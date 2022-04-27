Stocks Fall as Outlook for Economic Growth Dims: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell Wednesday as mixed corporate earnings, China’s Covid struggles and the prospect of aggressive Federal Reserve monetary tightening all pointed to a deteriorating economic outlook.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Russia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a Weapon
Elon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion
Ukraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names Envoy
Tech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Earnings: Markets Wrap
Equities retreated in Japan, Australia and South Korea. U.S. equity futures wavered after the S&P 500 slid to a six-week low and the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 plumbed levels last seen in 2021.
The risk aversion bolstered sovereign bonds in Australia and New Zealand. Treasuries pared some of a sharp rally from Tuesday that was led by shorter maturities. A dollar gauge was around the highest mark in nearly two years.
The euro touched the weakest level versus the greenback since 2017 amid worries that Moscow may choke gas flows to Europe, hurting the region’s growth in the ongoing fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russia will cut off supplies to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday, making good on a threat to halt flows to countries that refuse to pay for the fuel in rubles.
The energy brinkmanship and disappointment over earnings from the likes of Alphabet Inc. and Texas Instruments Inc. sowed further doubts about the outlook for markets. The mood was already fragile due to Fed tightening to quell runaway inflation and slowing activity in China as Covid lockdowns bite.
“We know that sentiment is in a terrible state right now,” Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets LLC, said on Bloomberg Television. “This is a market that’s very, very confused. There’s just a real lack of conviction in anything people want to buy at this moment in time.”
Gains in Microsoft Corp. in late trading on better-than-expected results alleviated some of the gloom.
In China, officials said they would step up infrastructure construction after a meeting Tuesday chaired by President Xi Jinping. The announcement is the latest pledge of economic support.
Elsewhere, oil climbed to $102 a barrel and gold was steady around $1,905 an ounce. Bitcoin nursed losses at around $38,100.
What will be the 2022 peak in U.S. 10-year yields and in which quarter will it happen? And what rock or pop song best encapsulates Fed monetary policy? Get involved in this week’s MLIV Pulse survey by clicking here. Participation takes one minute and is anonymous.
Events to watch this week:
Tech earnings include Meta Platforms, Amazon, Apple
EIA oil inventory report, Wednesday
Australia CPI, Wednesday
Bank of Japan monetary policy decision, Thursday
U.S. 1Q GDP, weekly jobless claims, Thursday
ECB publishes its economic bulletin, Thursday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9:20 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 2.8%
Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 3.9%
Japan’s Topix index dropped 1.8%
South Korea’s Kospi index fell 1.9%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index shed 1.1%
Hang Seng futures lost 1.3% earlier
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
The euro was at $1.0641
The Japanese yen was at 127.40 per dollar
The offshore yuan was at 6.5885 per dollar
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose about two basis points to 2.75%
Australia’s 10-year bond yield declined six basis points to 3.04%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $102.55 a barrel
Gold was at $1,904.90 an ounce
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Why Nasal Sprays Are Poised to Be the Next Weapon for Fighting Covid
Shanghai’s Lockdown Missteps Undermine Financial Hub Ambitions
Elon Musk Stakes a $44 Billion Claim on the Future of Free Speech
China’s Biggest Covid Failure Is Not Deploying an mRNA Vaccine
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.