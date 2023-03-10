Asia Stocks Decline After Bank Rout on Wall Street: Markets Wrap

Asia Stocks Decline After Bank Rout on Wall Street: Markets Wrap
Rob Verdonck and Tassia Sipahutar
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia dropped, following the sharpest decline in US equities in two weeks after a rout in bank shares on concerns that pockets of trouble in the sector could portend broader dangers.

Equities declined in Japan, South Korea and Australia and futures pointed to similar drops for Hong Kong. Finance stocks were the second-worst-performing sector in the MSCI Asia Pacific Index on Friday after banks came under fire in the US after the collapse of Silvergate Capital Corp. Silicon Valley-based lender SVB Financial Group lost 60% after taking steps to shore up its capital position, stoking concern that soaring interest rates are eroding balance sheets.

Wall Street's Favorite Trade Is Hammered in Bank Stock Meltdown

Cryptocurrencies pulled up slightly on Friday after Bitcoin on Thursday fell 8.1%, the most since November, amid Silvergate’s meltdown.

The yen slipped during early trading on Friday after gaining the most in a month on Thursday on the back of the deteriorating risk sentiment and in the lead up to Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s final policy announcement. The central bank is leaning toward monitoring the impact of recent tweaks to its stimulus program rather than making another adjustment, according to people familiar with the matter.

“We expect continued policy normalization and it is likely to come under the new Governor Ueda. The exact timing of the policy change will be difficult to predict and could be as early as the second quarter,” said Jennifer Kwan, senior investment specialist for global fixed income, currency and commodities at JPMorgan Asset Management. “We are staying underweight in Japanese bonds, in view of the potential higher yields in JGBs later this year.”

US stocks had gained early in the session Thursday after data showed weekly jobless claims had risen to 211,000 during the week ending March 4, ahead of expectations for 195,000 and marking the first time claims surpassed 200,000 since early January.

The numbers set the stage for Friday’s monthly jobs report, with even just slightly stronger-than-forecast figures expected to cement bets for a bigger hike at the March 21-22 Fed meeting. Economists project a 225,000 increase in February payrolls, about half January’s blockbuster pace, but a figure in that range would confirm the US economy continues to add jobs at a strong rate.

A softer-than expected number could soften wagers on a half-point move in March, and tilt expectations back to a quarter-point hike.

“With all the panic around the banking system, if the job report is good, that’s not good for markets,” Shana Sissel, president and chief executive officer of Banríon Capital Management, said on Bloomberg Radio. A strong job report would put the Fed “in the corner, they kind of have to stay with the policy that they’ve been communicating,” she said.

Key events this week:

  • Bank of Japan policy rate decision, Friday

  • US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment rate, monthly budget statement, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 9:17 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 1.8%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.8%

  • Japan’s Topix index fell 0.9%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.7%

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures fell 1.3%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0593

  • The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 136.32 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9719 per dollar

  • The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6588

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin was little changed at $20,232.4

  • Ether rose 0.1% to $1,434.19

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 3.88%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 3.63%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $75.51 a barrel

  • Spot gold was little changed

--With assistance from Isabelle Lee, Peyton Forte and Vildana Hajric.

