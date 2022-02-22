Asia stocks fall as Ukraine-Russia tensions climb

·2 min read
A pedestrian wearing a mask walks by an electronic board showing share prices in Tokyo.
A pedestrian wearing a mask walks by an electronic board showing share prices in Tokyo.

Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday on fears that escalating Ukraine-Russia tensions will impede economic recovery.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell almost 2%, while the Kospi in South Korea lost 1.4% in early trading.

There are concerns that rising tensions in Eastern Europe will cause oil prices to rise and worsen the supply chain disruptions businesses face.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised Ukraine's breakaway rebel-held regions as independent states.

The self-declared People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk are home to Russia-backed rebels who have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014.

Russia's move effectively ends peace talks in the region, which has been under a tenuous ceasefire for years.

The jitters among investors come as the global economy is still recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 retreated 1.5%. That of the Dow Jones index fell 1.3%, while Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures gave up 2.2%.

Europe saw broader losses on Monday with Germany's Dax index and France's Cac 40 closing over 2% lower.

Tina Teng, a market analyst at CMC Markets, said "Risk-off sentiment led the broader market losses as the geopolitical tensions are at a boiling point".

"The three US index futures erased early gains and closed lower, pointing to a lower open in the US stocks on Tuesday," she added.

The risk of war is at the forefront of investors' minds, said Song Seng Wun, a Singapore-based economist at CIMB Private Banking.

He said markets were a "deep sea of red as the Ukraine crisis worsens".

"There are fears that freight and shipping costs that are already at elevated levels will climb higher because of demand-supply disruptions," he told the BBC.

Oil prices climbed above $95 ($70) per barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international benchmark, reached $95.39 in Asian trading.

The West Texas Intermediate contract jumped over 3% to almost $94 a barrel.

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Zelensky says Ukraine is 'not afraid' and 'will not concede anything to anyone'

    Zelensky says Ukraine is 'not afraid' and 'will not concede anything to anyone'

  • Biden interviews with Supreme Court candidates have begun

    The president previously said he has narrowed his list down to four choices. He is expected to announce a nominee by the end of February.

  • Biden orders sanctions on Russia-backed separatist regions of eastern Ukraine after Putin recognized them as independent states

    The sanctions came in response to Putin recognizing Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states and ordering troops into the regions.

  • National Guard fills in as nursing assistants amid healthcare worker shortage

    Roughly with about one in five healthcare workers in the U.S. have quit since February 2020, according to a poll published in October. Now, National Guard troops are being trained in nursing to help combat the shortage.

  • European stock markets crash as Biden and Putin agree to Ukraine summit

    European stocks closed in the red as investors keep their focus on the intensifying situation in Ukraine.

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Whispir Limited (ASX:WSP)?

    The big shareholder groups in Whispir Limited ( ASX:WSP ) have power over the company. Large companies usually have...

  • In 'frightening time' Ukrainian Americans rally for support, solidarity in Warren

    More than 300 Michiganders with ties to the Ukrainian American community gathered at the Ukrainian Cultural Center on Sunday.

  • What Russia’s latest move means for diplomacy in Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin made the decision to recognize separatist regions of Ukraine on Monday. A panel of ABC News journalists explain what that means for the two countries.

  • Oil and Gas prices effective Feb. 21, 2021

    Oklahoma oil prices and drilling report for Feb. 21, 2021

  • Stocks Drop, Treasuries Climb on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks declined Tuesday on intensifying tension between the West and Russia over Ukraine, a standoff that’s bolstering oil prices and leading investors to seek the relative safety of bonds.Most Read from BloombergUNSC to Hold Emergency Meeting On Russia’s Move: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesPonzi Schemer Bernie Ma

  • AP Debrief: US, NATO react to Putin's decrees

    Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces Monday to “maintain peace” in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine in a further escalation of tensions. AP State Department Matthew Lee explains how this will affect diplomacy. (Feb. 21)

  • UN security council to hold emergency meeting at request of Ukraine

    At the request of Ukraine, the U.S. and six other countries, the U.N. Security Council will hold an emergency meeting in New York on Monday evening after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to separatist regions of Ukraine.The Associated Press reported it is unclear if the meeting is open or closed. Citing a letter, AP reported that Ukrainian U.N. Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said officials were calling for the meeting amid...

  • Gold rallies to highs not seen in more than a year as Russia’s Putin orders forces to breakaway regions in Ukraine

    Gold jumps toward highs not seen in more than a year on Monday evening, as Russian President Vladimir Putin orders troop deployments to pro-Moscow, breakaway regions of Ukraine.

  • Protester drives at New Zealand police as cordon tightens

    One protester drove a car toward a New Zealand police line, narrowly avoiding colliding with officers, while other protesters sprayed officers with a stinging substance, police said Tuesday, as they tightened a cordon around a convoy that has been camped outside Parliament for two weeks. The clashes in the capital of Wellington came a day after police reported that some of the protesters had thrown human feces at them. Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers told reporters the actions of some of the protesters, who oppose coronavirus vaccine mandates, were unacceptable and would be dealt with forcefully.

  • ‘Extreme fear’: Bitcoin continues bear run, while Solana is up

    Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, continues to tank along with other cryptocurrencies in the global market, with investor sentiment at “extreme fear” at Bitcoin’s Fear and Greed Index. See related article: Bitcoin leads market-wide downturn as Russia fears rise Fast facts Bitcoin is currently down by almost 2% to trade at US$39,185. Bitcoin’s […]

  • Even the Trumpiest Senators Don’t Feel Safe in GOP Primaries

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyThe choice in North Dakota’s U.S. Senate race, according to one of the candidates, is a simple binary: a bowl of oatmeal, or an egg-avocado breakfast platter.That metaphor was recently posted on Facebook, in meme form, by Rick Becker, a Republican state lawmaker who just launched a primary campaign to unseat Republican incumbent Sen. John Hoeven.Neither of their names are referenced. But the suggestion is clear: Becker—a fire-breathin

  • Oil rises and natural gas surges 8% as Russia orders troops to Ukraine

    Energy prices, notably natural gas and crude, climb, amid the threat of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

  • China Tells Banks, State Firms to Report Exposure to Jack Ma’s Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities told the nation’s biggest state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co., renewing scrutiny of billionaire Jack Ma’s financial empire, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUNSC to Hold Emergency Meeting On Russia’s Move: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid Tensi

  • European stocks and U.S. equity futures slide as Kremlin says U.S-Russia summit not a done deal

    Optimism returned for Monday, with U.S. futures also gaining as investors welcomed news of a potential meeting this week between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Australia plane had 'right' to watch China navy vessel in its waters -PM Morrison

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said an Australian surveillance plane was doing its job when it was "put under threat" with a laser from a Chinese navy ship, rejecting Beijing's assertion the plane came too close. The P-8A Poseidon - a maritime patrol aircraft - detected a laser emanating from a People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessel last Thursday, and Australia released photographs of two Chinese vessels sailing close to its north coast. "Our surveillance planes have every right to be in our exclusive economic zone and keeping a close eye on what people are up to," Morrison told reporters on Tuesday.