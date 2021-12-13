Asia stocks rise, markets set for central bank parade

Asian stocks drop as Fed shift reverberates
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Wayne Cole
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian stocks pushed ahead on Monday with investors wagering markets can weather whatever comes from a host of central bank meetings this week, including the likely early end to U.S. policy stimulus.

European shares prepared to follow suit, with pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.33% in early deals. German DAX futures gained 0.29% and FTSE futures edged up 0.16%.

Omicron remained a concern with British Prime Minster Boris Johnson warning of a "tidal wave" of new cases of the variant, but again markets are counting on vaccines to limit the economic fallout.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to signal a faster tapering of asset buying this week, and thus an earlier start to rate hikes. It will also update the dot plots for rates over the next couple of years.

The market is already well ahead, with a rise to 0.25% fully priced in by May and rates of 0.75% by year end.

Also meeting are the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan and all are heading toward normalising policy at their own, often glacial, pace.

The market's measured reaction to Friday's U.S. inflation report suggests much is already priced in on policy, though with so many meetings there is the risk of a surprise or two.

"The outlook of global monetary policy in transition across multiple geographies at varying speeds is a recipe for volatility, and one could argue so are increased risks around the virus," said John Briggs, global head of desk strategy at NatWest Markets.

"All the noise and cross-currents means volatility is the most likely outcome."

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3%, after bouncing 1.7% last week.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.8%, as a survey of large manufacturers found sentiment was the best since late 2018.

Chinese stocks added 0.9% to last week's 3.1% jump amid hopes for more stimulus after Beijing's recent loosening of bank reserve requirements.

Wall Street also looked to extend its gains with Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures both up 0.3%.

The Treasury market has taken the risk of earlier Fed hikes with equanimity, perhaps in the belief that it will mean lower inflation over the long run and a lower peak for the cash rate.

Yields on 10-year notes did rise 12 basis points last week, but at 1.49% remain well below the high for the year at 1.776%. [US/]

The prospect of a more aggressive Fed has been supportive of the U.S. dollar, though it has flattened out in recent days.

"We think the bar for a hawkish surprise from the Fed is set high, so unless it delivers a major revision to its forward guidance, the dollar rally looks due a pause," said Jonathan Petersen, a market economist at Capital Economics.

"That said, there is scope for the greenback to appreciate further over the course of next year."

On Monday, the dollar index was firm at 96.157, having held between 95.848 and 96.594 for the past week or so.

The dollar was a shade softer on the yen at 113.54, while the euro dipped to $1.1299 having spent the last two weeks in a tight $1.1226/$1.1382 range. [USD/]

In commodity markets, gold was busy going nowhere at $1,785 an ounce after gaining only fleeting support from the lofty U.S. inflation reading.

Oil prices extended their bounce, having broken a six-week losing streak with gains of around 8% last week. [O/R]

Brent climbed 92 cents early Monday to $76.07 a barrel, while U.S. crude added 99 cents to $72.66.

(Additional reporting by Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Europe's car industry too reliant on other regions, says Bosch chairman

    Europe's automotive sector has become too reliant on Asia and other regions for vital components such as semiconductors and battery cells, Bosch's outgoing chairman told a German newspaper. Automotive Chips and battery cells have become the two most important components in the age of electric and autonomous vehicles, forcing European carmakers to rely on Asian suppliers as local industry has been slow to build capacity close by. "Yes, we have become too dependent on other regions, and a change of course is needed," Bosch's Supervisory Board Chairman Franz Fehrenbach, who steps down at the end of the year, told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

  • U.S. Corporate Bond Primary Markets Finally Enter Holiday Lull

    (Bloomberg) -- The end-of-year lull for U.S. corporate debt markets appears to have finally arrived after high-grade companies set a December issuance record in just the first two weeks of the month. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseAnatomy of a Bad RoadChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearWall Street expects a slow

  • Novartis sees strong interest in Sandoz generics unit - Finanz und Wirtschaft

    Novartis is seeing strong interest from private equity investors as well as from other pharmaceuticals companies for the Sandoz generic drugs business it is considering selling, Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said in a newspaper interview. "We have seen considerable interest from private equity firms as well as other companies in the market," Narasimhan told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft. The Swiss pharmaceuticals company raised the prospect of divesting Sandoz in October.

  • Horse racing idols app injects new life into Japan mobile gaming market

    The online outpouring was the latest sign of boundary-spanning for "Uma Musume Pretty Derby", the Japanese mobile gaming industry's first runaway hit in a decade. The game has found a niche by bridging the historically disparate subcultures of horse racing and women pop stars known as "idols." The results have been unequivocally spectacular: since it was released in February, the game has generated hundreds of millions of dollars for its creator, Cygames, and the developer's parent, online ad agency CyberAgent, making it one of the world's top-grossing mobile games despite its Japan-only release. "I was planning to buy a car but figured I don't really need one and, since I have savings, why not put all my effort into 'Uma Musume'?" said Daiki Minakawa, 25, a software engineer who has spent more than 2 million yen ($18,000) in-game.

