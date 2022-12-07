Asia Stocks Face Cautious Open on Bond Signal Woes: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set for a cautious start on Thursday after US shares declined and the Treasury market flashed growing recession fears.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australian shares edged lower in early trading, while equity futures for Japan slipped and contracts for Hong Kong gained. The S&P 500 posted a fifth day of losses, closing Wednesday near its 100-day moving average.

Bonds rose in Australia early Thursday, sending the 10-year yield down 5 basis points to 3.31%. In the US on Wednesday, yields slid across the curve, signaling increased bets on an economic downturn. A key segment of the US curve reached a four-decade extreme, while 30-year yields sank to the lowest since September.

Asian currencies gained against a broadly weaker greenback on Wednesday, with a gauge of the dollar halting a two-day rally. The offshore yuan rose for the sixth day in seven, benefiting from the pullback in the dollar as well as China easing Covid restrictions.

Ark Investment Management’s Cathie Wood said the bond market appears to show that the Federal Reserve is making a “serious mistake” with its monetary policy. Deflation is a much bigger risk than inflation, she noted in a series of Tweets.

Read: Bruising Stock Reversal Shows How Fed’s Pivot May Come Too Late

Treasury yields turned sharply lower in early US trading after a measure of labor cost growth was revised down, reinforcing the narrative that’s been benefiting Treasuries for the past month — that inflation has peaked. The rally picked up steam after Russian President Vladimir Putin stirred fresh geopolitical angst — saying the risk of nuclear war is rising. Those comments also kept a lid on risk assets Wednesday.

Story continues

The tug of war between equity bulls and bears is in full force, with the latter having the upper hand. The S&P 500 breached a key uptrend line from its October lows, a sign that stocks still face more obstacles before there’s confirmation this year’s downtrend is broken.

Oil fell for a fourth day on Wednesday, with West Texas Intermediate trading near $72 a barrel and Brent dropping to the lowest in about a year. The market took another turn lower on signs of easing constraints for US fuel supplies and as risk-off sentiment gained momentum.

Key events this week:

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

US PPI, wholesale inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 were unchanged as of 8:12 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX Index 200 fell 0.2%

Hang Seng futures rose 0.9%

Currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.0513

The yen rose 0.1% to 136.43 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9636 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $16,852.33

Ether was little changed at $1,232.06

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 11 basis points to 3.42%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 3.31%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7% to $72.48 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.