Asia Stocks Headed Lower as Bonds Slump on Powell: Markets Wrap

Asia Stocks Headed Lower as Bonds Slump on Powell: Markets Wrap
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emily Barrett
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to follow U.S. peers lower after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell refrained from pushing back against the recent surge in bond yields. Treasuries slumped.

Futures in Japan and Hong Kong were in the red and Australian shares fell at the open after the S&P 500 erased nearly all its 2021 gains. The Nasdaq 100 extended losses to almost 10% from February’s high, and small caps fell roughly 3%. S&P 500 futures opened steady.

Australian bond yields pushed higher, tracking a jump in the 10-year Treasury to 1.56% that lifted the yield curve to its steepest point since 2015. The U.S. dollar strengthened, pushing Japan’s yen to a seven-month low.

Oil prices leapt after the OPEC+ alliance surprised traders with its decision to keep output unchanged, signaling a tighter market in the months ahead. Bitcoin fell with other risk assets.

Powell noted the recent runup in yields without hinting at intervention, saying that he would be “concerned by disorderly conditions.” While some investors view the rates moves as a sign of economic strength, others are growing concerned about rising inflation and the impact of higher yields on elevated stock valuations.

“It makes logical and intuitive sense that Treasury yields should move back up to 1.50% or 2%, but we are concerned with the rest of the market about the speed at which it’s getting there,” said Mona Mahajan, investment strategist at Allianz Global Investors LLC.

Stock-Market Momentum Comeuppance Gets No Sympathy From the Fed

Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate voted to take up a $1.9 trillion relief bill backed by President Joe Biden, setting off a debate expected to end this weekend with approval of the nation’s sixth stimulus since the pandemic-triggered lockdowns that began a year ago.

The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.3%, futures were steadyThe Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.4%.Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.2%.Hang Seng futures dropped 1.2%.S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7%.The euro was steady at $1.1967.The Japanese yen touched 10.8.00 per dollar, its lowest since July.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose eight basis points to 1.56%.Australia’s 10-year yield rose six basis points to 1.84%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude jumped 0.9% to $64.37 a barrel.Gold was flat around $1,698.15 an ounce.

(A previus version corrected the spelling of Reddit)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Rising bond yields, dollar slug Asian shares, yen

    Asian stocks skidded on Friday as rising U.S. Treasury yields again rattled equity investors while hoisting the dollar to a three-month high, which in turn dragged the Japanese yen to an eight-month trough. Energy markets were not spared the volatility either, with oil prices surging more than 5% overnight to their highest in over a year, after OPEC and its allies agreed to keep production unchanged into April as demand recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was still fragile. U.S. stocks had dropped sharply on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed some investors by not indicating that the Fed might step up purchases of long-term bonds to hold down longer-term interest rates.

  • Exxon’s Approach to Fight Climate Change May Win Investors Over

    (XOM) Mobil executives made their case on Wednesday for why they think they can fight climate change while still being one of the biggest oil and gas producers in the world. Shares of Exxon (ticker: XOM) were up 1% in midday trading on Wednesday, a bit less than the energy sector but better than the S&P 500. Exxon’s plan seems to be getting more positive attention — on Wall Street at least — than the plans from competitors like (BP) (BP) that have pledged more money to combat climate change.

  • Market may be losing 'bit of confidence' in Fed: strategist

    As stocks slid following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks Thursday, Crossmark Global Investments' Victoria Fernandez tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors wanted to see him "take a little bit more accountability" on inflation.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in March (and Beyond)

    For more than a decade, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Historically low lending rates and a record-long bull-market run have wet the appetites of investors looking for game-changing growth stocks. What's more, value stocks have historically outperformed during the early years of an economic recovery.

  • ARK Innovation Is Dropping Again. Blame the Math.

    Tighter eligibility for stimulus payments could exclude 12 million more Americans, Google says it won’t target ads to users based on their personal browsing history, why you may need a vaccine passport, and other news to start your day.

  • Investors Dumped Cloud Stocks Today. Here’s Why.

    FEATURE Investors dumped their holdings in cloud-based software stocks on Wednesday, taking profits in last year’s hottest names and shifting cash to other sectors expected to benefit from an economic recovery late this year.

  • Why Marvell’s Stock Fell 12% Even Though Earnings Were Solid

    Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer wrote in a client note that the company's results were better than the stock-market reaction implies.

  • You Won’t Believe Everything You Can Make in an Air Fryer

    Burgers, fried chicken, and s'mores all included.From Delish

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for March 4, 2021

    The early price action suggests the direction of the EUR/USD into the close on Thursday will be determined by trader reaction to 1.2074.

