Asia Stocks Face Muted Opening as US Shares Fall: Markets Wrap

Asia Stocks Face Muted Opening as US Shares Fall: Markets Wrap
Richard Henderson
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Asia faced a muted opening Wednesday after a decline in US stocks and the price of oil signaled unease about the dimming outlook for the global economy. Treasuries and the dollar rallied and the yen stabilized after a Tuesday jump.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Stocks in Australia and equity futures for Japan and Hong Kong each rose less than 1%. The S&P 500 ended Tuesday 0.4% lower, weighed down by energy and tech stocks. Tesla Inc. tumbled to levels not seen since 2020 and Apple Inc. closed at an 18-month low, as investors began to worry about slowing demand.

The Australian 10-year yield fell 7 basis points after its US equivalent fell 14 basis points to 3.74%, the biggest decline in more than a month. An index of the dollar rallied by the most in two weeks. The defensive posturing was amplified by the biggest decline in the price of oil in more than a month.

Recession concerns lingered, with former New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley saying that an imminent slowdown won’t be severe while investors continue to mull the impact the central bank’s tightening will have on the economy. They’ll be paying attention to the jobs report this week, as softening in the labor market remains the Fed’s focus.

“What worries the markets going into the year is how deep the recession is likely to be,” Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA, said on Bloomberg Television. “I think very few people believe we will miss a recession altogether, especially when we have such an inverted yield curve and now are expected to fall into an earnings recession.”

Investors were also focused on China with fledgling signs Covid infections may have peaked in some of its biggest cities. Anecdotal evidence showed the country remained in the grip of the pandemic with crematoriums overwhelmed in large cities such as Shanghai.

The prospect of a rapid reopening to the Chinese economy after the dismantling of Covid Zero policies may fail to materialize, according to Chris Senyek, chief investment strategist for Wolfe Research.

“In our view, there’s still a massive amount of uncertainty there, and whenever growth does begin to re-accelerate, inflation headwinds are more likely than not to offset global growth tailwinds,” he said in a note.

Read More: China Vows to Hit Back at Nations Imposing Covid Travel Curbs

The main markets moves are:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:28 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures were flat. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8%

  • Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.2%

  • Hang Seng futures rose 0.5%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7%

  • The euro was little changed at $1.0546

  • The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 131.33 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9228 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin was little changed at $16,672.31

  • Ether rose 0.3% to $1,214.2

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 14 basis points to 3.74%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 3.93%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

  • Spot gold was unchanged at $1,839.48 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Vildana Hajric and Isabelle Lee.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Shopify Could Emerge As Another Benefactor Of Apple's Privacy Concerns: FT

    Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) aimed to fill a promising gap in marketing data left by Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) privacy crackdown. Shopify offered retailers a new way to target potential customers through prominent ad platforms, Financial Times reports. Harley Finkelstein, Shopify’s president, told FT that after collaborating with Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google in 2022, its “Audiences” marketing tool was a key area of focus. Also Read: Shopif

  • In a reversal, Centene wins back two lucrative Medicaid contracts

    Centene had protested an August decision to award Medicaid contracts in multiple counties, including Los Angeles and Sacramento. Last week, the state reversed that decision largely to Centene's benefit.

  • ECB’s Kazaks Sees ‘Significant’ Rate Hikes at Next Two Meetings

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Martins Kazaks expects interest rates to be raised “significantly” in February and March.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to Meetings“In the next two meetings I think we can still do quite large steps,” he said Tuesday in a phone interview. “Of course the steps may become smaller as neces

  • Petrobras Investors Tank Shares as Lula Makes a Populist Strategy Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has pledged to steer the state-controlled oil giant Petrobras in a more populist direction and investors aren’t happy. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsPetroleo Brasileiro SA will shield consumers from sharp fuel price swings and increase investments in refining projects to curb

  • Top ETF Stories of December to Watch in January

    Wall Street was downbeat in December. Will January too be muted given the continuance of Fed rate hikes and rise in Covid-19 cases in China?

