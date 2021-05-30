Asia Stocks Eye Muted Start to Week; Dollar Steady: Markets Wrap

1 / 2

Asia Stocks Eye Muted Start to Week; Dollar Steady: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks face a muted start to the week as traders await U.S. jobs data and Federal Reserve speakers to gauge the pace of the economic recovery. The dollar was steady in early Sydney trading.

Holidays in the U.S. and U.K. on Monday are likely to keep trading subdued in Asia. Futures were little changed in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. U.S. stocks notched their fourth-straight monthly advance as data signaling prospects for a sustained rebound outweighed inflation worries.

Bitcoin was higher, trading above $36,000. It slumped Friday after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda expressed skepticism about the usefulness of the digital tokens in the real world.

Global stocks are on track for the smallest monthly gain since a rebound in February as debate about inflationary pressures became a dominant feature for investors in May. Concern about whether price increases were temporary or entrenched for the long term whipsawed markets. The U.S. personal consumption expenditures core-price gauge rose the most in two decades.

“There is likely more upside to go on the inflation scare front in the months ahead as base effects, the lagged impact of commodity price hikes and bottlenecks continue to feed through, but there are now a few more signs that it will be transitory,” Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Capital, said in a note.

President Joe Biden detailed his ambitions to expand the size and scope of the federal government with more than $6 trillion in spending over the coming fiscal year.

Here are key events to watch this week:

U.S. markets will be closed for the Memorial Day holiday. U.K. markets will be closed for the Spring Bank holidayReserve Bank of Australia policy decision TuesdayOPEC+ meets to decide on oil production levels TuesdayPhiladelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan speak WednesdayU.S. employment for May on Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose about 0.1%The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.1%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.1%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.3% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 109.81 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.3642 per dollarThe euro was little changed at $1.2195The British pound was at $1.4185

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.59% Friday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate was at $66.32 a barrelGold was at $1,903.77 an ounce

