Asia Stocks to Gain on Vaccine Boost; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to rise Tuesday after a boost to the U.S. vaccination drive allayed some concerns over the delta strain’s impact, lifting U.S. shares. The dollar held a drop and oil steadied after surging.

Futures rose in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. U.S. contracts climbed after Wall Street extended a rebound on full approval for the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE shot, which raises the prospect of more vaccine mandates to underpin economic reopening. The Nasdaq 100 reached a record.

Commodities held a surge -- including oil’s biggest jump in nine months overnight in New York -- in a return of the reflation trade linked to the recovery from the pandemic. Treasuries were steady ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium.

In China, the central bank in a statement called for more credit support for the real economy, especially smaller companies. Separately, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has began issuing new disclosure requirements to Chinese companies seeking to go public in New York, according to a report.

Markets are in a more optimistic mood compared with the doubts over the pace of the recovery that were prevalent last week. Traders are awaiting Jackson Hole from Thursday for clues on how and when the Federal Reserve plans to scale back stimulus. Risks from the delta variant have raised questions about whether officials will hold off from signaling a taper timeline.

“The feeling is Fed chair Jay Powell will err on the side of caution at this week’s Jackson Hole symposium and fail to offer advance notice of tapering its asset purchase program,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Financial Pty, wrote in a note. He added some traders may have felt that “now is the time to wade into a bit of cyclicality.”

The latest U.S. data were mixed: July home sales came in higher than expected while growth at U.S. services and factories slowed to an eight-month low. Traders are also monitoring President Joe Biden’s $4.1 trillion economic agenda, with key votes due in the House of Representatives.

Story continues

Elsewhere, gold was around the highest in more than two weeks and Bitcoin traded at about $50,000.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Bank of Korea policy decision; briefing by Governor Lee Ju-yeol ThursdayFed officials attend the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium from Thursday through SaturdayU.S. GDP, initial jobless claims ThursdayJuly U.S. personal income and spending data Friday. Investors will scrutinize the personal consumption expenditures price index, an inflation measure closely watched by the Fed.

For more market analysis read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 contracts rose 0.2% as of 8:44 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5%Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.4%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures added 0.1%Hang Seng Index futures gained 1% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen traded at 109.67 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4781 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat after falling 0.5%The euro was at $1.1745

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.25%Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose one basis point to 1.10%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $65.67 a barrelGold was at $1,805.57 an ounce

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.