  • The Top 5 Weight Loss Diets for 2023—Ranked

    Out with the old, and in with the new. Get excited, because 2023 is yours for the taking. It's time to get back in touch with healthy eating habits and ditch any unhealthy ones you've picked along the way. This year is all about updating your shopping list, prepping good-for-you meals, and following through with your weight loss resolutions. Time spent in the kitchen just got a major upgrade, because we're sharing the top five weight loss diets for 2023, according to the U.S. News&World Report.W

  • 5 Most Overpriced Pizza Chains, According to Customers

    At its best, pizza conjures up images of dough spinning, red sauce splattering, and someone in a chef's hat exclaiming "that's amore!" in a thick Italian accent.But as it turns out, when pizza costs a-more, customers don't always maintain the same romantic perception. The price of everything, from food to labor, is on the rise, and major pizza chains are feeling it. They are also, unfortunately, passing those higher costs down to their customers. And while prices vary from brand to brand, there

  • Man facing several charges after opening fire at bank, ATM near University City, CMPD says

    A man is facing several charges after opening firing Tuesday morning near University City, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

  • 5 Trader Joe's Items That Just Made Its "Hall of Fame" List

    Among the vast array of beloved Trader Joe's products are several fan-favorite items that have stood the test of time.With the voting period for TJ's 14th Annual Customer Choice Awards kicking off this week, the cult-favorite grocery chain has retired five popular products from the contest due to their "revered status and consecutive wins." To celebrate their staying power, the grocer has placed the items—which have each won their respective categories at least five times—into the Trader Joe's P

  • 5 Easy Eating Changes You Can Make To Feel Better This Year

    One of the most exciting parts of the new year is the feeling of starting over with a clean slate. You can, of course, start pursuing new goals any time of the year, but there's something extra motivating about a fresh new calendar year to get started on being a "healthier you." In order to help you reach some of your goals in 2023, we asked our expert dietitians to share their tips for easy eating habit changes you can make with very little effort.If you've ever set an enormous, unattainable go

  • South Korea fines Tesla $2.2 million for exaggerating driving range of EVs

    South Korea's antitrust regulator said it would impose a 2.85 billion won ($2.2 million) fine on Tesla Inc for failing to tell its customers about the shorter driving range of its electric vehicles (EVs) in low temperatures. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) said that Tesla had exaggerated the "driving ranges of its cars on a single charge, their fuel cost-effectiveness compared to gasoline vehicles as well as the performance of its Superchargers" on its official local website since August 2019 until recently. The driving range of the U.S. EV manufacturer's cars plunge in cold weather by up to 50.5% versus how they are advertised online, the KFTC said in a statement on Tuesday.

  • Hunter Biden, Big Tech Censorship, and Afghanistan: House GOP Set for Year of Investigation

    Hunter Biden, BigTech censorship, Afghanistan, Covid origins and lockdowns: House GOP is set for year of investigation.

  • Wells Fargo Scores a Top-10 Deal Adviser Spot for First Time

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. nabbed a spot among the top 10 advisers on mergers and acquisitions last year, a first for the firm as it ramps up its investment bank under Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Foreign Minister Says ‘Deeply Impressed’ With AmericansElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsThe bank ranked eighth in 2022, more than tripling its market share from the prior year and p

  • Netflix Keeps Making Big Mistakes That Disney Avoids

    The streaming giant had a lousy year and it needs a major course correct to keep up with Disney's surging streaming services.

  • Kings' Keegan Murray named Western Conference Rookie of the Month

    The NBA announced Tuesday that Kings forward Keegan Murray has been named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for games in December.

  • Ford F-Series remains top-selling truck; new Lightning EV reportedly coming in 2025

    For the 46th consecutive year, Ford says its F-Series pick-ups will be the top selling truck in America for 2022. Though the official sales Ford data doesn’t come out until January 5th, the Dearborn-based automaker is fairly positive that the over 640,000 F-Series trucks sold will top rivals like GM, Toyota, and Stellantis’ Ram brand.

  • FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried set to appear in federal court Tuesday

    Yahoo Finance’s David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss the expectations for Sam Bankman-Fried’s arraignment hearing happening on Tuesday afternoon.

  • Stock Market Hits Resistance To Start 2023 As Apple Tumbles, Tesla Dives

    The market started 2023 with a familiar trend: pulling back after flashes of strength. Apple and Tesla sold off. Don't use bull market rules now.

  • My wife and I live ‘an average life’ in the Bay Area making $320K. Last year, we bought a house for $200K over asking — now we don’t want to live in it. Should we get professional help?

    Question: I was a victim of FOMO during the housing market craziness and bought a house for $200,000 over the asking price. Since it’s a rental property, if you sell at a loss, you may be able to write off some of the loss on the property sale for tax purposes.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Money Machines

    With this in mind, here are three stocks to buy for 2023 that are practically money machines. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) should report 2022 revenue in the ballpark of $280 billion, with its Google Search product leading the way. With those kinds of huge numbers, it's not surprising that Alphabet has amassed a ginormous cash stockpile.