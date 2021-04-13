Asia Stocks Eye Gains as U.S. Shrugs Off Inflation: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to climb following gains in U.S. equities and bonds, as investors shrugged off a higher-than-forecast rise in U.S. inflation to focus on the path of the global recovery.

Equity futures imply stronger opens in Japan and Hong Kong. U.S. contracts were steady after the S&P 500 Index notched up another all-time high, as the White House said the vaccine campaign can continue at its current pace, despite a pause in Johnson & Johnson doses. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also set a record while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower.

J&J shares fell as an investigation begins into concerns about blood clotting, while rivals Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. advanced.

Treasuries extended gains on a successful sale of 30-year bonds, which resolved concerns that poor demand could spark another bout of volatility. The U.S. dollar fell.

The latest data showing consumer prices rose more than expected last month had little impact given the distortions surrounding the year-earlier slump in price pressures. The market response signals confidence that the recovery remains on track with support from central banks and government spending.

“A lot of growth and inflation have already been priced into the market,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “It’s almost as if you need to exceed those expectations in order to see a more pronounced reaction from markets.”

Runaway inflation, along with higher borrowing costs and taxes, have replaced the pandemic as the top concerns for global fund managers, according to the latest Bank of America Corp. survey.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin jumped to an all-time high, and the Nasdaq set a reference price of $250 for the direct listing of Coinbase Global Inc., the cryptocurrency exchange that will start trading Wednesday. Oil traded above $60 a barrel.

Some key events to watch this week:

Banks and financial firms begin reporting first-quarter earnings, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Economic Club of Washington hosts Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a moderated Q&A on Wednesday.U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book on Wednesday.U.S. data including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales come Thursday.China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were flat as of 7:10 a.m. in Tokyo. The index closed 0.3% higher.Nikkei 225 futures were little changed.Hang Seng futures rose 0.3% earlier.S&P/ASX 200 futures were 0.3% higher.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% in U.S. trade.The yen was at 109.06 per dollar.The euro was at $1.1950.The offshore yuan was at 6.5439 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell five basis points to 1.61%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $60.51 a barrel.Gold was at $1,745.51 an ounce.

