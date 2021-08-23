Asia Stocks to Gain on Vaccine Boost; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

Andreea Papuc
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to rise Tuesday after a boost to the U.S. vaccination drive allayed some concerns over the delta strain’s impact, lifting U.S. shares. The dollar held a drop and oil steadied after surging.

Futures rose in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. U.S. contracts climbed after Wall Street extended a rebound on full approval for the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE shot, which raises the prospect of more vaccine mandates to underpin economic reopening. The Nasdaq 100 reached a record.

Commodities held a surge -- including oil’s biggest jump in nine months overnight in New York -- in a return of the reflation trade linked to the recovery from the pandemic. Treasuries were steady ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium.

In China, the central bank in a statement called for more credit support for the real economy, especially smaller companies. Separately, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has began issuing new disclosure requirements to Chinese companies seeking to go public in New York, according to a report.

Markets are in a more optimistic mood compared with the doubts over the pace of the recovery that were prevalent last week. Traders are awaiting Jackson Hole from Thursday for clues on how and when the Federal Reserve plans to scale back stimulus. Risks from the delta variant have raised questions about whether officials will hold off from signaling a taper timeline.

“The feeling is Fed chair Jay Powell will err on the side of caution at this week’s Jackson Hole symposium and fail to offer advance notice of tapering its asset purchase program,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Financial Pty, wrote in a note. He added some traders may have felt that “now is the time to wade into a bit of cyclicality.”

The latest U.S. data were mixed: July home sales came in higher than expected while growth at U.S. services and factories slowed to an eight-month low. Traders are also monitoring President Joe Biden’s $4.1 trillion economic agenda, with key votes due in the House of Representatives.

Elsewhere, gold was around the highest in more than two weeks and Bitcoin traded at about $50,000.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Bank of Korea policy decision; briefing by Governor Lee Ju-yeol ThursdayFed officials attend the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium from Thursday through SaturdayU.S. GDP, initial jobless claims ThursdayJuly U.S. personal income and spending data Friday. Investors will scrutinize the personal consumption expenditures price index, an inflation measure closely watched by the Fed.

For more market analysis read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 contracts rose 0.2% as of 8:44 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5%Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.4%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures added 0.1%Hang Seng Index futures gained 1% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen traded at 109.67 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4781 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat after falling 0.5%The euro was at $1.1745

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.25%Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose one basis point to 1.10%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $65.67 a barrelGold was at $1,805.57 an ounce

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Growth in French business activity eased in August -PMI

    Data compiler IHS Markit said its preliminary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for France's dominant services sector fell to 56.4 points in August from 56.8 in July -- below a forecast for an August reading of 57.0 points. Problems with global shipping and transport have resulted in supply chain issues for many companies around the world. "Another strong month of growth across France was signalled by the flash PMI figure for August," said IHS Markit senior economist Joe Hayes.

  • India court gives police three weeks to conclude Paytm ownership probe

    An Indian court on Monday has given police three weeks to conclude an investigation into claims from a former Paytm director who said he co-founded the digital payment platform but did not receive shares owed. Ashok Kumar Saxena, 71, in legal documents said he invested $27,500 two decades ago in Paytm parent One97 Communications but was never allotted any stock, Reuters reported this month https://reut.rs/3j746WJ. Paytm has said the claim amounts to harassment and cited it under "criminal proceedings" in the prospectus for its proposed $2.2 billion initial public offering (IPO).

  • Can a reformed midlife party girl really have fun at an alcohol-free festival?

    What does it say about my – and a good majority of our nation’s – habits, that I feel the need to insist that the alcohol-free festival I attended at the weekend wasn’t boring?

