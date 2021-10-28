Asian Stocks Slip; Bond Curves Flag Growth Fears: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks fell Thursday amid concerns that the recovery from the pandemic will slow as elevated inflation forces tighter monetary policy. A gauge of the dollar was steady.

Shares slipped in Japan and Australia and were little changed in South Korea, where Samsung Electronics Co.’s third-quarter profit exceeded estimates. U.S. futures rose after the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 touched an intraday record and the S&P 500 dipped but stayed in sight of all-time highs.

Ten-year and 30-year U.S. Treasuries held a rally. Sovereign-yield curves have continued to flatten this week, adding to signs of growth concerns as price pressures stoked by an energy crunch and supply-chain snarls push central banks toward paring accommodation.

Commodities including aluminum, iron ore and crude oil dropped. In China, officials plan to cap a key coal price. Risks from the nation’s property-market slowdown and crackdown on private enterprise are in focus too.

Global stocks remain close to all-time peaks, supported by robust corporate earnings so far. The risk is sentiment could weaken if investors lose confidence in the ability of policy makers to contain inflation while nurturing the economic rebound. The resilience of the Nasdaq 100 overnight and tumble in U.S. small-cap shares hinted at doubts about the reopening trade.

There seems to be “less confidence that the Fed will be able to thread the needle and neither end up behind the curve with its taper timeline/gradual hikes nor ahead of the curve if it reacts too quickly,” Jonathan Cohn, head of rates trading strategy at Credit Suisse, wrote in a note.

Investors are awaiting the European Central Bank policy meeting as well as a report later Thursday on U.S. economic growth, which is likely to show a cooling recovery.

Meanwhile, the White House is stepping up pressure on congressional Democrats to finalize a framework for President Joe Biden’s tax-and-spending plan of as much as $2 trillion.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin retreated below $60,000, falling further back from the peak of almost $67,000 reached last week.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Earnings: Samsung Electronics, China Vanke, PetroChina

Bank of Japan monetary policy decision, briefing, Thursday

ECB rates decision, President Christine Lagarde briefing, Thursday

U.S. GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

G-20 joint finance and health ministers meeting ahead of the weekend leaders’ summit, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9:14 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%

Nasdaq 100 futures increased 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

Japan’s Topix index fell 1.2%

South Korea’s Kospi added 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index shed 0.2%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 113.83 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3967 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was at $1.1595

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at about 1.54%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield was at 1.83%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $82.01 a barrel

Gold was at $1,796.08 an ounce