  • Dollar on front foot ahead of busy week for central banks

    The dollar inched higher at the start of a busy week of central bank meetings, including at the Federal Reserve, which are expected to drive currency markets and help the dollar, although concerns about the coronavirus weigh heavily on traders' minds. The pound lost 0.16% to $1.3257 after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that Britain faces a "tidal wave" of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and that two vaccine doses will not be enough to contain it. Investors initially rushed into safe-haven assets, although reports that Omicron may not be as bad as feared caused these flows to reverse last week. Breaking news about the Omicron variant aside, the most significant scheduled events for currency markets this week are central bank policy meetings, with six of the G10 central banks and a number of emerging-market central banks set to meet.

  • Beijing cracks down on Macau gambling hub amid morality drive

    Macau’s winning streak may be over as Beijing cracks down on the gambling hub as part of a morality drive and officials put a key figure from its highly profitable casino industry behind bars.

  • 5 Tech Stocks Seeing Massive Insider Buying

    Late November and early December saw a big sell-off in many technology stocks. Unexpected hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell led to fears of higher interest rates, which could depress growth stock valuations. November and December also saw several earnings reports, in which several "stay-at-home" software companies reported decelerating growth as they lapped the pandemic. With many former market darlings now down 20%, 30%, or even 50% or more, several tech CEOs decided to express conviction in their companies by buying shares recently -- and in very big numbers, too.

  • Jim Cramer likes these 3 'junior' growth stocks you've probably never considered ⁠— grab them before they become the next mega-cap stars

    These growth stocks aren't household names. Yet.

  • Charlie Munger: This market is 'even crazier' than the dot-com bust — here are 3 contrarian stocks to help you sidestep the herd

    Buffett's right-hand man just rang the bubble alarm. It might be time to heed his warning.

  • Looking to Ride the Electric Vehicle Boom? These Analysts Suggest 2 EV Stocks to Buy

    The Biden administration is pushing hard to promote electric vehicles (EVs). From a $7.5 billion provision in the ‘Build Back Better’ bill to expand and increase charging station networks to political pressure on automakers to commit to increased production with the goal of converting 40% of car sales to EVs by the end of this decade, it’s clear that under Biden, the government has the will to enforce a major shift in the automotive industry. For investors, this type of political environment mak

  • Evergrande's boss forced to sell an additional 277.8 million shares as China's government says it's not bailing the property giant out

    The sale cut Hui Ka Yan's stake in Evergrande by nearly 2% — from 61.88% to 59.78%.

  • Bitcoin faces only one 'legitimate risk,' MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor says

    Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor started adding Bitcoin to his corporate treasury last year and hasn't turned back. He said the only long-term risk to the crypto would be a "black swan."

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    It's never fun when our stocks take a price hit, but we should be excited about the long-term opportunities that market corrections give us. Right now, there are several high-quality growth stocks that are 40%, 60%, or even 70% less expensive than earlier this year. Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) is poised to be at the center of this growth, thanks to its various partnerships with key U.S. retailers like Amazon, Shopify, Walmart, and Target. Its fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings showcased an 84% year-over-year increase in gross merchandise volume, the total value of transactions on Affirm's platform, which drove 55% revenue growth over 2021 Q1.

  • Vietnam car company Vingroup starts work on $174 million EV battery plant

    Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup said on Sunday it had started building a $174 million battery cell plant for its VinFast electric vehicles business so the company can own its battery supply chain. VinFast became the country's first fully fledged domestic car manufacturer when its gasoline-powered models built under its own badge hit the streets in 2019. It is betting on the U.S. market, where its electric SUVs and a battery leasing model are expected to make their debut next year. The battery plant, Vietnam's first EV battery project is located in central province of Ha Tinh, on a 8-hectare (20 acre) plot.

  • 3 REITs for the Next Bear Market

    These stocks are likely to rebound quickly in a bear market, making this a great time to buy high-quality REITs at a discount.

  • Tesla Stock: Headed to $1,580?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has taken a hit recently. The analyst's updated price target for the stock calls for an impressive 55% upside from where shares closed on Friday. Based on Tesla's share count today, this implies a $1.6 trillion market capitalization. Last Wednesday, New Street analyst and longtime Tesla bull Pierre Ferragu boosted his 12-month price target on Tesla stock from $1,290 to $1,580.

  • Fed Hikes Seen Starting With Yield Curve Flattest in Generation

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is laying the groundwork for the start of a cycle of interest-rate hikes that the bond market warns might be unusually constrained in how far it can go, setting the two on a collision course where one will eventually have to give.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseAnatomy of a Bad RoadChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be Fa

  • Got $5,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

    Giving a stock the right time frame to compound allows it to ride out market swings and potentially double your initial investment. Three stocks I believe can double your money within that time period are The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Mercado Libre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW). Each operates in the tech sector and has strong growth prospects ahead. The Trade Desk operates a demand-side advertising platform.

  • $400 refunds are coming to millions of drivers — how to get a car insurance ‘stimulus check'

    A group of insurers is handing out cash after hoarding $5 billion in excess funds.

  • Tax Talk: The latest information on RMDs and how to pay the least amount of tax on them

    Ken and Klee talk about the latest on Required Minimum Distributions and how to pay the least amount of tax on them.