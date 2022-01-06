Asia Stocks Decline as Tech Rout Deepens on Fed: Markets Wrap

Asia Stocks Decline as Tech Rout Deepens on Fed: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia opened weaker after a selloff in U.S. technology shares and Treasuries accelerated once Federal Reserve minutes signaled interest-rate hikes may be more aggressive than many had expected.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Equities retreated in Japan, Australia and South Korea, though declines were more restrained than in the U.S. U.S. contracts fluctuated after the Nasdaq 100 tumbled the most since March as rising Treasury yields added to concerns over growth and profitability. The S&P 500 retreated as traders increased bets U.S. rates will increase at least three times this year.

The yield on the U.S. 10-year note was steady after climbing to 1.71%, a level not seen since April. Overnight swaps markets moved to price in an 80% chance of a 25 basis-point hike at the Fed’s meeting in March. The dollar was little changed.

Chinese companies listed in the U.S. extended their decline after Tencent Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in an online gaming company, triggering concerns of similar action at other firms amid Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on the sector. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index -- which tracks Chinese firms listed in the U.S. that conduct a majority of their business in China -- retreated for a fourth straight day.

Investors are focusing on tightening monetary policy as concerns persist about the omicron variant’s threat to global growth and company earnings. Fed officials said a strengthening economy and higher inflation could lead to earlier and faster rate increases than expected, with some also favoring moves to shrink the balance sheet soon after.

“We are prepping people for volatility,” Carol Schleif, BMO Family Office deputy chief investment officer said on Bloomberg Television. “You had another record double-digit year and yet investors’ mood is pretty dour. We definitely think the readjustment of the volatility will increase this year because there is a lot to be dealt with. You do have a leveling off of some things, improvement in some things and people are going to be watching both the Fed and company earnings.”

Meanwhile, restrictions are coming back in some places in the face of omicron. Hong Kong reimposed social curbs and halted flights from eight countries, and U.S. school closings are accelerating as case counts soar.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin tumbled to below $44,000, the lowest since its early-December weekend flash crash. Other cryptocurrencies also declined. Oil fell for the first time in four days. The Korean won fell to the lowest since July 2020.

What to watch this week:

  • Fed’s Bullard discusses the U.S. economy and monetary policy in an event on Thursday

  • Fed’s Daly discusses monetary policy on a panel Friday

  • ECB’s Schnabel speaks on a panel Saturday

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 3.1%

  • Topix index fell 0.6%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.9%

  • Kospi index lost 0.8%

Currencies

  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 116.10 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3757 per dollar

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was at $1.1310

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 1.70%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose five basis points to 1.83%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $77.11 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,810.70

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Toshiba shareholder calls for extraordinary meeting to vote on break-up plan

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toshiba Corp's second-largest investor called on Thursday for an extraordinary shareholder meeting for a vote to force the Japanese company to get two-thirds support before continuing with a controversial plan to split in three. The proposal by Singapore-based hedge fund 3D Investment Partners marks the latest in a long and acrimonious battle between the once-mighty Japanese conglomerate and a number of its foreign shareholders, many of them activist funds. It also called for Toshiba to continue with its strategic review.

  • Argentina Says IMF Economic Plan Would Derail Its Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman said the economic plan proposed by the International Monetary Fund as part of a $40 billion debt renegotiation would derail the country’s recovery. Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gy

  • Why Rivian Stock Tumbled in December and Continues to Fall

    After a stunning debut on the Nasdaq Stock Market on Nov. 10, 2021, that saw Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) leap past $100 billion in market capitalization within the first two trading days, the electric vehicle (EV) stock soon ran out of gas and ended the month of December down 13.4%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Rivian's first earnings report as a public company left much to be desired. Ford Motor Company, for example, which bought $500 million in the electric truck start-up in 2019 as part of a strategic partnership, decided to abandon plans to co-develop an electric truck with Rivian.

