from the cash session after earnings and sales topped expectations. Apple Inc. also gained after hours as its revenue exceeded the highest estimate. Ford Motor Co. extended declines after giving a disappointing forecast for the year.Among other earnings-related news:Boeing Co. dropped after it burned through more cash than expected in the first quarter.Texas Instruments Inc. fell the most in two months after it gave a sales forecast that some analysts saw as weak.With stock valuations about 25% above their five-year average, investors have been searching for new catalysts to sustain the bull market momentum.A string of encouraging data and rapid vaccination progress have boosted optimism about growth prospects in the developed world, reviving the so-called reflation trade in recent days. A release Thursday may show the U.S. gross domestic product increased an annualized 6.8% in the first quarter.Crude-oil futures rose after OPEC+ expressed confidence in the demand outlook with plans to boost supply, even India’s raging Covid-19 crisis is causing near-term pressure.Here are some key events to watch this week:President Joe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress WednesdayU.S. GDP Thursday is forecast to show growth strengthened in the first quarterThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 4:01 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.4%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%The euro rose 0.2% to $1.2129The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3947The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 108.59 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.61%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.23%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.80%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $64 a barrelGold futures were little changedFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Powell: inflation to rise slightly further before moderating

    Head of Fixed Income at Brown Advisory Tom Graff joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the latest Federal Reserve action.

  • Ford says chip shortage to halve second-quarter vehicle output, but could ease this summer

    Ford Motor Co on Wednesday said it expects a global semiconductor shortage could ease this summer but may not be fully resolved until 2022, as the automaker reported a strong first-quarter profit but said the shortage may slash second-quarter production by half. Ford said the ongoing chip shortage would cost it about $2.5 billion and about 1.1 million units of lost production in 2021. Ford shares were down 2.9% in after-hours trade on Wednesday.

  • Juniper (JNPR) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Top-Line Growth

    Backed by solid order trends across all customer verticals, Juniper (JNPR) records healthy first-quarter 2021 results.

  • The Dow Fell 165 Points Because the Fed Can’t Sit on Its Hands Forever

    Stocks tumbled as the Federal Reserve reiterated that it was standing pat. Investors expect higher inflation will bring about change.

  • Huarong Mess Shows China Needs U.S.-Style Financial Reform

    (Bloomberg) -- Drama around the future of one of China’s biggest bad-debt managers is highlighting the urgent need for the country to simplify oversight of its financial system.As investors looked for clarity over a possible restructuring of state-owned China Huarong Asset Management Co., the issue was made more complex by the number of government agencies involved.There’s the finance ministry, which is the company’s majority shareholder. It may sell its stake to the sovereign wealth fund, thereby transferring responsibility, according to a Bloomberg News report. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has its say as a top watchdog, and has asked banks to extend loans to China Huarong by at least six months, another report said. The central bank, which is considering taking on some assets, is required to step in as part of its mandate to maintain overall financial stability.Above them there’s the Financial Stability and Development Committee, chaired by Vice Premier Liu He -- a key adviser to President Xi Jinping. There are signs the influential body will expand its remit and increase oversight of local financial institutions.The CBIRC is the only agency to have publicly commented on China Huarong, though regulators have held several meetings to discuss the company’s fate, people familiar with the matter have said.How China handles the growing challenges to its financial system is becoming more relevant to global markets. With unprecedented capital inflows and wider access for Chinese money to invest overseas, it’s never been more important for Beijing to strengthen its regulation in a transparent way.Central bank Deputy Governor Liu Guiping urged reforms in a detailed article in March. China’s has “scattered” financial rules and could learn from the set-up in the U.S., which has the Dodd-Frank Act, and other major economies that overhauled their financial regulations in recent decades, he wrote. Liu’s main takeaway: China needs a coordinated financial stability law.Liu submitted the proposal to the National People’s Congress and suggested introducing the legislation “as soon as possible when conditions are ripe.” Completion of such legislation may take three to five years, according to Yang Zhaoquan, a partner at Beijing Weinuo Lawfirm.“Risky incidents have emerged one after another, harming the marketplace and damaging financial and social stability,” said Yang. “This calls urgently for more powerful legal tools.”For a government obsessed with control, the Communist Party’s oversight of its $54 trillion financial system -- which includes the world’s largest banking industry -- looks disjointed. A lack of oversight allowed companies like China Huarong to dabble in risky businesses, and meant that others like Ant Group Co. grew far too influential.When China started to experiment with market-oriented reforms in the late 1970s, the People’s Bank of China was the only authority responsible for managing and overseeing the financial system.The subsequent economic boom led to the creation of multiple commercial banks, insurers and brokerages, prompting the government to set up separate watchdogs for each industry and relieve the PBOC from day-to-day oversight. First came a securities regulator in 1992, followed by an insurance regulator in 1998 and a dedicated banking regulator in 2003.China dealt with the 2008 global financial crisis with an impromptu plan reliant on debt, resulting in the bloated financial system the country has today. Fueled by asset management products and peer-to-peer lending, shadow banking assets grew to $10 trillion in the decade that followed. The market was a lifeline for cash-strapped Chinese companies with no access to regular bank loans.But then came the crackdown on financial risk. Since Xi made deleveraging a top priority in 2017, China has given more power to the PBOC and increased efforts to consolidate its many regulatory bodies by merging the banking and insurance watchdogs. Chinese banks may still have 3 trillion yuan ($463 billion) in legacy wealth-management products to clean up before an end-2021 deadline, according to S&P Global Ratings.The country’s rapid integration with the global financial system means a bolder strategy is needed to strengthen its patchwork of rules and regulations.“China used to be closed off,” said Liu Feng, chief economist at China Galaxy Securities Co. “But now, foreign capital is flowing in and our capital is going out, and that requires our law and regulation to match that of other countries.”(Adds latest on regulator guidance to third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alphabet Q1 earnings top estimates amid advertising sales resurgence

