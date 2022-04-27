Stocks Fall as Outlook for Economic Growth Dims: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell Wednesday as mixed corporate earnings, China’s Covid struggles and the prospect of aggressive Federal Reserve monetary tightening all pointed to a deteriorating economic outlook.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Equities retreated in Japan, Australia and South Korea. U.S. equity futures wavered after the S&P 500 slid to a six-week low and the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 plumbed levels last seen in 2021.

The risk aversion bolstered sovereign bonds in Australia and New Zealand. Treasuries pared some of a sharp rally from Tuesday that was led by shorter maturities. A dollar gauge was around the highest mark in nearly two years.

The euro touched the weakest level versus the greenback since 2017 amid worries that Moscow may choke gas flows to Europe, hurting the region’s growth in the ongoing fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia will cut off supplies to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday, making good on a threat to halt flows to countries that refuse to pay for the fuel in rubles.

The energy brinkmanship and disappointment over earnings from the likes of Alphabet Inc. and Texas Instruments Inc. sowed further doubts about the outlook for markets. The mood was already fragile due to Fed tightening to quell runaway inflation and slowing activity in China as Covid lockdowns bite.

“We know that sentiment is in a terrible state right now,” Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets LLC, said on Bloomberg Television. “This is a market that’s very, very confused. There’s just a real lack of conviction in anything people want to buy at this moment in time.”

Gains in Microsoft Corp. in late trading on better-than-expected results alleviated some of the gloom.

Story continues

In China, officials said they would step up infrastructure construction after a meeting Tuesday chaired by President Xi Jinping. The announcement is the latest pledge of economic support.

Elsewhere, oil climbed to $102 a barrel and gold was steady around $1,905 an ounce. Bitcoin nursed losses at around $38,100.

What will be the 2022 peak in U.S. 10-year yields and in which quarter will it happen? And what rock or pop song best encapsulates Fed monetary policy? Get involved in this week’s MLIV Pulse survey by clicking here. Participation takes one minute and is anonymous.

Events to watch this week:

Tech earnings include Meta Platforms, Amazon, Apple

EIA oil inventory report, Wednesday

Australia CPI, Wednesday

Bank of Japan monetary policy decision, Thursday

U.S. 1Q GDP, weekly jobless claims, Thursday

ECB publishes its economic bulletin, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9:20 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 2.8%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 3.9%

Japan’s Topix index dropped 1.8%

South Korea’s Kospi index fell 1.9%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index shed 1.1%

Hang Seng futures lost 1.3% earlier

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was at $1.0641

The Japanese yen was at 127.40 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.5885 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose about two basis points to 2.75%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield declined six basis points to 3.04%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $102.55 a barrel

Gold was at $1,904.90 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.