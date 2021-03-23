Asian Stocks Climb as Treasury Yields Hold Decline: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks followed U.S. peers higher as bond yields maintained Monday’s decline ahead of a series of closely watched Treasury auctions.
Opening gains for equity indexes in Japan and Australia buoyed the MSCI Asia Pacific gauge. U.S. futures were steady after rallying technology shares drove the Nasdaq 100 up 1.7%, and the S&P 500 Index also gained. Small-cap shares underperformed.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield eased from its highest in about 14 months, stirring hopes of improved demand in the lead-up to a heavy round of sales. This week’s offerings include a seven-year note, a maturity that fared poorly in last month’s auction, sending benchmark yields sharply higher. Oil prices slipped and the dollar was steady.
Elsewhere, Turkey’s markets tumbled after the central bank governor was ousted. New Zealand’s dollar fell against major currencies after the government took steps to rein in surging property prices by removing tax incentives for investors.
The stabilization in bond yields provided some relief for investors amid fears that a stronger recovery could fuel inflation and a pullback in central bank support. The U.S. economy seems to be gathering steam, though it is still far from fully recovering from the damage wrought by the pandemic, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in prepared Congressional testimony.
“The rotation we see day-to-day at the moment is driven by that volatility in Treasury yields -- when yields go up we see tech sell off and a rotation into value,” said Isaac Poole, global chief investment officer for Oreana Portfolio Advisory Services. “That is fairly normal in early cycle, in the uncertainty around monetary policy.”
Poole told Bloomberg TV he sees long dated yields breaching 2% this year, and value stocks benefiting.
These are some key events to watch this week:
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are expected to make their first joint appearance before the U.S. House Financial Services committee to testify on Fed and Treasury pandemic policies Tuesday.The U.S. Treasury holds auctions of two-, five- and seven-year debt.EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.On Friday, February U.S. personal income and spending data arrives.
These are some of the main moves in financial markets:
Stocks
S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9:30 a.m. in Tokyo. The index rose 0.7% Monday.Nasdaq 100 futures were steady after a 1.7% gain Monday.Japan’s Topix Index rose 0.4%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.3%.South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.2%.
Currencies
The yen was steady at 108.82 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro was steady at $1.1935.The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to 77.37 U.S. cents.
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell about one basis point to 1.68%.
Commodities
Gold was steady at $1,739 an ounce.West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $61.19 a barrel.