  • Balance Sheets in Asia Are 'Incredibly Strong': Nomura

    Mar.02 -- Jim McCafferty, joint-head of Asia-Pacific equity research at Nomura&nbsp;Holdings Inc., discusses the outlook for the region's stock markets. economies and central banks' policies. He speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Shooting at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills Leaves One Wounded

    A shooting at Il Pastaio restaurant in Beverly Hills left one person injured on Thursday afternoon, the police said. A woman was shot during a robbery attempt and was being treated for non life-threatening injuries, said acting Capt. Max Subin of the Beverly Hills Police Department. The shooting was reported to police at 2:09 p.m. […]

  • Broadcom CEO Says Demand Is ‘Real’ as Chip Orders Flood In

    (Bloomberg) -- Broadcom Inc. Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan said customers are beefing up semiconductor orders at an unprecedented pace and tried to quell concern that this will create a glut later on.“We see customers accelerating the bookings for early deliveries and attempting to build buffers and creating the demand-supply imbalance you all hear out there,” Tan told analysts during an earnings conference call on Thursday.About 90% of Broadcom’s 2021 supply has already been ordered by customers. Normally, chipmakers have about a quarter of their supply locked up like this. Since the middle of 2020, the company has reviewed its order backlog to make sure it aligns with the actual consumption of end products such as smartphones and networking gear. While some industries have complained of a chip shortage, Tan said Broadcom has enough production from its outsourced providers to meet the needs of its customers having anticipated order levels.“We believe this is real,” Tan said. “Our revenue reflects what’s being consumed by end users.”Across the industry, lead times -- how long it takes to get a chip after you order it -- have climbed above 14 weeks. That has sparked concern customers are purposely ordering too many semiconductors to head off future supply shortfalls. This double ordering often leads to order cancellations and declining revenue for chipmakers later on.Chip stocks have slumped in recent days on concern that industry earnings are peaking. Tan’s assurances that the current expansion is sustainable were questioned throughout Thursday’s call. Broadcom shares slipped about 2.5% in extended trading.Almost a year ago, Tan was one of the first chip CEOs to warn customers to order well in advance to guarantee supply.Despite a seasonal decline in smartphone chip orders, Tan expects fiscal second-quarter chip revenue to grow at about 17% and sees growth persisting throughout the year. Still, he acknowledged that this growth rate is unusually high. He also noted that Broadcom customers can’t cancel orders.The company predicted revenue in the three months ending April will be about $6.5 billion compared with an average analyst estimate of $6.33 billion.Broadcom is one of the world’s largest chipmakers with businesses spanning smartphone parts, key components of networking equipment and semiconductors that run home Wi-Fi gear and set-top boxes. That reach, which also includes mainframe and security software, makes its projections an indicator of future demand for major technology companies such as Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. and Google.In the fiscal first quarter, Broadcom reported its main chip division, semiconductor solutions, generated $4.91 billion in sales. Analysts were looking for $4.93 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.(Updates with quarterly earnings performance beginning in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Powell says current policy appropriate even as bond market turmoil has caught his eye

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday said he would be concerned if there was persistent tightening in U.S. financial conditions

  • Is GE Stock A Buy Ahead Of Investor Day Featuring 2021 Guidance?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve and as the industrial giant generated stronger cash flow.

  • PolyMet Issues Statement Addressing EPA's Filing on Section 401 Determination

    St. Paul, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2021) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today filed a voluntary motion to remand its downstream water quality decision under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act, according to Poly Met Mining, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSX: POM) (NYSE American: PLM) (together "PolyMet" or the "company"). The company issued the following statement in response:The science shows that PolyMet's project has no ...

  • Nasdaq perilously close to 10% correction as Powell fails to mollify Wall Street

    The Nasdaq Composite Index on Thursday trades down nearly 10% from its recent peak, a move which is usually defined as market correction, reflecting a retreat from all-time highs for technology stocks as bond yields rise.

  • Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed at $2,049.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.1% move from the prior day.

  • Georgia governor says he would ‘absolutely’ back Trump as 2024 nominee despite former president’s calls for his resignation

    Brian Kemp says ‘the president deserves a lot of credit and he’s not going away’

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • Moscow, pledging retaliation, calls U.S. sanctions 'anti-Russian lunge'

    Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said late on Tuesday that new sanctions imposed by the United States were evidence of a "hostile anti-Russian lunge" and said it would retaliate to what it described as another blow to U.S.-Russia ties. In President Joe Biden's most direct challenge yet to the Kremlin, the United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions to punish Russia for what it described as Moscow's attempt to poison opposition politician Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent last year.