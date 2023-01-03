Asia Stocks Face Muted Opening as US Shares Fall: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Asia faced a muted opening Wednesday after a decline in US stocks and the price of oil signaled unease about the dimming outlook for the global economy. Treasuries and the dollar rallied and the yen stabilized after a Tuesday jump.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Stocks in Australia and equity futures for Japan and Hong Kong each rose less than 1%. The S&P 500 ended Tuesday 0.4% lower, weighed down by energy and tech stocks. Tesla Inc. tumbled to levels not seen since 2020 and Apple Inc. closed at an 18-month low, as investors began to worry about slowing demand.

The Australian 10-year yield fell 7 basis points after its US equivalent fell 14 basis points to 3.74%, the biggest decline in more than a month. An index of the dollar rallied by the most in two weeks. The defensive posturing was amplified by the biggest decline in the price of oil in more than a month.

Recession concerns lingered, with former New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley saying that an imminent slowdown won’t be severe while investors continue to mull the impact the central bank’s tightening will have on the economy. They’ll be paying attention to the jobs report this week, as softening in the labor market remains the Fed’s focus.

“What worries the markets going into the year is how deep the recession is likely to be,” Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA, said on Bloomberg Television. “I think very few people believe we will miss a recession altogether, especially when we have such an inverted yield curve and now are expected to fall into an earnings recession.”

Investors were also focused on China with fledgling signs Covid infections may have peaked in some of its biggest cities. Anecdotal evidence showed the country remained in the grip of the pandemic with crematoriums overwhelmed in large cities such as Shanghai.

Story continues

The prospect of a rapid reopening to the Chinese economy after the dismantling of Covid Zero policies may fail to materialize, according to Chris Senyek, chief investment strategist for Wolfe Research.

“In our view, there’s still a massive amount of uncertainty there, and whenever growth does begin to re-accelerate, inflation headwinds are more likely than not to offset global growth tailwinds,” he said in a note.

Read More: China Vows to Hit Back at Nations Imposing Covid Travel Curbs

The main markets moves are:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:28 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%

Nasdaq 100 futures were flat. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.2%

Hang Seng futures rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7%

The euro was little changed at $1.0546

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 131.33 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9228 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $16,672.31

Ether rose 0.3% to $1,214.2

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 14 basis points to 3.74%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 3.93%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,839.48 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Vildana Hajric and Isabelle Lee.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.