  • U.S. Stocks Rise Amid Recovery Bets, FDA Approval: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities rose Monday as the Covid-19 immunization drive was bolstered by U.S. regulators granting full approval for the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE.The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rebounded from lows last week as the approval could lead to more vaccine mandates amid a surge in delta variant cases that has threatened the momentum of the global economic recovery. Mixed U.S. data Monday showed July home sales coming in higher than expected while growth at U.S. service

  • US STOCKS-Wall St gains, Nasdaq notches record closing high on full vaccine approval

    Wall Street rallied on Monday, and the Nasdaq reached an all-time closing high as sentiment was boosted by full FDA approval of a COVID-19 vaccine and market participants looked ahead to the Jackson Hole Symposium expected to convene later this week. "This has been the script all along," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE in a move that could accelerate inoculations in the United States.

  • India antitrust body fines Maruti Suzuki $27 million over dealer discount policy

    India's antitrust regulator has fined Maruti Suzuki, the country's biggest carmaker, 2 billion rupees ($27 million) for anti-competitive practices related to how it forced dealers to discount cars, the watchdog said in an order on Monday. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in 2019 started looking into allegations that Maruti forces its dealers to limit the discounts they offer, effectively stifling competition among them and harming consumers who could have benefited from lower prices if dealers operated freely. In an order, issued after an investigation that began in July 2019, the CCI asked Maruti to "cease and desist" from indulging in such practices and asked the company to deposit the fine within 60 days.

  • Six Reasons Why Ethereum Has Intrinsic Value

    Ether is no longer following bitcoin's price fluctuations as closely as it once did, and it is starting to be driven by its own catalysts.

  • IBD 50 Stock To Watch Deckers Up 52% This Year, At A New Buy Point

    IBD 50 Stock To Watch Deckers has averaged better than 44% growth over the past five years. Now it has a new buy point.

  • AirPods Pro are back at Amazon’s lowest price – but it looks like they might sell out

    Everyone knows that Apple’s various AirPods models are the most popular headphones on the planet right now. With that in mind, and with the knowledge that Amazon is the top online retailer in the country, it doesn’t take a crystal ball to foresee sell-outs. And that’s especially true anytime Amazon has AirPods available at discounted … The post AirPods Pro are back at Amazon’s lowest price – but it looks like they might sell out appeared first on BGR.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Pixelworks (PXLW) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to for Pixelworks (PXLW) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • COVID Delta fears unleash short sellers on these stock market sectors

    Short-sellers are beginning to lift their bets on these stocks falling amid concerns around the COVID Delta variant.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open higher, extending gains after record-setting session

    Stock futures opened higher Monday evening, building on advances following a record-setting day.

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Stocks that Will Help You Retire Before 40

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 cheap dividend stocks that will help you retire before 40. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks that Will Help You Retire Before 40. Perhaps one of the main reasons one chooses to […]

  • Topps Mulls Options Amid Claims MLB Fanatics Deal Done in Secret

    The termination of the merger between Topps and the special purpose acquisition company Mudrick II on Friday could spark a lengthy legal fallout. The death of the deal followed news that Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association agreed to a joint venture contract with Fanatics. Beginning in 2026, the online retailer of licensed […]

  • Why 2 Aerospace Giants Are Going to War Over This British Gem

    TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) is preparing a bid for British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt (LSE: MGGT), trying to break up Meggitt's planned sale to rival U.S. manufacturer Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH). TransDigm has submitted a preliminary, non-binding offer of 900 pence per share for Meggitt, a premium of 12.5% over Parker-Hannifin's 800-pence-per-share offer. Earlier this month, Meggitt agreed to be acquired by Parker-Hannifin in a deal worth about $8.7 billion.

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • If Data Is the New Oil, This Stock Will Soar

    The world's largest semicap equipment maker just reported impressive growth and still trades at a below-market multiple.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three dividend-paying stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ); Mastercard (NYSE: MA); and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Halliburton (HAL) Announces Execution of SmartFleet Technology

    Halliburton's (HAL) SmartFleet technology implements intelligence and measurements, which allow operators to make stage-level decisions to optimize completions in real-time.