  • Chicago teachers refuse in-person teaching

    Chicago schools have canceled classes after the teachers union voted to switch to remote learning due to record COVID-19 levels. (Jan. 5)

  • Chicago Teachers Clash With Biden’s Push to Keep Schools Open

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chicago Teachers Union’s move to halt in-person instruction amid surging Covid cases has not only escalated its clash with city officials but has put it at odds with the White House.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms

  • Here’s what stock and bond market strategists say after Fed minutes point to the end of easy money

    The stock market sees its decline deepen Wednesday after the Fed's mid-December meeting minutes implies a much more aggressive plan of policy tightening

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow notches another record close as S&P 500, Nasdaq lose steam

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average set another closing record on Tuesday after upbeat economic data powered the index forward as investors bet on a strong recovery. Tech stocks faltered to drag the Nasdaq down 1.3%, and the S&P 500 was mostly unchanged.

  • Why the bull market will stay alive in 2022 — plus 8 cheap stocks for your money now

    To find solid independent market analysis and investment ideas, I like to regularly consult those unsung market heroes — stock newsletter writers. Value may outperform growth, where popular tech and electric vehicle names still seem overvalued. Stock market outlook: The rolling U.S. market corrections last year made a lot of investors worried about inflation and Fed policy, and those concerns linger.

  • Small businesses growing more optimistic, survey finds

    Inflation, labor shortages and supply chain issues are undermining the economy, but midsize and small businesses are still hopeful about the new year.The big picture: 83% of midsize businesses and 71% of small businesses “are optimistic about their own performance in 2022,” according to JPMorgan Chase’s 2022 Business Leaders Outlook Survey out today. That’s up from 77% and 63% at the dawn of 2021, respectively.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.To compete

  • Chip Execs Say There’s No Short-Term Fix for Supply Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- For chip buyers ranging from computer gamers to automakers, there’s no near-term fix on the way for shortages that have caused higher prices and production delays, semiconductor executives said. Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Ba

  • Bitcoin is for speculators right now: bond king Jeffrey Gundlach

    DoubleLine founder Jeffrey Gundlach shares his latest thinking on bitcoin and cryptocurrencies with Yahoo Finance.

  • Chip Stocks Tumbled on Fed Minutes. Intel Was an Exception.

    Semiconductor stocks turned even lower after the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting minutes were more hawkish than expected.

  • Europe’s Energy Crisis Is a Warning Sign for the U.S., Citi’s Morse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The energy crisis roiling markets in Europe is a preview of what the U.S. will face over the next 10 years as it shifts to cleaner power sources, according to Ed Morse, Citigroup’s global head of commodities research.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapHong Kong Sc

  • Dow Jones Futures: Hawkish Fed Stuns Wall Street; Tesla, Microsoft, Google Break Key Levels

    The stock market rally sold off after a hawkish Fed signaled faster tightening. Tesla and Microsoft are showing strain.

  • Intel Joins the Dogs of the Dow. Why These Stocks Could Be a Good Strategy This Year.

    Intel will join the Dogs of the Dow for 2022, replacing Cisco Systems in the only change to the well-followed income and value investing strategy. Many investors hold the yield-oriented Dogs and rebalance their portfolios of 10 stocks at the end of each year. The Dogs are also a contrarian strategy and give investors exposure to financially strong companies that often are unloved by investors.

  • FOMC Minutes Suggest More Stock-Market Turmoil Could Lie Ahead

    The Federal Reserve's balance sheet isn't the only thing likely to shrink as the central bank drains liquidity from the market. Consider the tumble in growth stocks, bond funds, and home builders' shares.

  • Omicron Pushes Wall Street Toward Work-From-Home Future

    Banks such as JPMorgan and Goldman drew staff back into the office last year, but Covid-19’s resurgence is forcing them to bend to employees’ desire to work from a distance.

  • Don't expect 'old school' inflation anytime soon: DoubleLine's Jeff Sherman

    High levels of inflation are here to stay, says DoubleLine's co-chief investment officer Jeff Sherman.

  • Industry reacts as regulators signal scrutiny of buy-now-pay-later plans is coming

    Buy-now-pay-later might look great on paper: break a purchase into smaller, sometimes interest-free chunks. But the space is attracting scrutiny from regulators. Shazia Virji, general manager of credit services at Credit Sesame, explains.

  • Bond king Jeffrey Gundlach: The yield curve may be sending a recessionary signal

    DoubleLine founder Jeffrey Gundlach is concerned about the path of the U.S. economy.