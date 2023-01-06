Asia Stocks Mixed as US Futures Climb, Dollar Flat: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were mixed and US futures climbed ahead of crucial jobs data that will help identify the path forward for Federal Reserve monetary tightening.

Equities rose in Australia but fluctuated in Japan and South Korea. Futures for Hong Kong and Chinese benchmarks advanced, indicating an extension to the rally seen this week following positive news on China’s reopening. Contracts for the S&P 500 inched higher after the index fell 1.2% on Thursday. The dollar steadied after a rally in the prior session.

The mixed trading followed a US private payrolls report that surpassed estimates and a surprise fall in new claims for unemployment benefits. Nonfarm payrolls data due later Friday will provide a clearer snapshot of US employment.

The policy-sensitive two-year Treasury yield inched higher after climbing by the most in a month on Thursday. The dollar held its gains against major peers. Market pricing for US interest rates to peak in June increased to above 5%.

The expectations for higher rates followed comments from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic who said Thursday the central bank still has “much work to do” to tame inflation. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said Wednesday he expects rates to rise as high as 5.4%. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said Thursday rates were approaching a sufficiently restrictive zone and that inflation expectations had retreated, offering investors some optimism.

“What the Fed really wants to see is some slack build up in the labor markets, in hopes it can do this gently without creating much of a downturn,” Raghuram Rajan, a former governor of India’s central bank, said on Bloomberg Television. “But it may well be that by the time it seems that it will have raised rates enough, that the momentum takes us down to a mild recession at the very least.”

European stock futures fell ahead of eurozone consumer price index data due later today. Consensus forecasts suggest inflation fell to 9.5% in December from a year earlier, down from 10.1% recorded in November.

Oil rose further after a string of declines that wiped nearly 10% from the price of crude. Gold was steady after retreating slightly from a six month high reached earlier in the week.

Key events this week:

Eurozone retail sales, CPI, consumer confidence, Friday

Germany factory orders, Friday

US nonfarm payrolls, factory orders, durable goods, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9:23 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.6%

Hang Seng futures rose 0.8%

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.73%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 0.50%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 3.85%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $74.01 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