    Alphabet reported first-quarter earnings after market close on Tuesday

  • Apple Revenue Soars 54% on Booming iPhone Sales in Fiscal Q2, Reaches 660 Million Paid Subscriptions

    Apple smashed Wall Street expectations for the first three months of 2021, reporting its highest-ever revenue for a March quarter and biggest-ever quarterly haul for the Services business. The company posted revenue of $89.6 billion, up 54% on a surge of iPhone sales, for the quarter ended March 27. Net income more than doubled (up […]

  • iPhone sales hit $48bn as Apple grows at fastest rate since 2012

    Apple has revealed its fastest growth in almost a decade as the world’s biggest company smashed Wall Street expectations for iPhone sales. The US tech giant said quarterly revenues had climbed by 54pc year on year to $89.6bn (£64.3bn), driven by $47.9bn from the iPhone alone. While investors had expected the Silicon Valley giant to have benefited from lockdown consumers and home workers turning to electronic devices and apps, the figures dramatically surpassed forecasts. The growth was the fastest for a single quarter since 2012, just a year after Tim Cook had taken charge from Steve Jobs. Profits more than doubled to $23.6bn. iPhone sales were boosted after the arrival of the iPhone 12 in October and November, the first device to feature 5G network technology. Sales during the period were particularly strong since the devices were released later than expected due to coronavirus-related production issues.

  • Dogecoin Miners Revenue Up 4,500% This Year

    Daily miner revenue has risen above $3 million this week.

