Asia Stocks Open Steady as Virus, China Weigh: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were off to a cautious start Wednesday as China’s clampdown on its technology giants and the spread of the delta Covid-19 strain subdue sentiment. Crude oil retreated.

Benchmarks edged lower in Japan, were SoftBank Group Corp. declined after a potential block of its $40 billion sale of Arm Ltd. to chip company Nvidia Corp. Equities were modestly higher in Australia and South Korea. U.S. equity contracts dipped. Overnight, corporate earnings took the S&P 500 to another record close.

Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. slid amid fears online gaming may be the next industry in the firing line of Beijing’s sweeping regulatory crackdown on technology giants. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s revenue missed estimates for the first time in over two years, a sign the clampdown is taking a toll.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield held its retreat and oil dipped toward $70 a barrel. The delta strain is exacerbating concerns that the rebound from the pandemic is losing steam. A drop in New Zealand’s jobless rate strengthened rate-hike bets, bolstering its currency but weighing on the 10-year bond.

Investors remain cautious as they weigh robust earnings against rising Covid-19 cases and worries about inflation. Key U.S. jobs data this week could stoke market swings if they lead investors to adjust expectations over the Federal Reserve’s likely timeline for eventually tapering stimulus. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida is due to speak about monetary policy Wednesday.

“We think the delta variant is not going to stop the recovery, it’s just going to delay it,” Laila Pence, Pence Wealth Management president, said on Bloomberg Television. “The Federal Reserve is going to live with a lot more inflation. They don’t want to derail the recovery.”

The spread of the delta coronavirus variant has pushed the threshold for herd immunity to well over 80% and potentially approaching 90%, according to an Infectious Diseases Society of America briefing.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Treasury quarterly refunding announcement is expected WednesdayFederal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida due to speak WednesdayBank of England is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate and its bond-buying target unchanged ThursdayReserve Bank of India monetary policy decision, briefing FridayThe U.S. jobs report is expected to show another robust month of hiring Friday

Stocks

S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2% as of 9:06 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%Topix index fell 0.2% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.1%Kospi index rose 0.1%Hang Seng Index future rose 0.2% earlier

Currencies

The yen traded at 108.96 per dollar, up 0.1%The offshore yuan was at 6.4660 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was little changed at $1.1863

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.17%Australia’s 10-year bond yield was steady at 1.16%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $70.41 a barrelGold was at $1,810.32 an ounce

