US Futures Rise With Asian Shares as Selling Ebbs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Rising US equity futures pulled Asian equities higher Thursday in a sign that the four-day run of declines for the S&P 500 is primed for a snapback.

Contracts for the S&P 500 rose 0.4% while those for the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.8% as the selling pressure from hawkish signals out the Federal Reserve eased.

Equity benchmarks in Hong Kong, mainland China and South Korea all rose while Australian shares fell. European stock futures also climbed. Equities in Tokyo and Asia trading in Treasuries were closed due to a holiday in Japan.

The action followed a rocky day for Wall Street on Wednesday with the S&P 500 notching its fourth day of consecutive declines while the Nasdaq 100 narrowly avoided a loss.

New Zealand’s 10-year yield rose more than 10 basis points to levels not seen in three months. Australian yields also edged higher with the updraft helping both currencies. The dollar weakened after a Wednesday rally.

The 10-year Treasury benchmark fell four basis points Wednesday, although the decline moderated after the Fed minutes were released. The minutes showed officials expect further interest rate increases to tame inflation. They also revealed that “a few” Fed officials were open to a 50 basis-point hike in the central bank’s meeting earlier this month when it raised interest rates 25 basis points.

Investors increased expectations for the peak to the Fed’s interest rate cycle. Market pricing now implies expectations for a peak of nearly 5.4% in July. A month ago, investors had priced in a peak of 4.9% in June. An index of the dollar was flat after strengthening Wednesday.

“One of our big concerns coming into this year was the market was anticipating an event that wasn’t likely to occur, that being a dovish Fed pivot,” Danielle Poli, co-portfolio manager of the diversified income fund for Oaktree Capital Management, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “The market has woken back up a little bit in these last two weeks.”

Jobless claims data due Thursday in the US will help shine a light on the strength of the labor market, which has remained stubbornly robust through the rate-hiking cycle. Eurozone inflation data due today will also help investors outline the health of the European economy.

The Bank of Korea kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged, the first pause in rate increases in a year, as policymakers combat risks ranging from slumping exports to weakening consumption.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, Thursday

US GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

BOJ governor-nominee Kazuo Ueda appears before Japan’s lower house, Friday

US PCE deflator, personal spending, new home sales, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hits the one-year mark, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets as of 10:43 a.m. Tokyo time:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4%. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.8%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0618

The Japanese yen was little changed at 134.81 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8976 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.5% to $24,162.35

Ether rose 1.4% to $1,642.73

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 3.92% Wednesday

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 3.92%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $74.18 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,827.52 an ounce

