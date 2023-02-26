Asia Stocks to Fall as Traders Reprice Rates Path: Markets Wrap

Richard Henderson
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asia shares are set to fall after heavy selling on Wall Street late last week as investors ratcheted up forecasts for US interest rates following hot inflation data.

Equities fell in Australia and futures contracts for benchmarks in Japan and Hong Kong dropped after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 declined more than 1% Friday, dragging the two US indexes each to their worst week since December. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon index of Chinese companies fell 3.9% Friday in another sign of likely selling pressure in Asia Monday.

The retreat from risk assets was triggered by an unexpected acceleration of the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation gauge, which prompted a swift repricing of interest rate forecasts. Market pricing now reflects US rates to peak at 5.4% this year, compared to a expectations held just a month ago of rates to peak at less than 5%.

Yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped seven basis points while the two-year rose 12 basis points, helping the dollar strengthen. An index of the greenback rose 0.7% Friday and the currency remained broadly aloft in muted Asian trading early Monday.

The Australian 10-year yield also rose seven basis points in Monday trading while the New Zealand 10-year yield climbed three basis points and was near the highest level since November.

The yen inched higher against the dollar after a sharp fall on Friday. Bank of Japan Governor nominee Kazuo Ueda will speak again in the Japanese parliament Monday. Inflation data released last week showed prices in the nation were rising at the fastest pace in four decades, placing pressure on the central bank to reassess its loose policy settings.

Data due later in the day will provided extra context for the global economic outlook. Eurozone economic and consumer confidence is due, along with durable goods data from the the US.

“It seems premature to call a turnaround in risk this week,” Chris Weston, head of research for Pepperstone Group Ltd., in a Monday note. “The clouds of uncertainty remain with us – the market’s consensus view that inflation would head lower through the year has clearly been challenged.”

On the geopolitical front, the US will impose a 200% tariff on all imports of Russian-made aluminum, as well as aluminum products made with metal smelted or cast in the country, in a move that could ripple through global manufacturing supply chains.

Late last week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned China and other nations against providing material support to Russia, saying any such actions would amount to an evasion of sanctions and would “provoke very serious consequences.”

Key events this week:

  • Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Monday

  • US durable goods, Monday

  • US wholesale inventories, Conf. Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

  • China manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, Caixin manufacturing PMI, Wednesday

  • Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, Wednesday

  • US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Wednesday

  • Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Thursday

  • US initial jobless claims, Thursday

  • Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:23 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Friday

  • Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.7% Friday

  • Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.1%

  • Hang Seng futures fell 1.3%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.8%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7% Friday

  • The euro was little changed at $1.0553

  • The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 136.31 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9821 per dollar

  • The Australian dollar rose 0.1% to $0.6734

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $23,522.13

  • Ether fell 0.1% to $1,640.41

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 3.94% Friday

  • Australia’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 3.89%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $76.69 a barrel

  • Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,811.04 an ounce on Friday

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

