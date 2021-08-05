Asia Stocks Eye Climb After U.S. Rally on Earnings: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to follow U.S. equities higher Friday after earnings helped Wall Street to a record close as some of the growth concerns stirred by the delta coronavirus strain eased.

Futures rose in Japan and Hong Kong and were steady in Australia. U.S. contracts fluctuated after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 reached new peaks. A second weekly drop in U.S. jobless claims stoked optimism for a strong payrolls report Friday, which could spark market swings.

Treasuries retreated and the dollar was steady. The pound held an advance after the Bank of England signaled concerns about inflation. The selloff in crude oil eased but it remains on course for a weekly drop of more than 6% in part on demand risks from Covid-19.

In China, investors continue to scrutinize Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on technology and other sectors. Liquor and e-cigarette stocks dipped Thursday amid concerns they are next in line for stricter curbs. Kuaishou Technology fell the most on record after a post-listing lockup on sales of its shares expired.

Trader focus is firmly on the U.S. payrolls report. Weak data could exacerbate concerns that the bounce back from the pandemic is losing steam. A robust number stands to benefit reflation trades linked to economic reopening -- providing markets aren’t spooked by the argument that such data strengthen the case for the Federal Reserve to taper massive stimulus support.

“While uncertainty over monetary policy is likely to cause further bouts of volatility, we believe the Fed’s move toward tapering is unlikely to prompt a reversal of the equity rally,” Mark Haefele, chief investment officer for global wealth management at UBS AG, wrote in a note, adding cyclical and value sectors can climb.

In the latest Fed comments, Governor Christopher Waller said he’s positive about the economic outlook and that accommodative policy could be pulled back sooner than some people expect. Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari expects a strong labor market in the fall but also flagged risks from the delta virus variant.

Senator Joe Manchin urged Chair Jerome Powell to start tapering the Fed’s $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, arguing in a letter that the U.S. economy is at risk of overheating and saddling Americans with “unavoidable inflation taxes.”

The spread of the delta strain continues to complicate plans to return life to some kind of normal. Companies including Amazon.com Inc., BlackRock Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. delayed their return-to-office plans. Analysts are monitoring both the U.S. and China for signs of the variant hampering recoveries.

In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin was back above $40,000 and Ether maintained a rally on a software upgrade that will trim the pace at which tokens are minted.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Reserve Bank of India monetary policy decision, briefing FridayThe U.S. jobs report is expected to show another robust month of hiring Friday

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% steady as of 8:13 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%Nikkei 225 futures increased 0.7%S&P/ASX 200 futures were little changedHang Seng futures advanced 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steadyThe euro was at $1.1833The Japanese yen was at 109.77 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4636 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 1.22%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.09 a barrelGold was at $1,804.02 an ounce