  • Deutsche Bank Posts Banner Quarter After Escaping Archegos Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Half-way through his restructuring of Deutsche Bank AG, Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing took a big step toward convincing investors that Germany’s largest lender is no longer just a “show-me” case.The bank on Wednesday raised its outlook after beating Wall Street traders for a third straight quarter. The performance handed Sewing the strongest profit in seven years and fueled the biggest jump in the shares in almost a year. And in a quarter that left many competitors blindsided by the collapse of Archegos Capital Management, Deutsche Bank -- once infamous for lapses in controls -- steered clear of the carnage. Even long-term skeptics were impressed.“We have a sell rating,” said Andrew Coombs, an analyst at Citigroup Inc., “but nonetheless have to commend the company on an impressive quarter.”Income from buying and selling debt securities rose 34% in the first three months of the year, compared with an average 17% gain for the largest U.S. investment banks. The performance prompted Sewing to predict that he’ll be able to match last year’s strong revenue, even as trading gains are expected to slow. The CEO has seen his two-year-old turnaround plan kept alive by soaring investor demand for corporate bonds and hedges that fueled a boom in the investment bank, while the lending businesses that he sought to strengthen struggled amid negative interest rates.Shares of Deutsche Bank rose as much as 9.5% and traded 9.3% higher at 12:48 p.m. in Frankfurt, bringing gains this year to 24%. Analysts welcomed the result, while cautioning that the unusual support from the trading business is bound to peter out.Deutsche Bank “has reported not only better-than-expected results in all divisions, but also the cleanest set of results of any global investment bank in our coverage so far,” Kian Abouhossein and Amit Ranjan, analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co., wrote in a note. “Guidance and targets for 2021 are improved and ambitious, which we welcome.”The analysts, and even some Deutsche Bank executives, had called the bank a “show-me” stock at the time Sewing took over, saying the CEO first needs to show he can deliver on his turnaround plan after many years in which prior management teams failed to deliver. They said they kept their “neutral” rating on the stock because the bank still had a “long way to go” to reach its profitability target.Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said in a Bloomberg Television interview that the support from the trading business was bound to slow. “We see encouraging ongoing activity,” he said, though “we would not expect a similar pace to the first quarter” in the three months through June.Von Moltke also signaled that the bank’s plan to cut adjusted costs to 18.5 billion euros this year has been upended by higher levies for the European fund for winding down failed lenders, along with costs for the fallout from the collapse of Greensill Capital. Those “uncontrollable” items will add about 400 million euros to expenses this year. The bank doesn’t plan to offset them to avoid jeopardizing needed investments.Still, net income of 908 million euros ($1.1 billion) in the first quarter was the highest since the start of 2014, beating analysts’ estimates. Deutsche Bank also benefited from lower provisions for credit losses as the economic outlook improved. The investment bank saw revenue rise 32%, driven by the gain in fixed income trading, which was better than all Wall Street peers with the exception of Morgan Stanley.Revenue at the corporate bank declined 1% from a year earlier, though it rose 2% when adjusting for currency swings as Deutsche Bank passed on costs from negative rates. At the private bank, revenue was flat in euros and up 2% after excluding the effect of currencies. Both businesses have been hit hard by Europe’s negative interest rates.As part of his 2019 turnaround plan, Sewing had sought to refocus Deutsche Bank on its historical strength in corporate lending while exiting equities trading, including the prime brokerage business that caters to hedge funds. While the bank still had some exposure to Archegos, it was among a handful of lenders to Bill Hwang’s family office that were quick enough to exit those positions without losses, Bloomberg reported earlier.Von Moltke confirmed in the interview that the bank incurred no losses and was able to return excess collateral to Archegos.“We’re very pleased with the way our risk management functions functioned through the process, both in advance of the market events and then in the liquidation and managing through that event,” he said.On Tuesday, UBS Group AG announced a surprise $861 million loss from Archegos, while Nomura Holding Inc. disclosed a $2.9 billion hit. Credit Suisse Group AG last week put the cost of its relationship with the former hedge fund manager at $5.5 billion, the worst toll among global banks. It’s now planning a sweeping overhaul of the prime business and has tapped investors for fresh capital.At the two Swiss banks, the Archegos losses overshadowed what was otherwise a strong quarter for investment banking, including for advising on initial public offerings for so-called special purpose acquisition companies. Deutsche Bank, too, has gotten a boost because it’s among the few major firms that had a significant SPAC business long before it was fashionable.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple reported $89.5 billion in revenue for the second quarter, smashing estimates as it continues its iPhone 12 high and stores return to normal operations

    Apple raked in $89.6 billion in revenue from January to March as the pandemic lessened and amid a global chip shortage.

  • Biden’s First 100 Days Have Been Great for the Stock Market. What History Says Happens Next.

    Joe Biden’s 100th day in office is this Thursday, and the S&P 500 is off to its best start to a president’s term since that of Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1945.

  • Byju’s to Become India’s Most-Valuable Startup After UBS Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- Byju’s, India’s online education pioneer, is raising about $150 million from UBS Group AG at a valuation of about $16.5 billion, multiple people familiar with the deal said. The funding will make it India’s most-valuable startup.An entity that is part of UBS Asset Management is making the investment. It is in discussions to invest additional money, which would take its total investment in Byju’s to about $300 million, the people said, who asked not be identified as the negotiations are private. The startup could rope in another backer to take the fresh funding to $400 million, one of the people said.Byju’s recently raised about $1 billion from Facebook Inc. co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group as well as Baron Funds and XN, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month citing a person familiar. India’s startup industry has been birthing unicorns, private companies valued at $1 billion or more, at a breathless pace. The UBS investment will take the valuation of Byju’s past digital payments startup Paytm, which was last valued at $16 billion.The online education startup, officially called Think & Learn Pvt., has amassed a large roster of investors including private equity giant Silver Lake Management, Owl Ventures and T. Rowe Price, alongside earlier investors like Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Naspers Ltd. and Tiger Global Management.A spokeswoman for Byju’s declined to comment on the fundraising or valuation. A UBS spokeswoman declined to comment. Musaab Javed, a money manager at UBS, negotiated and structured the investment, a person with knowledge of the matter said.The Bangalore-based startup was founded by Byju Raveendran, a former tutor whose parents were also teachers. Raveendran, 39, owns about a third of the company.In a recent interview, Raveendran said the pandemic had dramatically altered parents’, teachers’ and students’ acceptance of online learning. The startup’s eponymous K-12 app, which brings in the bulk of its revenues, has over 80 million registered users in India who grasp math and science fundamentals through animated games and videos featuring tutor demos.In recent months, Byju’s has quickened the pace of acquisitions including a company teaching one-on-one coding to school goers in markets like the U.S., Latin America and Australia besides India. It bought another that specializes in offline test-prep classes for Indian school graduates aspiring to enter ultra-competitive engineering and medical schools.After reaping a windfall from the pandemic-fueled online learning boom in its home country, Byju’s has hastened its push into international markets by renaming the coding lessons unit Byju’s Future School. Its one-on-one coding and math lessons are now available in the U.S., U.K., Australia, as well as Mexico, in Spanish, and in Portuguese in Brazil. It’s expanding its subject repertoire to add music, English and the creative arts.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • TREASURIES-Yields drop as Fed's Powell says it's too early to talk about tapering

