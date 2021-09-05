Asia Stocks Eye Japan Lift; Traders Mull Weak Jobs: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set for a boost Monday from Japan, where the planned exit of the prime minister sparked a rally. Traders are also weighing the impact of sharply slower U.S. hiring on the stimulus outlook.

Futures for Japan jumped more than 1%, following a Topix index surge Friday to a three-decade high on hopes of better pandemic management and more spending by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s successor. Futures for Hong Kong inched higher, but slipped for Australia. The dollar was steady.

U.S. contracts fluctuated. The S&P 500 ended little changed Friday, the Nasdaq 100 edged up to a record and Treasury yields rose as investors digested disappointing U.S. payroll growth coupled with faster-than-projected wage increases. U.S. markets are closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday and there is no cash trading for Treasuries.

In China, officials pledged to tighten supervision in the financial services industry, highlighting the risk of further turbulence from a regulatory onslaught on the private sector. Meanwhile, Beijing’s municipal government has proposed an investment in Didi Global Inc. that would give state-run firms control of the world’s largest ride-hailing company.

The U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in August -- the smallest gain in seven months -- as the delta virus variant spread. The soft report seems likely to prompt Federal Reserve policy makers to delay considering a move to scale back asset purchases at their September meeting. It also points to a challenging period of slower economic reopening and elevated price pressures.

“Shares remain vulnerable to a short-term correction,” Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Capital, wrote in a note. He added that the jobs data make it “almost certain that the Fed won’t formally announce the tapering of its bond buying at its September meeting and will wait for the November meeting.”

Investors will also turn their attention to the European Central Bank, which will decide this week if it should dial back economic stimulus.

The bumpy progress of President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion tax and spending package is in focus too. A senior White House adviser expressed confidence that a key Democratic senator who raised objections to the plan can eventually be persuaded to give his backing.

Elsewhere, gold begins the week firmer on easing concerns about a quicker start to Fed tapering. Bitcoin was near $52,000.

U.S. President Joe Biden will likely make his choice this week on whether to renominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell to a second termReserve Bank of Australia rate decision TuesdayChina trade data will provide clues on its economic recovery, TuesdayEl Salvador’s Bitcoin law takes effect, making the virtual currency legal tender, TuesdayDallas Fed President Robert Kaplan holds a virtual town hall discussion WednesdayECB President Christine Lagarde holds a press conference after the bank’s rate decision ThursdayChina PPI, CPI, new yuan loans, money supply, aggregate financing, Thursday

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 7:45 a.m in Tokyo. The S&P 500 was little changed FridayNasdaq 100 futures added 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.6%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.3%Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.1% earlier

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steadyThe euro was little changed at $1.1882The yen was at 109.74 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4371 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 1.32%Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose about five basis points to 1.27%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $68.97 a barrel, down 0.5%Gold was at $1,828.98 an ounce, up 0.1%

