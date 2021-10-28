Asian Stocks Slip; Bond Curves Flag Growth Fears: Markets Wrap

Asian Stocks Slip; Bond Curves Flag Growth Fears: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks fell Thursday amid concerns that the recovery from the pandemic will slow as elevated inflation forces tighter monetary policy. A gauge of the dollar was steady.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares slipped in Japan and Australia and were little changed in South Korea, where Samsung Electronics Co.’s third-quarter profit exceeded estimates. U.S. futures rose after the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 touched an intraday record and the S&P 500 dipped but stayed in sight of all-time highs.

Ten-year and 30-year U.S. Treasuries held a rally. Sovereign-yield curves have continued to flatten this week, adding to signs of growth concerns as price pressures stoked by an energy crunch and supply-chain snarls push central banks toward paring accommodation.

Commodities including aluminum, iron ore and crude oil dropped. In China, officials plan to cap a key coal price. Risks from the nation’s property-market slowdown and crackdown on private enterprise are in focus too.

Global stocks remain close to all-time peaks, supported by robust corporate earnings so far. The risk is sentiment could weaken if investors lose confidence in the ability of policy makers to contain inflation while nurturing the economic rebound. The resilience of the Nasdaq 100 overnight and tumble in U.S. small-cap shares hinted at doubts about the reopening trade.

There seems to be “less confidence that the Fed will be able to thread the needle and neither end up behind the curve with its taper timeline/gradual hikes nor ahead of the curve if it reacts too quickly,” Jonathan Cohn, head of rates trading strategy at Credit Suisse, wrote in a note.

Investors are awaiting the European Central Bank policy meeting as well as a report later Thursday on U.S. economic growth, which is likely to show a cooling recovery.

Meanwhile, the White House is stepping up pressure on congressional Democrats to finalize a framework for President Joe Biden’s tax-and-spending plan of as much as $2 trillion.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin retreated below $60,000, falling further back from the peak of almost $67,000 reached last week.

Here are some events to watch this week:

  • Earnings: Samsung Electronics, China Vanke, PetroChina

  • Bank of Japan monetary policy decision, briefing, Thursday

  • ECB rates decision, President Christine Lagarde briefing, Thursday

  • U.S. GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

  • G-20 joint finance and health ministers meeting ahead of the weekend leaders’ summit, Friday

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9:14 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures increased 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

  • Japan’s Topix index fell 1.2%

  • South Korea’s Kospi added 0.1%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index shed 0.2%

Currencies

  • The Japanese yen was at 113.83 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3967 per dollar

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was at $1.1595

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at about 1.54%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield was at 1.83%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $82.01 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,796.08 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Lloyd's of London ups climate pledge, to push members on net zero

    Lloyd's of London said on Thursday it would join peers in scaling up efforts to cut carbon emissions and push members of the commercial insurance market to do the same, days before international climate talks get underway in Scotland. Lloyd's has long been seen as a laggard on climate action, leaving decisions on whether to underwrite activities in a range of heavy-emitting sectors to its 100-odd syndicate members amid sharp criticism from activists. As pressure builds on financial companies to act on climate, Lloyd's said it had joined the United Nations-convened Net Zero Insurance Alliance (NZIA), a body aiming to reduce the sector's emissions and help cap global warming.

  • Stock Market Slowdown for Rest of 2021 Seen by Nuveen’s Malik

    (Bloomberg) -- Nuveen’s Saira Malik sees the end of the latest rally approaching, but says there are still bargains for a stock picker.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over China“Markets are going to become more challenged going forward. We have a couple of rate hikes priced in,” the firm’s chief investment officer for global equities said on Bloomb

  • The Big Reason SunPower Stock Is Surging Today

    With SunPower shares also languishing this year, today's big event was the perfect incentive for investors to jump into the stock. SunPower shares were up 8.5% at 11:10 a.m. EDT after popping 11.7% in early-morning trading. After market close Tuesday, Enphase Energy released a stunner of a third-quarter earnings report: Its revenue nearly doubled year over year to hit a record quarterly high of $351.5 million, driven by strong demand for microinverters and a 51% jump in its storage systems shipment.

  • Do Stanley Black & Decker's (NYSE:SWK) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • Market recap: Wednesday, Oct. 27

    Shawn Cruz, TD Ameritrade Senior Market Strategist, and Simona Mocuta, State Street Global Advisors Chief Economist, break down the day of trading.&nbsp;

  • Evergrande crisis: a third of China's developers may face pressure with US$84 billion in debt maturing by end of 2022, S&P warns

    A third of China's property developers could see their liquidity "acutely strained" in the worst case scenario as weaker sentiment and new government regulations weigh on their funding sources, with a "real" risk of default as some US$84 billion in debt is set to mature by the end of next year, according to S&P Global Ratings. The credit rating company said that more than half of its rated portfolio of Chinese property developers are "most at risk" under such a scenario as their bonds are rated

  • Zoom CEO describes pandemic-era use cases that 'surprised us most'

    Video conferencing during the pandemic has allowed for communicating in ways many may not have imagined, including the CEO of Zoom (ZM).

  • What U.S.-China tension means for fighting climate change

    The rest of the world may suffer the consequences if the U.S. and China don't work together on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

  • It’s BITO vs. GBTC vs. BTC as Bitcoin ETF Wars Heat Up

    Grayscale, sponsor of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the world's largest cryptocurrency fund, reiterated its confidence that a “spot ETF” will eventually win approval, even as some analysts argue that market signals suggest otherwise.

  • Women Were Scared of Working at Blackstone, Schwarzman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. had trouble recruiting women until it asked why the prospect of joining the firm was turning them away, co-founder Stephen Schwarzman said at Saudi Arabia’s flagship investment conference.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Fizzles Again; Ford Signals Earnings Breakout

    Stocks closed at lows again Wednesday, despite big gains from Microsoft and Google. Ford jumped late on earnings.

  • Princess Mako Gave Up Her Title for Kei Komuro: Their Love Story, in Their Own Words

    Mako, former Princess of Japan, and Kei Komuro have remained loyal to each other throughout the controversy caused by their decision to marry

  • Companies to U.S. shipping regulator: enough probes, start enforcing

    A U.S. trade group representing companies selling luggage, backpacks and other travel products has written President Joe Biden asking that regulations on shipping and other fees be strictly enforced to help bring down the cost of shipping. The Travel Goods Association, whose companies do some $1 billion in U.S. sales annually, asked for "immediate action – aggressive enforcement, leadership to bring the full gamut (of) stakeholders to the table, provide immediate relief, and more." They said shipping costs are now eight to 10 times higher than what they paid last fall and that they "are now witnessing rates that exceed the value of product being shipped within the container."

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs I'm Going to Hold Forever

    The S&P 500 index is one of the best representations of the stock market as a whole. This can reduce your risk, because although the stock market does experience short-term volatility, it's historically always recovered from downturns to earn positive returns over time. Since its inception in 2010, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has earned an average return of more than 15% per year.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open higher ahead of GDP, jobless claims

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Wednesday evening after a mixed day in markets, with the major equity indexes pulling back from record levels. Traders looked ahead to more earnings and economic reports on Thursday.

  • This 8.4%-Yielding Dividend Stock Just Added a Huge Fuel Source

    The high-yield energy stock is combining with a rival to significantly increase its scale and cash flow.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Shiba Inu Jumps 70% to Surpass Market Value of Robinhood – Where It’s Not (Yet) Listed

    SHIB, the “dogecoin killer,” suddenly has a market cap of more than $33 billion; HOOD’s is $29 billion.