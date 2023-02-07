Asia Stocks Face Mixed Open After US Shares Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are primed for a mixed open Wednesday following a late rally in US shares in a volatile session after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell rebuffed an opportunity to tamp down investor optimism.

Equities in Australia and stock futures for Japan edged higher while contracts in Hong Kong fell. The S&P 500 rose more than 1%, reversing a 0.6% drop. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed major benchmarks, climbing more than 2%.

Australian bonds dropped in early trading following declines in Treasuries on Tuesday that pushed the benchmark 10-year yield three basis points higher to 3.67%. The yen steadied after rallying more than 1% Tuesday, while the Aussie weakened slightly after also gaining more than 1% following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision to increase interest rates Tuesday.

Powell’s sober comments echoed those made after last week’s FOMC meeting, soothing traders who were expecting the Fed chief to push back on the loosening of financial conditions and Friday’s bumper jobs report. Powell highlighted that disinflation has begun, and that further hikes will likely be needed if the jobs market remains strong.

In separate comments Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the Fed would likely have to raise interest rates to 5.4% at the top of its target range given the strength in the US jobs market. The Fed increased rates 25 basis points last week to a band of 4.5% to 4.75%.

“The important takeaway is that Powell had a chance to signal a shift to a more aggressive posture and he didn’t take it,” wrote Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank in Dallas. “In the near-term, the Fed will likely continue to make one (or perhaps two) more hike(s) before going on hold.”

Investors will be paying close attention to shares in Adani companies after its flagship jumped by the most since Hindenburg Research’s scathing report two weeks ago. Hedge fund and distressed debt investors have begun snapping up Adani company bonds. Ratings agency Moody’s said in a report that Indian banks’ exposure to the Adani Group is not large enough to impact their credit quality.

Elsewhere in markets the oil price rose 4.1% on Tuesday, its biggest one-day move since November, helped along by a rebound in demand from China.

Traders will also keep a close eye on Joe Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday evening in Washington in light of renewed tensions with China and a brewing showdown with House Republicans over raising the federal debt ceiling.

Key events:

US wholesale inventories, Wednesday

New York Fed President John Williams is interviewed at Wall Street Journal live event, Wednesday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

ECB President Christine Lagarde participates in EU leaders summit, Thursday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey appears before Treasury Committee, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Christopher Waller and Patrick Harker speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets as of 8:35 a.m. Tokyo time:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%. The S&P 500 rose 1.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.1%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.2%

Hang Seng futures fell 0.9%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4% on Tuesday

The euro was little changed at $1.0728

The yen was little changed at 131.07 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7791 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $23,269.27

Ether rose 0.4% to $1,673.94

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.67%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 3.65%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $77.51 a barrel

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,873.10 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

