Asia Stocks Eye Rise After U.S. Record; Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

Asia Stocks Eye Rise After U.S. Record; Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to track U.S. gains Wednesday as strong corporate earnings and a commodity rally boost confidence in the economic recovery from the pandemic. Treasuries and the dollar declined.

Futures rose in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. U.S. contracts were steady after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 closed at record highs, with Best Buy Co. the latest U.S. retailer to report robust consumer demand.

In commodity markets, oil extended gains in part on China’s success in stamping out virus flare-ups, which is easing some of the concerns about the impact of the delta variant on demand. Iron ore also climbed.

In the latest developments following China’s crackdown on private industries, the Securities and Exchange Commission said it will demand that the more than 250 Chinese companies trading in U.S. markets better inform investors about political and regulatory risks. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index jumped after solid results from JD.com Inc. lured investors including Cathie Wood.

Company earnings, expanding vaccinations and support from monetary policy are repairing sentiment after a bout of jitters over the economic outlook caused by the fast-spreading delta strain. The next key read on the central bank outlook is due later this week when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the Jackson Hole symposium.

“As long as the economic and corporate earnings environments continue to improve, the market is likely to withstand ongoing concerns about the virus and policy,” said Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. “That said, risks for the market are becoming more balanced as we move throughout the market cycle.”

In the U.S., the House adopted a $3.5 trillion budget resolution, helping move forward on the core of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Bank of Korea policy decision; briefing by Governor Lee Ju-yeol ThursdayFed officials attend the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium from Thursday through SaturdayU.S. GDP, initial jobless claims ThursdayJuly U.S. personal income and spending data Friday. Investors will scrutinize the personal consumption expenditures price index, an inflation measure closely watched by the Fed.

For more market analysis read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 7:02 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%Nasdaq 100 futures were flat. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.3%Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.2%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures gained 0.2%Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.66 per dollarThe offshore yuan traded at 6.4692 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%The euro was at $1.1756

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 1.29%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $67.54 a barrel after rising 2.9%Gold was little changed at $1,802.81

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Stocks Rise Amid Recovery Bets, FDA Approval: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities rose Monday as the Covid-19 immunization drive was bolstered by U.S. regulators granting full approval for the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE.The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rebounded from lows last week as the approval could lead to more vaccine mandates amid a surge in delta variant cases that has threatened the momentum of the global economic recovery. Mixed U.S. data Monday showed July home sales coming in higher than expected while growth at U.S. service

  • Biden expected to decide within 24 hours on Afghan evacuation deadline

    KABUL/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners massed at Kabul's airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to decide as soon as Tuesday on whether to extend an Aug. 31 deadline to airlift Americans and their allies to safety. Biden warned on Sunday that the evacuation was going to be "hard and painful" and much could still go wrong. U.S. troops might stay beyond an Aug. 31 deadline to oversee the evacuation, he said.

  • U.S. Food Suppliers Are Having Trouble Keeping Shelves Stocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the largest U.S. food distributors are reporting difficulties in fulfilling orders as a lack of workers weighs on the supply chain. Sysco Corp., North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, is turning away customers in some areas where demand is exceeding capacity. The company also said prices for key goods such as chicken, pork and paper products for takeout packaging are climbing amid tight supplies. In particular, production has slowed for high-demand, labor-inte

  • Russian army patrol rebel enclave in Syria to avert offensive, sources say

    Russian forces moved into an opposition enclave in the Syrian city of Deraa on Tuesday to try to avert an army assault on a stronghold that has defied state authority since it was retaken three years ago, witnesses, residents, and army sources said. Their entry brought a halt to shelling by pro-Iranian army units who have encircled the enclave, where protests first erupted in 2011, and had attempted to storm the area on Monday in the latest drive to force former rebels to surrender. The Syrian army, aided by Russian air power and Iranian militias, in 2018 retook control of the province of which Deraa is the capital and which borders Jordan and Israel's Golan Heights.

  • NASA's Curiosity rover video shows a fresh panoramic view of Mars

    A progress report from the Curiosity Rover.

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Stocks that Will Help You Retire Before 40

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap dividend stocks that will help you retire before 40. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks that Will Help You Retire Before 40. Perhaps one of the main reasons one chooses to […]

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • Wall Street Thinks This Healthcare Stock Could Double Your Money in the Next Year

    When a stock nearly triples in its first year as a public company, people tend to notice. The company went from one analyst covering it last year to six -- all but one with a buy rating -- heading into its first quarter earnings report this May. Despite posting robust growth, the stock has gotten crushed in the months since. Now, with the stock down 43% from its highs, the six analysts that cover Inari have a median price target of $119 per share.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Today

    Buses may not get a lot of attention in the electric vehicle space, but they could be high growth and very profitable for one company.

  • If Data Is the New Oil, This Stock Will Soar

    The world's largest semicap equipment maker just reported impressive growth and still trades at a below-market multiple.

  • Topps Mulls Options Amid Claims MLB Fanatics Deal Done in Secret

    The termination of the merger between Topps and the special purpose acquisition company Mudrick II on Friday could spark a lengthy legal fallout. The death of the deal followed news that Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed to a joint venture contract with Fanatics. Beginning in 2026, the online retailer of licensed […]

  • Pakistan's B2B marketplace and digital ledger platform Bazaar raises $30 million

    A one-year-old startup that is building a business-to-business marketplace for merchants in Pakistan and also helping them digitize their bookkeeping is the latest to secure a mega-round in the South Asian market. Bazaar said on Tuesday it has raised $30 million in a Series A round. The new financing round -- the largest Series A in Pakistan -- was led by Silicon Valley-based early-stage VC Defy Partners and Singapore-based Wavemaker Partners.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • Move Over, Tesla: There's a New Most-Held Stock on Robinhood

    Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has been dethroned as Robinhood's top stock. Here's what replaced it.

  • The Nasdaq Is Record-Bound, and These 2 Stocks Are Leading the Way

    The stock market carried forward its upward momentum into the new week on Monday, and investors tracking the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) saw outsize gains. The Nasdaq was up 1.5% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT, reaching all-time record levels in the process. Plenty of stocks have benefited from the big bull run in the Nasdaq since March 2020, but today a couple of companies that many investors have neglected to notice came to the forefront.

  • XRP Has More Reason To Moon As Ripple Proposes Smart Contracts Capability For XRPL

    Ripple continues to develop its ecosystem as it has announced a new development. This new development is likely to thrust XRP Ledger (XRPL) as a challenger to ETH and BSC in the smart contract arena – XRPL is planning to enable smart contracts on the XRPL. David Schwartz, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Ripple revealed this feature to the public while sharing his vision on the 7th of June. This new feature is called Federated Sidechains. This new addition is very beneficial for the cryptoc

  • 10 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best stocks to invest in according to Chinese billionaire Lei Zhang based on Q1 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zhang’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei […]

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]