Asia Stocks Eye Cautious Start Amid Growth Concern: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set for a cautious open Friday as the delta virus strain and the prospect of reduced central bank stimulus weigh on the economic outlook, hurting commodities and bolstering the dollar.

Futures were modestly higher in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. U.S. contracts fluctuated after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose overnight in a choppy session, while Treasuries climbed and the dollar hit a nine-month high. Commodities have slumped, flashing a warning about the impact of Covid-19’s resurgence on the global recovery.

Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. tumbled further -- including declines of more than 6% in Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. -- as Beijing deepens a regulatory crackdown on private industry.

The delta strain is stoking doubts about achieving herd immunity to underpin economic reopening, just as Chinese activity slows and the Federal Reserve eyes a gradual reduction of emergency stimulus. That mix puts global stocks and commodities on course for one of their worst weeks this year. Analysts cautioned that options expirations due Friday may be fueling volatility.

“The delta variant of Covid is significantly more serious than anyone is really even pricing into the market,” Hilary Kramer, chief investment officer at Kramer Capital Research, said on Bloomberg Television. “We know that tapering is coming. We know that the market is getting tired.”

Meanwhile, the toll from the delta variant is growing: patients are dying in U.S. hospitals at levels not seen since February. Charles Schwab Corp. pushed back its return-to-office plans and International Business Machines Corp. is temporarily closing its offices in New York City. Supply chain disruptions are roiling companies such as Toyota Motor Corp. and BMW AG.

For more market analysis read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 7:30 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%Nasdaq 100 contracts rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.5%Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.4%S&P/ASX 200 futures increased 0.5%Hang Seng futures climbed 0.4% earlier

Story continues

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was at $1.1678The Japanese yen was at 109.75 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.5000 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.24%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $64 a barrel, up 0.5%Gold was at $1,781.26 an ounce

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.