    Analysts see the Fed as likely to begin hinting toward a taper announcement in the coming months in order to prepare the market for a reduction in bond purchases that could begin later this year. "I think the Fed is still quite unsure of how the economy is going to be six months from here." The Fed also faces a challenge in reducing support for bonds as supply is likely to continue to increase.

  • Samsung Profit Tops Estimates as Gadget Sales Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co.’s profit for the first quarter beat analyst estimates thanks to strong demand for mobile devices and other technology during the pandemic.South Korea’s largest company reported net income of 7.1 trillion won ($6.4 billion) for the three months ended March, beating the 6.7 trillion won average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Samsung disclosed preliminary numbers earlier this month that showed operating profit rose by 44% off 65 trillion won in sales.The Suwon-based conglomerate has been riding a boom of stay-at-home demand for PCs, home appliances and cloud services, but semiconductor supplies have been stretched globally. Just before the company reported results, major automakers Ford Motor Co. and BMW AG warned of deeper-than-expected hits to production because of chip shortages.Samsung’s shares stood mostly unchanged in early Thursday trading in Seoul.Samsung said it will step up production to address the shortages and forecast that chip earnings will increase in the second quarter. It said a factory in Austin, Texas, that had been knocked offline has resumed normal operations. Still, it warned about uncertainty surrounding strained semiconductor supplies worldwide and stressed it would focus on shoring up its logic chip business.“As for the second half, amid the possibility that the current supply shortages will persist, the company will maximize its capability to supply chips by strengthening cooperation with the in-house foundry and expanding use of outsourced foundries,” the Korean company said in a statement.Profit declined at Samsung’s giant memory chip division, which provides key components for smartphones and servers, after the Texas outage. But Samsung said it expects demand to rev up this quarter thanks to new 5G mobile models, server and storage demand, and a rebound in economic activity, propelling a significant improvement in the unit’s earnings.Still, the chip crunch shows signs of disrupting its own devices arm. Samsung warned that both revenue and profit at its mobile division, which produces its flagship Galaxy smartphone line, will slide this quarter because of component shortages and weak demand for flagship models.Samsung had previously warned of a serious imbalance in the chips market, while rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said this month that shortages could extend into next year. The Korean company is currently evaluating U.S. sites for an advanced $17 billion plant it hopes will propel its ambitions of competing with TSMC in the pivotal market for made-to-order chips.“Although there are concerns that a setback in mobile production following the components shortage may bring a negative effect to memory demand, the chip business sentiment is still very solid,” said Song Myung-sup, analyst at HI Investment & Securities.Shares in Samsung, one of the biggest beneficiaries of last year’s surge in online and mobile activity, have almost doubled from a March 2020 trough.(Updates with outlook from fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden address live updates: President renews call for $15 minimum wage during speech to joint session of Congress

    Biden is giving his first address to a joint session of Congress days before marking his 100th day in office.

  • ‘Maybe it’s President Lincoln’s ghost’: Jen Psaki press briefing interrupted by curious creaking sounds

    The phenomenon turns out to be less supernatural than feared

  • Harris takes on 'hard work' in 100 days as vice president

    When President Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his running mate, there were whispers about her ambition — would a former rival be a loyal soldier to a president she so sharply criticized on the campaign trail? Harris has become one of the administration’s most prominent advocates for Biden's agenda, standing alongside him at most of his major announcements and building a relationship that aides say is closer than most presidents had with their seconds-in-command. Harris has taken on one of the administration’s toughest tasks — addressing the root causes of migration to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America.