Asia stocks edge higher; growth, inflation fears check gains

Men wearing protective masks use mobile phones in front of an electronic board displaying Japan's Nikkei index outside a brokerage in Tokyo
Kane Wu
·3 min read

By Kane Wu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian shares inched up on Tuesday morning as positive economic data and hints of easing Sino-U.S. tensions offered some respite to the recent sell-offs, though persistent fears about a global recession and sky-high inflation kept most buyers at bay.

MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 0.3%, having erased part of the early morning gains.

The index has fallen 16% so far this year, as worries that central banks around the world will push economies into recession to break red-hot inflation have sent investors running for cover.

Offering brief respite to nervous markets was a report that U.S. president Joe Biden was leaning towards a decision on easing tariffs on goods from China as well as news Chinese vice premier Liu He had spoken to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, said Redmond Wong，market strategist at Saxo Markets Hong Kong.

A survey showing China's services activity at the fastest pace in almost a year also helped sentiment, he said.

Overnight the Wall Street Journal reported Biden was contemplating rolling back some tariffs on Chinese imports in an effort to slow inflation.

Chinese shares, however, were volatile, and gave up their early gains, with blue chips last down 0.6%.

There was also positive data from Japan where the country's services sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in over eight years in June as the easing of coronavirus curbs boosted sentiment among businesses such as those in tourism, helping the Nikkei to rise 0.8%.

Referring to the global growth and inflation dynamics, Saxo Markets' Wong said: "Market participants are still assessing the impact of the tug of war between inflation being at persistently elevated levels and signs pointing to potentially an incoming U.S. recession."

Those concerns were front and centre in South Korea, where June inflation accelerated to the fastest pace since the Asian financial crisis, fanning expectations the central bank could deliver a 50 basis point rake hike for the first time next week to cool prices.

Australia's central bank meets later in the day with analysts expecting another 50-basis-point rate hike to tamp down galloping inflation.

U.S. markets were closed overnight for the Fourth of July holiday, and U.S. share futures rose in Asia trade, with S&P500 e-mini futures up 0.4%.

In currency markets the dollar index was steady at 105.7, still broadly supported by its safe-haven credentials.

U.S. treasury yields returned from the holiday higher, with the yield on benchmark 10 year notes at 2.9686% but failing push back above the symbolic 3% level.

Brent crude futures rose 0.4% to $113.92 a barrel after a 2.4% gain on Monday, as a strike in Norway is expected to disrupt oil and gas output, fanning tight supply worries.

Spot gold was trading flat at $1809.2 an ounce, paring Monday's losses.

(Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Canadian inflation expectations bolster case for supersize rate hike

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Consumer inflation expectations surged in Canada, hitting fresh highs in the short-term and up "significantly" over the long-term, a Bank of Canada survey showed Monday, bolstering calls for a very rare 75-basis point rate increase. "Consumers' expectations for inflation have risen, alongside concerns about prices for food, gas and rent," the central bank said in its second quarter Survey of Consumer Expectations. The surveys both reinforce calls for a 75-bp rate increase at the Bank of Canada's next decision on July 13.

  • Goldman Says Australians Can Handle Higher Interest Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeAustralian households can sustain

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Gold slips as interest rate expectations sap appeal

    Gold fell on Monday as prospects of higher interest rates dimmed appeal for the non-yielding asset, but a softer dollar helped bullion to cling above the $1,800 support level. "Gold bulls are stuck in a quagmire of aggressive Fed policy actions, as the prospects of higher U.S. rates erode support for the precious metal," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to deliver another 75 basis point (bps) interest rate increase this month.

  • US Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity-index futures and European bonds fell as investors worried about the twin threats of dwindling economic growth and stubborn inflation. Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recessi

  • Wimbledon day nine: Cameron Norrie carries British hopes

    Norrie will play second on Court One trying to become Britain’s first male semi-finalist since 2016.

  • Putin declares victory in Luhansk in Ukraine's Donbas after fall of key city

    Putin's declaration came as Russian forces tried to press their offensive deeper into eastern Ukraine after the Ukrainian military confirmed that its forces had withdrawn from Lysychansk.

  • Putin’s War Throws Crucial EU Vote on ‘Green’ Gas Into Doubt

    (Bloomberg) -- European lawmakers are under pressure from Ukraine to block plans to treat gas as a green asset, plunging into serious doubt an EU Parliament vote that not long ago seemed set to endorse the proposal.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Marke

  • Credit Suisse Cuts Investment Banking Staff in Asia

    Credit Suisse Group AG&nbsp;is cutting more than two dozen front line roles at the investment bank in Asia as the Swiss lender grapples with&nbsp;losses&nbsp;and a weakening outlook for the global economy, people familiar with the matter said. Michael Moore reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Pain at the pump

    Skyrocketing gas prices are squeezing working Americans and feeding inflation. How did we get here?

  • The Stock Market Is Closed Today. It’s Dropping Anyway.

    The U.S. market is closed, but futures are still trading, and they show stocks falling despite Friday's big gain.

  • 38 States That Don't Tax Social Security Benefits

    Retirees across the U.S. are not treated equally when it comes to their Social Security checks. If you live in any one of these 38 states, Social Security taxes don't have to be on your radar unless you owe federal taxes. You also aren't going to need to worry about Social Security taxes on the state level if you live in Washington, D.C.

  • Gains in Stocks, Futures Cool as Bond Yields Jump: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and US equity futures pared gains Tuesday amid a jump in Treasury yields and as an earlier lift to investor sentiment from a potential improvement in US-China ties ebbed.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapLong, Mode

  • From one July Fourth to the next, a steep slide for Biden

    Last Fourth of July, President Joe Biden gathered hundreds of people outside the White House for an event that would have been unthinkable for many Americans the previous year. Although the pandemic wasn’t over yet, Biden said, “we’re closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus.” “We were hoping to be free of the virus, and the virus had a lot more in store for us,” said Joshua Sharfstein, vice dean of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

  • After 2-year hiatus, thousands welcome back fireworks downtown at Greenville's Unity Park

    After two years of cancellations, downtown fireworks are back and at Greenville's newest 60-acre park.

  • British Army Twitter, YouTube Accounts Hacked With Crypto Posts

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts have been hacked, according to a statement from an Army spokesperson Sunday.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeA ser

  • Stocks face more downside risk even after a massive sell-off as earnings come under pressure and investors eye alternatives, Goldman Sachs says

    "Profit margins across markets are still elevated and some normalisation would result in negative earnings revisions," analysts at Goldman Sachs said.

  • 1 hurt in July 4th road rage shooting blocks from Independence Hall, police say

    One person was injured during a Fourth of July road rage shooting that happened just blocks away from Independence Hall, according to police.

  • Want to move to Spain? Here's how to cut your tax bill and dodge red tape in 2022

    The obstacles of Brexit and then Covid have not stopped the British buying homes in Spain. Affordable property, seemingly endless days of guaranteed sunshine and lower living costs seem more important to buyers than ever.

  • Elon Musk's Tesla blew past Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway in market value during the pandemic. Now it's less than $100 billion ahead.

    Tesla surpassed Berkshire in market value for the first time in November 2020, and was worth twice as much a year later, but has now declined sharply.