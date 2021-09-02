Asia Stocks Eye Steady Start in Run-Up to Payrolls: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set for a steady start Friday after cyclicals led Wall Street to a record and the dollar fell ahead of a U.S. jobs report that will shape views on the outlook for Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Futures for Japan and Australia rose, but retreated for Hong Kong. U.S. equity contracts fluctuated after energy and industrial shares helped the S&P 500 scale a new peak. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield edged down and a gauge of the dollar hit a four-week low.

The payrolls report will color expectations about when the Fed might start tapering pandemic-era stimulus and how long it can wait before hiking interest-rates. The U.S. probably added 725,000 jobs in August -- a more moderate pace versus the prior two months, but stronger than early 2021 gains.

In commodities, crude oil was near $70 a barrel on bets that the market can absorb additional supply from OPEC+ as the U.S. Gulf grapples with Hurricane Ida’s impact.

The payrolls report is another potential test of the prevailing calm in financial markets, which so far have weathered risks to economic reopening from coronavirus variants and the prospect of less expansive monetary policy.

“Most market watchers aren’t expecting the U.S central bank to announce its taper plans until its November meeting at the earliest, a full three non-farm payroll (NFP) reports from now,” Matt Weller, global head of research at Forex.com and City Index, wrote in a note to clients. “Nonetheless, traders will still key in on Friday’s big jobs report to see if the labor market is recovering as expected.”

In the latest comments from Fed officials, Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said “we’re going to let the economy continue to run until we see signs of inflation,” before stepping in on interest rates. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists said concerns about economic growth are overdone, opening the way for potential gains in cyclical assets in the near future.

Traders are continuing to monitor the political debate over planned U.S. fiscal outlays. Senator Joe Manchin is demanding a “strategic pause” in action on President Joe Biden’s economic agenda, potentially imperiling the $3.5 trillion tax and spending package.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 7:08 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 was little changedNikkei 225 futures rose 0.6%S&P/ASX 200 futures advanced 0.2%Hang Seng futures fell 0.4% earlier

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%The euro was at $1.1874The offshore yuan was at 6.4489 per dollarThe Japanese yen was at 109.93 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 1.28%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.82 a barrelGold was at $1,809.50 an ounce

