Asian Stocks Mixed as Traders Mull China Risk, Fed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were mixed Thursday as traders await more clues about the regulatory outlook in China as well as the Federal Reserve’s approach to paring stimulus.

Equities fluctuated in Japan but slipped in Australia. South Korean shares pared gains and the won strengthened after the central bank raised interest rates, making the nation the first major Asian economy to start exiting record-low borrowing costs.

U.S. equity futures slipped after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 edged up to records overnight. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield held an advance ahead of the Jackson Hole meeting, which may offer fresh insight on how the Fed intends to scale back bond purchases. The dollar was little changed.

In China, Beijing’s sweeping crackdown on private industries is continuing to color sentiment and complicate the outlook for the world’s second-largest economy. The rebound in Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. fizzled.

Views are split on whether Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech Friday at Jackson Hole will provide a clearer guide on when and how the Fed will scale back its emergency support. While the ongoing economic rebound and elevated inflation add to the case for starting policy normalization, the fast-spreading delta virus strain threatens a slower pace of recovery than some had expected.

“The U.S. stock market remains excessively bullish, but still ripe for its first 5% pullback in almost a year as a potential peak in stimulus is here,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, wrote in a note. Powell’s “speech will likely emphasize the economic recovery is well past the crisis and that they will shortly announce they are ready to taper asset purchases,” Moya said.

The latest U.S. data showed orders placed with factories for business equipment unexpectedly stalled in July, marking a pause in a months-long buildup in capital investment.

Elsewhere, crude oil dipped below $68 a barrel, paring a rally this week driven by bets that demand will weather the delta virus strain’s impact on the economic recovery. Gold fell below $1,800 and Bitcoin traded around $49,000.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Fed officials attend the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium from Thursday through SaturdayU.S. GDP, initial jobless claims ThursdayJuly U.S. personal income and spending data Friday. Investors will scrutinize the personal consumption expenditures price index, an inflation measure closely watched by the Fed.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 9:59 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 was little changedJapan’s Topix index was flatAustralia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.7%South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.2%Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.3% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 110 per dollarThe offshore yuan traded at 6.4734 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was at $1.1766

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 1.34%Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose two basis points to 1.18%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $67.97 a barrelGold was at $1,789.99 an ounce

