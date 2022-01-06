Asia Stocks Decline as Tech Rout Deepens on Fed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia opened weaker after a selloff in U.S. technology shares and Treasuries accelerated once Federal Reserve minutes signaled interest-rate hikes may be more aggressive than many had expected.

Equities retreated in Japan, Australia and South Korea, though declines were more restrained than in the U.S. U.S. contracts fluctuated after the Nasdaq 100 tumbled the most since March as rising Treasury yields added to concerns over growth and profitability. The S&P 500 retreated as traders increased bets U.S. rates will increase at least three times this year.

The yield on the U.S. 10-year note was steady after climbing to 1.71%, a level not seen since April. Overnight swaps markets moved to price in an 80% chance of a 25 basis-point hike at the Fed’s meeting in March. The dollar was little changed.

Chinese companies listed in the U.S. extended their decline after Tencent Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in an online gaming company, triggering concerns of similar action at other firms amid Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on the sector. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index -- which tracks Chinese firms listed in the U.S. that conduct a majority of their business in China -- retreated for a fourth straight day.

Investors are focusing on tightening monetary policy as concerns persist about the omicron variant’s threat to global growth and company earnings. Fed officials said a strengthening economy and higher inflation could lead to earlier and faster rate increases than expected, with some also favoring moves to shrink the balance sheet soon after.

“We are prepping people for volatility,” Carol Schleif, BMO Family Office deputy chief investment officer said on Bloomberg Television. “You had another record double-digit year and yet investors’ mood is pretty dour. We definitely think the readjustment of the volatility will increase this year because there is a lot to be dealt with. You do have a leveling off of some things, improvement in some things and people are going to be watching both the Fed and company earnings.”

Meanwhile, restrictions are coming back in some places in the face of omicron. Hong Kong reimposed social curbs and halted flights from eight countries, and U.S. school closings are accelerating as case counts soar.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin tumbled to below $44,000, the lowest since its early-December weekend flash crash. Other cryptocurrencies also declined. Oil fell for the first time in four days. The Korean won fell to the lowest since July 2020.

What to watch this week:

Fed’s Bullard discusses the U.S. economy and monetary policy in an event on Thursday

Fed’s Daly discusses monetary policy on a panel Friday

ECB’s Schnabel speaks on a panel Saturday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 3.1%

Topix index fell 0.6%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.9%

Kospi index lost 0.8%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was little changed at 116.10 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3757 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was at $1.1310

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 1.70%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose five basis points to 1.83%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $77.11 a barrel

Gold was at $1,810.70

